MLB schedule, scores: Red-hot Charlie Blackmon hits fifth leadoff home run of 2019 for Rockies
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As always, Thursday is a travel day for several teams around the league, so there are only 12 MLB games on the schedule. Here is what you need to know going into Thursday's action:
- The first place Yankees and first place Astros open a four-game series in New York. Here's what you need to know going into the series. The Yankees will start Chad Green as an opener Thursday. The Astros will counter with Framber Valdez.
- The Nationals are looking to complete the three-game sweep of the Phillies. Washington has won 16 of their last 23 games to climb to within four games of the second wild-card spot. Erick Fedde and Nick Pivetta are Thursday's scheduled starters.
- Marlins pitching prospect Zac Gallen will make his MLB debut against the Cardinals. He has a 1.77 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 91 1/3 Triple-A innings this year. MLB.com says Gallen has "one of the highest floors" in the organization.
- The Dodgers and Giants wrap up their four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Because the two teams don't play again until September, it is entirely possible Madison Bumgarner will make his final start against the Dodgers as a Giant on Thursday.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, June 20
- FINAL - Rangers 4, Indians 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Rockies at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Phillies at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Astros at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Marlins at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rays at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Orioles at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Blackmon stays hot with leadoff homer
No player in baseball is hotter than Charlie Blackmon right now. Since returning from his calf strain two weeks ago, Blackmon has gone 26 for 54 (.481) with five doubles and six home runs in 11 games. He has 25 hits in his last nine games.
So what did Blackmon do to start Thursday afternoon's series finale with the D-Backs? A leadoff dinger, of course. It was his 17th home run of the season and fifth leadoff homer, tying George Springer for the MLB leadoff homer lead.
When he hit the injured list last month, Blackmon was sporting a strong .300/.356/.565 batting line. He's since raised that to an otherworldly .339/.385/.646. Yes, he plays in Coors Field and that helps, but not every Rockies player hits like that.
The Rockies as a team have been on an offensive hot streak for over a month now. Dating back to May 1, they lead all teams in runs (294), batting average (.301), on-base percentage (.360), and OPS (.867).
Quick hits
- It is Thursday, which means Mike Axisa posted his weekly 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Stock Watch. Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner has seen his velocity and strikeout rate tick up recently, which is a promising development.
- The Rays have reportedly received approval to explore playing half their games in Montreal as a two-city team. It is important to note the team is only exploring this option. The Rays are a long way from finalizing any relocation or ballpark plans.
- The Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez. Baseball lifer Phil Regan, 82, will take over as pitching coach on a interim basis. Ricky Bones returns to the team as bullpen coach.
- The Nationals announced they will extend the protective netting at Nationals Park. The new netting will extend further down the line but not all the way to the foul pole. They are the second team to announce extended netting this week.
- D-Backs 2B/CF Ketel Marte is having a breakout power season. The deserving All-Star is making better contact from both sides of the plate and has emerged as one of the most valuable players in baseball this year.
- The Rockies placed SS Trevor Story on the injured list with a thumb sprain, the club announced. He suffered the injury sliding into second base Wednesday. SS Brendan Rodgers was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Cardinals have activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the injured list, the team announced. He missed the minimum 10 days with a hamstring problem. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Blue Jays activated trade chip RHP Ken Giles from the injured list, the club announced. He missed the minimum 10 days with elbow inflammation. RHP Justin Shafer was sent to Triple-A to clear a roster spot.
- The Phillies placed RHP Pat Neshek on the injured list with a hamstring issue, the team announced. Philadelphia currently has seven relievers on the injured list. RHP Ranger Suarez was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Orioles placed breakout LHP John Means on the injured list with a shoulder strain, the club announced. He could return as soon as next weekend. OF Dwight Smith Jr. was activated off the 7-day concussion injured list in a corresponding move.
- The Rangers designated LHP Drew Smyly for assignment, the team announced. Smyly has allowed 49 runs in 51 1/3 innings this year, his first back from Tommy John surgery. LHP Locke St. John was called up in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marte becoming new face of D-Backs
Ketel Marte has added significant power from both sides of the plate this year
-
Mets fire pitching, bullpen coaches
Phil Regan will take over as Mets pitching coach, and Ricky Bones will be the new bullpen...
-
Rays to explore playing in Montreal
While it may not happen, the club is free to explore the possibility of calling two cities...
-
CWS, WAS first teams to extend netting
The White Sox will expand the netting at Guaranteed Rate Field all the way to the foul pol...
-
Yankees vs. Astros: Things to know
The Yankees go into the series red hot while the Astros have struggled a bit lately
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 20
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...