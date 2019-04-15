MLB schedule, scores: Red Sox, Orioles get started early at Fenway; Clayton Kershaw returns on Jackie Robinson Day

Monday is tax day and, more importantly, it is Jackie Robinson Day. On this date in 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and paved the way for countless others to pursue their big league dreams. Every player and coach will wear No. 42 in Robinson's honor Monday.

There are 10 games on the schedule Monday, including the annual 11 a.m. Patriot's Day game at Fenway Park. Here are Matt Snyder's latest power rankings and here's what you need to know going into the day's action:

Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw returns from the injured list Monday night. He's been out with shoulder inflammation since spring training. Here is everything you need to know about Kershaw's 2019 debut

The Cardinals and Brewers begin a three-game series at Miller Park. Those two clubs figure to battle for the NL Central title all season. The Brewers took three of four from the Cardinals in the first series of the regular season.

The Mets are Phillies will meet for the first time this season. They have a three-game series starting Monday. Similar to the Cardinals and Brewers, the Mets and Phillies are likely to fight for the NL East title all summer.

The Indians and Mariners start a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. Cleveland was swept by the Royals over the weekend while the Mariners were swept by the Astros. Both teams will look to right the ship Monday.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

