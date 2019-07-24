MLB scores: Aaron Hicks, Yankees outlast Twins in wild game; Athletics steal a win from the Astros

As usual, Tuesday brought us a full 15-game slate of big league action with several prominent trade candidate pitchers on the mound. The single July 31 trade deadline is eight days away. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball scores for Tuesday, July 23

Yankees outlast Twins in wild game

Maybe the game of the year was played Tuesday night at Target Field. The Yankees and Twins traded leads and homers all night, and nine innings weren't enough to decide it. A sampling of what happened:

The Twins ambushed Domingo German and led 8-2 after four innings.

Didi Gregorius went 5 for 5 with 7 RBI, including a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the eighth.

Miguel Sano went 2 for 6 with two homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth.

Former Twin Aaron Hicks swatted a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth.

Aroldis Chapman walked three and allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

In the top of the tenth, one-out singles by Gregorius and Austin Romine put runners on first and second for Gleyber Torres, who turned it loose in a 3-0 count and stroked a go-ahead single to right field. The Yankees added an insurance run on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Twins of course -- of course -- loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the tenth inning. Hicks saved the day with a catch of the year candidate in the left-center field gap, robbing Max Kepler of extra bases. Look at this:

If that falls in, three runs score pretty easily, I think. The game was over one way or the other. Statcast says batted balls with similar exit velocity and launch angle go for a base hit 56.0 percent of the time. Talk about a game-saver.

The combined damage: 36 runs on 35 hits and 14 walks, including six home runs. Twelve different players had multiple hits and the top five spots in New York's lineup went a combined 14 for 26 (.538) with three doubles, two homers, nine runs scored, and 11 runs driven in. What a wild game. Give me a Yankees vs. Twins postseason series, please.

A's steal a win in Houston

There was also a wild game at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Wade Miley retired the first 16 batters he faced and the Astros took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning against the Athletics. Matt Olson then stunned the Houston crowd with a go-ahead three-run home run against Astros closer Roberto Osuna. Check it out:

Goodness, what a colossal home run. The A's were looking at an 8 1/2-game deficit in the AL West, then bam, they had the lead. Of course, there was another comeback. The 'Stros rallied to tie the game on Aledmys Diaz's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. To extra innings they went.

In the top of the 11th, the middle of the order came through again for the Athletics. Olson smacked a leadoff single, Mark Canha worked a walk, and Ramon Laureano drove in the go-ahead run with a ground-rule double to left field. The ball got stuck under the padding and Canha had to return to third base, so it was a one-run double rather than a two-run double.

Joakim Soria blew the same chance in the ninth inning because Liam Hendriks, Oakland's regular closer, has worked a ton lately and was unavailable. In the bottom of the 11th, Yusmeiro Petit retired the side in order in his second inning of work to close out the win. A wild back and forth game, this was.

With the win the Athletics are back to 6 1/2 games behind the Astros in the AL West. That's not a great spot to be, but they have a chance to gain another game Wednesday, and these two clubs still have eight games remaining after this series. A loss Tuesday might've buried the A's. Instead, there's still a chance.

Cano stays hot with three home runs

No doubt, Robinson Cano's first half-season with the Mets was an unmitigated disaster. He hit .240/.287/.360 with four home runs prior to the All-Star break, and, at age 36 and with over 2,100 big league games worth of wear and tear on his body, age-related decline had become a serious concern.

Fast forward to the second half, and Cano has already exceeded his pre-All-Star break home run total. Tuesday night Cano recorded his first career three home run game. He took Padres rookie Chris Paddack deep twice, then added another homer against reliever Logan Allen later in the game. Four homers in 65 games in the first half, now five in 10 games in the second half.

Cano's last multi-homer game came way back in June 2017. In parts of 15 big league seasons, Cano has 22 two-homer games, but never a three-homer game. At least not until Tuesday. Kind of hard to believe, that is.

It's a little too late for Cano to save his team's season, but at least now the Mets are seeing some signs of life from an older player who is owed an awful lot of money through 2023. Cano continuing to slog through the second half would've been worrisome.

Turner hits for second career cycle

Trea Turner now owns a little piece of Nationals history. Tuesday night Turner hit for his second career cycle -- both have come against the Rockies, coincidentally enough -- and he is now the only player in franchise history to hit for the cycle twice. Cristian Guzman and Brad Wilkerson are the only other players to hit for the cycle as a National.

Turner's night went first inning solo homer, second inning infield single, fifth inning triple, and seventh inning double. The first three hits came against Rockies starter Peter Lambert. The cycle clinching double came against reliever Jairo Diaz.

Turner's cycle is the fourth cycle in baseball this season -- Jorge Polanco, Jake Bauers, and Shohei Ohtani all cycled earlier this year -- and, weirdly enough, it is the first ever cycle against the Rockies not in Coors Field. The Rockies have been on the wrong end of a cycle 19 times in their history and this was the first on the road. Huh.

Tuesday's win was Washington's 34th win in their last 49 games. The win combined with the Braves losing to the Royals moved the Nationals to within 5 1/2 games of first place in the NL East. They haven't been closer than 5 1/2 games since May 6.

Good night for trade candidate starters

The single July 31 trade deadline is eight days away now and, Tuesday night, several trade candidate pitchers were on the mound for what might be their final start with their team. And, to a man, they all pitched very well. Indians workhorse Trevor Bauer took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Blue Jays and finished with 7 2/3 shutout innings.

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 July 23 vs. Blue Jays IP 7 2/3 H 3 R 0 ER 0 BB 3 K 9

Meanwhile, in Detroit, Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd showed well against the Phillies, a team rumored to have interest in him. Phillies GM Matt Klentak joined the team on the road trip and saw Boyd's performance firsthand. He struck out eight in six innings of two-run ball.

View Profile Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 July 23 vs. Phillies IP 6 H 5 R 2 ER 2 BB 2 K 8

While not the biggest name on the market, Mets southpaw Jason Vargas stands a good chance to be traded prior to the deadline, mostly because he's an impending free agent. There's no reason for the Mets to keep him at this point. Vargas took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Padres. He finished with six shutout innings.

View Profile Jason Vargas NYM • SP • 44 July 23 vs. Padres IP 6 H 1 R 0 ER 0 BB 4 K 8

Late Tuesday night Giants ace Madison Bumgarner took on the Cubs at Oracle Park in what very well might've been his final start in San Francisco. Pretty crazy, isn't it? Bumgarner wasn't lights out, but he continued his recent trend of strong starts by striking out seven in seven innings.

View Profile Madison Bumgarner SF • SP • 40 July 23 vs. Cubs IP 7 H 6 R 3 ER 3 BB 1 K 7

The trade deadline is a week away.

Polanco, Cruz go back-to-back again

For the second straight night, Twins mashers Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz hit back-to-back home runs. They took Yankees veteran CC Sabathia deep in the first inning Monday night, then, on Tuesday, they tagged Domingo German in the third inning.

According to ESPN, Polanco and Cruz are the first set of teammates to hit back-to-back home runs in back-to-back games in more than seven years. Former Orioles teammates J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis were the last to do it back in May 2012.

Overall, the Twins have hit back-to-back homers on nine occasions this year, tied for the fourth most in a single season in franchise history.

Reds continue first inning excellence

No team in baseball is more dangerous in the first inning than the Cincinnati Reds. Baseball's highest scoring first inning team potted four more first inning runs against the Brewers on Tuesday night, including two on an Eugenio Suarez home run.

Generally speaking, the first inning is the highest scoring inning in baseball because it is the only inning each team's best hitters are guaranteed to bat. The Reds have taken that to the extreme this season.

The @Reds scored 4 more runs in the 1st inning tonight against the @Brewers, no surprise given what we've seen from them in the opening frame this season.



Cincinnati's Eugenio Suárez smacked his 10th 1st inning HR of the season, currently the most by anyone in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/BoqSGdQhck — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 24, 2019

The Reds lead baseball with 82 first inning runs this year and the Rangers are second with 78. No other team has scored more than 66 runs in the game's opening frame. The Reds have been the masters of scoring early and scoring often this season.

Quick hits

