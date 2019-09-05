MLB schedule, scores: Phillies, Indians hurt playoff chances; Cardinals win another series

Thursday provides a bit of an odd schedule for baseball fans, with lots of day action and only one game starting in the 8 p.m. ET hour. None come later. There are definitely some big series, with the Cubs and Brewers squaring off while the Chicago-Wisconsin rivalry gets the big stage over in the NFL. The Twins at Red Sox feels pretty important and if the Nationals hope to pull off the huge comeback and erase a seven-game Braves' lead, it has to start right now with the NL East contenders starting a four-game series (they actually play each other seven times by the end of next week.

We'll hit on those and much more here in our daily roundup.

Indians in a rut

After trailing by 11 1/2 games, the Indians made a remarkable comeback to take a half-game lead in the AL Central with a victory on Aug. 12. They must have been exhausted after making up all that ground, because it's been all downhill since then. They've gone 9-13 since with seven of those wins coming against the White Sox, Royals and Tigers.

The loss on Thursday means a four-game split at home against the White Sox, who are now 62-78.

The offense was held to just one hit by Reynaldo Lopez, who struck out 11 in his complete game and lowered his ERA to a still-robust 5.17. Meantime, the White Sox beat up Indians starter Zach Plesac for six earned runs in five innings.

Now, the Tribe -- also a half-game out in the wild-card chase after the loss -- has an opportunity because six of their next nine games come against the Twins. They entered play Thursday trailing by 5 1/2 games, though, so anything short of perfection won't be good enough and even then it still might not make up the ground. They've really dug a hole for themselves for the second time this season.

Hudson does it all for surging Cardinals

In early August, the Cardinals lost all five games on a West coast trip and fell to 58-55. Since then, they've been world beaters. With their blowout win Thursday against the Giants, the Cardinals have gone 7-0-1 in series since then, posting an MLB-best 21-6 record during that stretch. They've taken control of the NL Central have a good shot to win it for the first time since 2015.

Thursday, Dakota Hudson was the star. The righty worked six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit (a single) to run his record to 15-6 with a 3.40 ERA. He also essentially put the game away with a two-RBI single to make it 7-0 in the third.

As noted, no team is hotter right now and everything seems to be going their way.

Phillies comeback attempt falls short in extras

The Phillies got a game-tying homer from J.T. Realmuto in the eighth:

But then Phillip Ervin would walk things off for the Reds in the 11th.

That's a tough one to swallow for the Phillies, who came into the day trailing the Cubs by three games for the second NL wild card. They split the series to the inferior Reds and have a grueling upcoming schedule:

Three at Mets

Four vs. Braves

Two vs. Red Sox

Three at Braves

Three at Indians

Five at Nationals

All that's left after that gauntlet is closing with three games at home against the Marlins. If they are still in the race, that'll be nice, but the smart money is on those three games not meaning anything.

Quick hits

