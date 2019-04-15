MLB schedule, scores: Red Sox, Orioles get started early at Fenway; Clayton Kershaw returns on Jackie Robinson Day
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Monday is tax day and, more importantly, it is Jackie Robinson Day. On this date in 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and paved the way for countless others to pursue their big league dreams. Every player and coach will wear No. 42 in Robinson's honor Monday.
There are 10 games on the schedule Monday, including the annual 11 a.m. Patriot's Day game at Fenway Park. Here are Matt Snyder's latest power rankings and here's what you need to know going into the day's action:
- Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw returns from the injured list Monday night. He's been out with shoulder inflammation since spring training. Here is everything you need to know about Kershaw's 2019 debut.
- The Cardinals and Brewers begin a three-game series at Miller Park. Those two clubs figure to battle for the NL Central title all season. The Brewers took three of four from the Cardinals in the first series of the regular season.
- The Mets are Phillies will meet for the first time this season. They have a three-game series starting Monday. Similar to the Cardinals and Brewers, the Mets and Phillies are likely to fight for the NL East title all summer.
- The Indians and Mariners start a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. Cleveland was swept by the Royals over the weekend while the Mariners were swept by the Astros. Both teams will look to right the ship Monday.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball scores for Monday, April 15
- LIVE - Orioles at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Mets at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Marlins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Twins, 7:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at White Sox, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Dodgers, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Quick hits
- Infielder Brad Miller ripped the Indians after being designated for assignment Sunday, saying they "don't want the best players up here." Cleveland will stick with light-hitting rookie SS Eric Stamets until SS Francisco Lindor (calf, ankle) returns.
- Neither OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (illness) nor OF Andrew Benintendi (foot) were in Monday's starting lineup for the Red Sox. Those and various other ailments forced the Red Sox to start C Christian Vazquez at second base Monday.
- Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch all-fastball bullpen session Saturday, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He will do the same Monday, and, if all goes well, he could face hitters in live batting practice later this week.
- Mets 3B Todd Frazier (oblique) could return this week, reports MLB.com. New York will have a bit of a roster crunch when Frazier returns, with 1B Dominic Smith and 3B J.D. Davis candidates to be demoted to Triple-A.
