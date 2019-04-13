MLB schedule, scores: Sabathia shines in return, Cardinals and Reds kick off Mexico series in Monterrey

As always, Saturday brings us a full slate of MLB action. There are 15 games in the schedule, including some increasingly uncommon Saturday afternoon contests. MLB games will be played in three different countries this weekend.

Here's what you need to know going into Saturday's action.

The Cardinals and Reds begin a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico. It is the first of two series in Monterrey this year (Angels will face Astros in May) and second of four series at alternate sites this season (Athletics vs. Mariners in Japan, Yankees vs. Red Sox in London).

Jose Altuve has gone deep in a career-high four straight games and the Astros have won their last seven games, the longest winning streak in baseball so far this season. Altuve and the Astros will look to keep their streaks alive against the first-place Mariners.

The struggling Rockies are trying to snap their seven-game losing streak. They lost an 18-inning game Friday and have scored the third fewest runs in baseball this year (40).

Davis ends MLB record hitless streak

At long last, Chris Davis is back in the hit column. The struggling Orioles first baseman broke his MLB record 54 at-bat hitless streak with a two-out, two-run first inning single against Rick Porcello on Saturday.

Here is the slump-busting hit. Davis did ask for the ball and receive a nice hand from the fans at Fenway Park. He added an RBI double later in the game as well.

Prior to that single, Davis had been hitless in 62 consecutive plate appearances (also an MLB record) and 33 at-bats this season. His last hit prior to Saturday was a double against then-White Sox righty James Shields last September 14.

You can read more about Davis and his brethren in futility right here.

Sabathia shines in return

Following offseason knee and heart surgery, CC Sabathia returned to the Yankees on Saturday afternoon, and he gave his team exactly what they needed. Sabathia threw five shutout innings and allowed just one baserunner (a soft single) while being held to a strict pitch count (he threw 62).

View Profile CC Sabathia NYY • SP • 52 April 13 vs. White Sox IP 5 H 1 R 0 BB 0 K 3

Sabathia is no longer the ace-caliber starter he was in his prime, but he remains an effective back-end starter who excels at limiting hard contact. Here is last season's average exit velocity leaderboard (min. 400 balls in play):

Sabathia's average exit velocity allowed Saturday? 88.7 mph. Up a tad from last year but still very good overall. The White Sox stacked their lineup with righties and Sabathia had no trouble busting them in the hands with cutters and getting them to reach for changeups down and away.

Prior to Saturday's game, Yankees starters other than Masahiro Tanaka were averaging under 4 2/3 innings per start so far this year. Sabathia doesn't pitch deep into games anymore, but he is still rather effective on a rate basis, and he was able to give the Yankees a much needed quality outing while on a pitch limit Saturday. Alas, Sabathia's offense gave him zero support.

CC Sabathia: 1st Starter in Yankees history to pitch at least 5 innings, allow 0 ER and no more than 1 baserunner … and not get the Win. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) April 13, 2019

You can read more about the depleted Yankees and their problems right here.

