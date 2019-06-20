MLB schedule, scores: Red-hot Charlie Blackmon hits fifth leadoff home run of 2019 for Rockies

As always, Thursday is a travel day for several teams around the league, so there are only 12 MLB games on the schedule. Here is what you need to know going into Thursday's action:

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, June 20

Blackmon stays hot with leadoff homer

No player in baseball is hotter than Charlie Blackmon right now. Since returning from his calf strain two weeks ago, Blackmon has gone 26 for 54 (.481) with five doubles and six home runs in 11 games. He has 25 hits in his last nine games.

So what did Blackmon do to start Thursday afternoon's series finale with the D-Backs? A leadoff dinger, of course. It was his 17th home run of the season and fifth leadoff homer, tying George Springer for the MLB leadoff homer lead.

When he hit the injured list last month, Blackmon was sporting a strong .300/.356/.565 batting line. He's since raised that to an otherworldly .339/.385/.646. Yes, he plays in Coors Field and that helps, but not every Rockies player hits like that.

The Rockies as a team have been on an offensive hot streak for over a month now. Dating back to May 1, they lead all teams in runs (294), batting average (.301), on-base percentage (.360), and OPS (.867).

Quick hits

