MLB schedule, scores: Rookie Nick Senzel homers twice in Reds' bee-delayed win over Giants

Monday brings us a shortened slate of 12 MLB games. The day got kicked off with a matinee series finale between the Giants and Reds (CIN 12, SF 4), but only after an 18-minute bee delay. Cincinnati's rookie outfielder Nick Senzel hit two home runs in the game and Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval pitched the eighth. It was a weird one. We have more about that game and the rest of the day's calendar below.

Baseball schedule/scores for Monday

Senzel homers again... and again

Last week, the Cincinnati Reds called up Nick Senzel in the hopes that he could help spark an offense batting .211, the second-worst mark in the majors. Batting leadoff, the Reds rookie and new everyday center fielder blasted two home runs off Drew Pomeranz in Monday's win over the Giants, a leadoff homer and another in the second inning.

Nicky, Nicky, Nicky can't you see? Sometimes your swing just hypnotize me.#BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/uaByjxlxDW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2019

You think Nick Senzel likes leading off?#BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/dhO37bpmSx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2019

Senzel went 4 for 17 in the series with three home runs, and he became the first batter in Reds history to hit three home runs in his first four career appearances.

Per @EliasSports, Nick Senzel is the first batter in Reds history to hit 3 HR in his first 4 career apps. — Reds Media Relations (@RedsPR) May 6, 2019

This afternoon matchup was an odd one. For starters, the game didn't even start on time because a swarm of bees forced an 18-minute delay. Then, the Reds batters tied the MLB record (set in 1893) for most batters hit by a pitch in an inning with four. All four got plunked in the sixth, two with the bases loaded. Oh, and Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval tossed a scoreless eighth inning, but he also hit a batter, which tied the National League record and set a Reds' modern record of five batters hit in a game.

Both Cincinnati and San Francisco sit in the bottom of their respective divisions.

