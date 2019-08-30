MLB schedule, scores: Nicholas Castellanos slugs another pair of homers for the Cubs

Labor Day weekend begins with a full 15-game slate of big league action, including series with postseason implications in the Bronx, Philadelphia, St. Petersburg, and on Chicago's north side. Here's what you need to know going into Friday's MLB games:

The Indians are visiting Tropicana Field for three games this weekend. Cleveland currently sits in the top wild-card spot, 1 1/2 games up on the Athletics. The Rays, meanwhile, are one game behind Oakland. Huge, huge series this weekend.

As for the A's, they begin a three-game series with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The A's swept New York in Oakland last week. The Athletics will keep an eye on that series in Tampa this weekend. No doubt about it.

The Mets and Phillies open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia sits 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot. The Mets are five games back after getting swept by the Cubbies this week.

The night's best pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) vs. Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47 ERA), even though Bauer has struggled with the Reds (24 runs in 26 innings). Hudson has not allowed a run in his last three starts.

Castellanos slugs two more homers for Cubs

Coming off an authoritative sweep at Citi Field, the Cubs opened maybe their most important series of the regular season (to date) on Friday afternoon. The NL Central rival Brewers are visiting Wrigley Field for three games this weekend. The Cubs sit in the second wild-card spot with Milwaukee four games back.

It did not take the Cubbies long to take control of Friday afternoon's game. Three pitches into the bottom of the first inning, they led 2-0. Ian Happ smacked a first pitch double and Nicholas Castellanos followed with a two-run home run.

Castellanos added a second two-run home run in the second inning. He has 11 home runs in 27 games with the Cubs after hitting 11 home runs in 100 games with the Tigers earlier this season. Chicago needed a shot in the arm offensively and Castellanos has certainly provided that since coming over at the deadline.

As for the Brewers, they came into series having lost three of their last four games and six of their last 10 games, then Chase Anderson put them in an early hole Friday. Getting back into the postseason race won't be easy in September.

