MLB schedule, scores: Nola, Syndergaard duel doesn't live up to the hype, Yelich powers first-place Brewers with 3 homers

We had 10 games on the schedule for Monday, Jackie Robinson Day. On this date in 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and paved the way for countless others to pursue their big league dreams. All players and coaches wore the No. 42 in Robinson's honor Monday. Plenty of players have paid tribute to Robinson on social media.
The Mets and Phillies met for the first time this season, in what was a disappointing matchup between Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Nola. Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers continued to dominate the St. Louis Cardinals with their fourth victory over the NL Central rival. The Angels' Mike Trout returned from injury, having been out since last Tuesday with a groin strain. Trout eased back into action at designated hitter where he went 0-for-2 with three walks, and scored twice.
All that and more in our daily roundup. Now, let's get to it.
Baseball scores for Monday, April 15
- FINAL - Orioles 8, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- FINAL -Mets 7, Phillies 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Cubs 7, Marlins 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 5, Twins 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Brewers 10, Cardinals 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 12, Angels 7 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 5, Royals 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Rockies 5, Padres 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Indians at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Reds at Dodgers, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Nola, Syndergaard have early troubles
The New York Mets sent out Noah Syndergaard to face Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola in what should have been a solid pitchers duel, but instead the pair of right-handers got hit hard. The game was 5-5 through four innings. Syndergaard allowed nine hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over 102 pitches through five innings. He had multiple runners on base in three of his five innings. Nola had his third straight rough outing, lasting just four innings and allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Both of these National League East pitchers are uber talented, and the season is young but it's still not a good sign when team aces are struggling with run prevention. You can read more on that here.
Yelich's three homers power first-place Brewers
Last year's National League MVP Christian Yelich had the best individual performance of Monday when he crushed three home runs in the Brewers' 10-7 win over the Cardinals. Yelich has been dominant against his club's National League Central rival, with seven of his eight home runs this season coming off of the Cardinals. The Brewers (11-6) currently hold a game and a half first-place lead in their division, and have won four out of the five games where they've face the Cardinals. Here's why Yelich's a big reason for Milwaukee's dominance over St. Louis so far this season.
Darvish makes progress
Chicago Cubs' right-hander Yu Darvish picked up his first win of the 2019 season, with the Cubs defeating the Marlins 7-2 at Marlins Park. Darvish went for a season-high 5 2/3 innings, and the win was just his second victory since signing with the Cubs in February 2018.
Although Darvish walked four and hit a batter, overall it was positive progress for the 32-year-old. Here's a closer look at Darvish's night where we break down the good, the bad and the ugly from his start.
Davis hits first homer since Aug. 24
Is Chris Davis starting to heat up? Maybe! If nothing else, the Orioles slugger just enjoyed his best and most productive series since last summer. Davis snapped his MLB record 54 at-bat hitless streak over the weekend, and, in the series finale against the Red Sox on Monday, he clubbed his first home run of the year.
Here is Crush's first homer since August 24 of last season:
Davis, who has 53-homer and a 47-homer seasons to his name, went 123 at-bats and 136 plate appearances between home runs. The last pitcher he took deep? Former Orioles teammate Zack Britton. Davis hit a home run against Britton after the reliever had been traded to the Yankees last year.
On Monday, Davis went 1 for 3 with a walk and a home run, raising his season batting line to .089/.196/.200. That is obviously terrible. Davis does not have the worst OPS in baseball, however. Following Monday morning's game 181 players had at least 50 plate appearances this season. Here is the bottom of the OPS leaderboard:
176. Chris Davis, Orioles: .396 OPS
177. Ian Desmond, Rockies: .376 OPS
178. Josh Harrison, Tigers: .374 OPS
179. Jose Ramirez, Indians: .373 OPS
180. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: .366 OPS
181. Brandon Drury, Blue Jays: .346 OPS
Yes, that Jose Ramirez. He is one of several struggling stars who needs to turn things around to help his team contend this year. The Orioles aren't going to contend in 2019 no matter what Davis does, though at least he's showing some signs of life at the plate. They owe him roughly $92 million through 2022.
Quick hits
- Infielder Brad Miller ripped the Indians after being designated for assignment Sunday, saying they "don't want the best players up here." Cleveland will stick with light-hitting rookie SS Eric Stamets until SS Francisco Lindor (calf, ankle) returns.
- Neither OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (illness) nor OF Andrew Benintendi (foot) were in Monday's starting lineup for the Red Sox. Those and various other ailments forced the Red Sox to start C Christian Vazquez at second base Monday.
- Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch all-fastball bullpen session Saturday, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He will do the same Monday, and, if all goes well, he could face hitters in live batting practice later this week.
- Mets 3B Todd Frazier (oblique) could return this week, reports MLB.com. New York will have a bit of a roster crunch when Frazier returns, with 1B Dominic Smith and 3B J.D. Davis candidates to be demoted to Triple-A.
- Brewers RHP Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) is not yet ready to return from the injured list, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He could return later this week. Jeffress has been slowed by a shoulder problem since spring training.
- IF Brandon Phillips is working out and hopes to continue playing, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Phillips spent most of last season in Triple-A and did appear in nine games with the Red Sox, going 3 for 23 (.130) at the plate.
- The Phillies placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day injured list with elbow soreness, the club announced. He will have an MRI later this week. RHP Drew Anderson was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Angels placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day injured list with an ankle sprain, the team announced. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. RHP Jaime Barria was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Blue Jays sent struggling IF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Triple-A, the team announced. He's hit .175/.250/.275 with two errors in 13 games this year. IF Eric Sogard was called up in a corresponding move.
