MLB schedule, scores: Nicholas Castellanos slugs another pair of homers for the Cubs, Royals owner agrees to sell team
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Labor Day weekend begins with a full 15-game slate of big league action, including series with postseason implications in the Bronx, Philadelphia, St. Petersburg, and on Chicago's north side. Here's what you need to know going into Friday's MLB games:
- The Indians are visiting Tropicana Field for three games this weekend. Cleveland currently sits in the top wild-card spot, 1 1/2 games up on the Athletics. The Rays, meanwhile, are one game behind Oakland. Huge, huge series this weekend.
- As for the A's, they begin a three-game series with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The A's swept New York in Oakland last week. The Athletics will keep an eye on that series in Tampa this weekend. No doubt about it.
- The Mets and Phillies open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia sits 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot. The Mets are five games back after getting swept by the Cubbies this week.
- The night's best pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) vs. Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47 ERA), even though Bauer has struggled with the Reds (24 runs in 26 innings). Hudson has not allowed a run in his last three starts.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 30
- FINAL - Cubs 7, Brewers 1 (box score)
- UPCOMING - Marlins at Nationals, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Athletics at Yankees, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Astros at Blue Jays, 7:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at Tigers, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Indians at Rays, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - White Sox at Braves, 7:20pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Cardinals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Orioles at Royals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Rockies, 8:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Red Sox at Angels, 10:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres at Giants, 10:15pm ET (GameTracker)
Castellanos slugs two more homers for Cubs
Coming off an authoritative sweep at Citi Field, the Cubs opened maybe their most important series of the regular season (to date) on Friday afternoon. The NL Central rival Brewers are visiting Wrigley Field for three games this weekend. The Cubs sit in the second wild-card spot with Milwaukee four games back coming into the series.
It did not take the Cubbies long to take control of Friday afternoon's game. Three pitches into the bottom of the first inning, they led 2-0. Ian Happ smacked a first pitch double and Nicholas Castellanos followed with a two-run home run.
Castellanos added a second two-run home run in the second inning. He has 11 home runs in 27 games with the Cubs after hitting 11 home runs in 100 games with the Tigers earlier this season. Chicago needed a shot in the arm offensively and Castellanos has certainly provided that since coming over at the deadline.
As for the Brewers, they have now lost four of their last five games and seven of their last 11 games. Chase Anderson put them in an early hole Friday and they were unable to escape. Milwaukee is now five games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot and six games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central, pending the outcome of St. Louis' game Friday.
Quick hits
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry released his latest Star Power Index. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich has a chance to do something this season that has never been done in baseball history.
- An autopsy report reveals Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs had opioids and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. The report lists his death as an accident. Skaggs was found dead at the team hotel in Texas on July 1.
- Royals owner David Glass announced an agreement to sell the team to John Sherman. The price is reportedly north of $1 billion. The sale will be final once the other 29 owners ratify the deal at the November owners meetings.
- Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu has really struggled in his last three starts. With a big division lead and rosters set to expand on Sunday, the team can give him extra rest in September and prepare him for October.
- The Yankees activated 1B Luke Voit and placed 3B Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. Urshela is the 29th different Yankees to land on the injured list this year. That is a new MLB record.
- Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff threw a 15-pitch bullpen session, reports MLB.com. He is out with an oblique injury. Manager Craig Counsell said the team hopes to get Woodruff back in the second half of September.
- The Nationals activated LHP Roenis Elias (injured list) and RHP Hunter Strickland (paternity list), the club announced. To make room on the roster, C Spencer Kieboom was sent down and LHP Matt Grace was designated for assignment.
- The White Sox placed OF Jon Jay on the 10-day injured list with a hip strain, the team announced. He missed three months with the same injury earlier this year. OF Ryan Cordell was called up in a corresponding move.
