MLB schedule, scores: Orioles, Chris Davis add to Red Sox's woes; Clayton Kershaw returns on Jackie Robinson Day
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Monday is tax day and, more importantly, it is Jackie Robinson Day. On this date in 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and paved the way for countless others to pursue their big league dreams. Every player and coach will wear No. 42 in Robinson's honor Monday. Plenty of players have paid tribute to Robinson on social media.
There are 10 games on the schedule Monday, including the annual 11 a.m. Patriot's Day game at Fenway Park. Here are Matt Snyder's latest power rankings and here's what you need to know going into the day's action:
- Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw returns from the injured list Monday night. He's been out with shoulder inflammation since spring training. Here is everything you need to know about Kershaw's 2019 debut.
- The Cardinals and Brewers begin a three-game series at Miller Park. Those two clubs figure to battle for the NL Central title all season. The Brewers took three of four from the Cardinals in the first series of the regular season.
- The Mets are Phillies will meet for the first time this season. They have a three-game series starting Monday. Similar to the Cardinals and Brewers, the Mets and Phillies are likely to fight for the NL East title all summer.
- The Indians and Mariners start a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. Cleveland was swept by the Royals over the weekend while the Mariners were swept by the Astros. Both teams will look to right the ship Monday.
Baseball scores for Monday, April 15
- FINAL - Orioles 8, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- Mets at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Marlins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Twins, 7:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at White Sox, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Dodgers, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Davis hits first homer since Aug. 24
Is Chris Davis starting to heat up? Maybe! If nothing else, the Orioles slugger just enjoyed his best and most productive series since last summer. Davis snapped his MLB record 54 at-bat hitless streak over the weekend, and, in the series finale against the Red Sox on Monday, he clubbed his first home run of the year.
Here is Crush's first homer since August 24 of last season:
Davis, who has 53-homer and a 47-homer seasons to his name, went 123 at-bats and 136 plate appearances between home runs. The last pitcher he took deep? Former Orioles teammate Zack Britton. Davis hit a home run against Britton after the reliever had been traded to the Yankees last year.
On Monday, Davis went 1 for 3 with a walk and a home run, raising his season batting line to .089/.196/.200. That is obviously terrible. Davis does not have the worst OPS in baseball, however. Following Monday morning's game 181 players had at least 50 plate appearances this season. Here is the bottom of the OPS leaderboard:
176. Chris Davis, Orioles: .396 OPS
177. Ian Desmond, Rockies: .376 OPS
178. Josh Harrison, Tigers: .374 OPS
179. Jose Ramirez, Indians: .373 OPS
180. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: .366 OPS
181. Brandon Drury, Blue Jays: .346 OPS
Yes, that Jose Ramirez. He is one of several struggling stars who needs to turn things around to help his team contend this year. The Orioles aren't going to contend in 2019 no matter what Davis does, though at least he's showing some signs of life at the plate. They owe him roughly $92 million through 2022.
Quick hits
- Infielder Brad Miller ripped the Indians after being designated for assignment Sunday, saying they "don't want the best players up here." Cleveland will stick with light-hitting rookie SS Eric Stamets until SS Francisco Lindor (calf, ankle) returns.
- Neither OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (illness) nor OF Andrew Benintendi (foot) were in Monday's starting lineup for the Red Sox. Those and various other ailments forced the Red Sox to start C Christian Vazquez at second base Monday.
- Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch all-fastball bullpen session Saturday, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He will do the same Monday, and, if all goes well, he could face hitters in live batting practice later this week.
- Mets 3B Todd Frazier (oblique) could return this week, reports MLB.com. New York will have a bit of a roster crunch when Frazier returns, with 1B Dominic Smith and 3B J.D. Davis candidates to be demoted to Triple-A.
