MLB schedule, scores: Surprising Rockies starter Tim Melville turns in another strong outing
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The new week begins with a light slate of MLB action. There are only eight games on the schedule Monday, and one of the eight is a makeup game in Denver. Nearly half the league is enjoying an off-day. Here's what you need to know going into the day's action:
- The Cardinals and Brewers open an important three-game series at Miller Park. St. Louis has a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers are 4 1/2 games back in the division and two games back of the second wild-card spot.
- The Athletics lost two games to the Giants over the weekend and are a half-game behind the idle Rays for the second wild-card spot in the AL. Trade deadline pickup Homer Bailey will face his former team in the series opener in Kansas City.
- With 61 homers, the Yankees have hit more home runs in August than any team in any month in baseball history. They begin a three-game series in Seattle on Monday. The Mariners have baseball's second worst home run rate at 1.70 HR/9.
- The night's best pitching matchup: Sonny Gray (9-6, 2.92 ERA) vs. Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.23 ERA). Gray has had a bounce back season with the Reds and Lopez is an interesting young pitcher who is better than the numbers may lead you to believe.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, August 26
- LIVE - Braves at Rockies (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Brewers, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Marlins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Athletics at Royals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Giants, 9:45pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Dodgers at Padres, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Yankees at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Melville turns in another strong start for Rockies
Over the winter Tim Melville worked at an Arizona barbecue joint because he was unable to land a job in baseball. Fast forward to Monday, and Melville turned in his second straight strong start for the Rockies. The 29-year-old right-hander blanked the Braves across five innings in their makeup game at Coors Field.
Melville, 29, allowed one run in seven innings against the D-Backs last week, his first MLB action since 2017. The Royals gave him a $1.25 million signing bonus as their fourth-round pick in 2008, but Melville never developed consistent command, and he bounced from organization to organization. He pitched in an independent league before signing with Colorado in May.
Jon Gray's season-ending foot injury pushed Melville into the rotation. Unfortunately for him, he will not be rewarded with a win for Monday's performance. Julio Teheran matched Melville zero for zero and the game was still scoreless when Melville was removed. Still, two starts into his MLB return, the Rockies couldn't have asked Melville for more.
Quick hits
- It's Monday, which means Matt Snyder has released his latest MLB Power Rankings. The red-hot Nationals are the biggest climbers this week while the suddenly Chris Sale-less Red Sox took a tumble.
- Red Sox legend David Ortiz shared his first photo of himself since being shot in June. He also helped move his daughter into college. Ortiz has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to investigate his shooting.
- Original Rays owner Vince Naimoli passed away Sunday. He was 81. Naimoli stepped down as managing partner in October 2005. The team will wear a patch on their jerseys in his honor the rest of the season.
- The Braves have become one of MLB's powerhouse teams by opening their wallet. The Josh Donaldson and Dallas Keuchel signings are paying big dividends, and Mark Melancon has been a steady pickup as well.
- The Nationals have ridden a dynamic offense during their current hot streak. They can score with homers and with extended rallies, and it could make them the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the NL.
- The red-hot Cardinals have taken control of the NL Central race. The offense is clicking and Jack Flaherty is emerging as a true top of the rotation starter, plus the Cardinals have taken advantage of a favorable schedule.
- The Dodgers are reportedly considering calling up top prospect SS Gavin Lux in September. Lux has broken out as one of the top prospects in baseball this year. He's hitting .351/.425/.615 between Double-A and Triple-A.
- The Phillies activated OF Bryce Harper off the paternity list, the team announced. Harper missed this weekend's series for the birth of his son, Krew Aron. 3B Maikel Franco was sent back to Triple-A to clear a roster spot.
- Mets OF Brandon Nimmo is expected to rejoin the team before the end of the week, reports the New York Post. He has been out since May with a neck injury. Nimmo is currently on a minor league rehab assignment.
- The Braves activated SS Dansby Swanson off the injured list, the club announced. He'd been out four weeks with a bad bruise on his foot. OF Adam Duvall was demoted to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Rockies placed RHP German Marquez (arm inflammation) and OF Raimel Tapia (hand contusion) on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. RHP Joe Harvey and LHP Phillip Diehl were called up in corresponding moves.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ortiz shares first photo since shooting
Ortiz has also hired the former Boston police commissioner to conduct an investigation into...
-
Report: L.A. considering calling up Lux
Lux has broken out as one of the game's top prospects this year
-
MLB Power Rankings
Which team has the best chance to advance in a one-game play-in scenario?
-
Harper shares photo of newborn son
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder became a father on August 22
-
Nationals winning with dynamic offense
The Nationals have power, speed, hit for average and get on base
-
Cardinals have taken control of NLC
The Cardinals have won 13 of their last 16 games