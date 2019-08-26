MLB schedule, scores: Surprising Rockies starter Tim Melville turns in another strong outing

The new week begins with a light slate of MLB action. There are only eight games on the schedule Monday, and one of the eight is a makeup game in Denver. Nearly half the league is enjoying an off-day. Here's what you need to know going into the day's action:

The Cardinals and Brewers open an important three-game series at Miller Park. St. Louis has a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers are 4 1/2 games back in the division and two games back of the second wild-card spot.

The Athletics lost two games to the Giants over the weekend and are a half-game behind the idle Rays for the second wild-card spot in the AL. Trade deadline pickup Homer Bailey will face his former team in the series opener in Kansas City.

With 61 homers, the Yankees have hit more home runs in August than any team in any month in baseball history. They begin a three-game series in Seattle on Monday. The Mariners have baseball's second worst home run rate at 1.70 HR/9.

The night's best pitching matchup: Sonny Gray (9-6, 2.92 ERA) vs. Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.23 ERA). Gray has had a bounce back season with the Reds and Lopez is an interesting young pitcher who is better than the numbers may lead you to believe.

Melville turns in another strong start for Rockies

Over the winter Tim Melville worked at an Arizona barbecue joint because he was unable to land a job in baseball. Fast forward to Monday, and Melville turned in his second straight strong start for the Rockies. The 29-year-old right-hander blanked the Braves across five innings in their makeup game at Coors Field.

View Profile Tim Melville COL • SP • 38 August 26 vs. Braves IP 5 H 5 R 0 BB 3 K 6 Pitches 100

Melville, 29, allowed one run in seven innings against the D-Backs last week, his first MLB action since 2017. The Royals gave him a $1.25 million signing bonus as their fourth-round pick in 2008, but Melville never developed consistent command, and he bounced from organization to organization. He pitched in an independent league before signing with Colorado in May.

Jon Gray's season-ending foot injury pushed Melville into the rotation. Unfortunately for him, he will not be rewarded with a win for Monday's performance. Julio Teheran matched Melville zero for zero and the game was still scoreless when Melville was removed. Still, two starts into his MLB return, the Rockies couldn't have asked Melville for more.

