MLB scores: Albert Pujols moves into third place on all-time RBI list; Cody Bellinger leads Dodgers to comeback win

As usual, Sunday brought us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including a healthy dose of afternoon games. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Pujols moves into third place on RBI list

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is inching closer and closer to joining the extremely exclusive 2,000-RBI club. Sunday afternoon Pujols drove in career runs Nos. 1,996 and 1,997 with a two-run first inning double. With that one swing, he passed Barry Bonds (1,996 RBI) and moved into sole possession of third place on the all-time RBI list.

Here's the video:

Only Hank Aaron (2,297 RBI) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086 RBI) have driven in more runs than Pujols. It should be noted, however, that MLB does not count RBI prior to 1920 because it was not yet an official statistic. Both Babe Ruth (2,214 RBI) and Cap Anson (2,075 RBI) are in the 2,000 RBI club when you count pre-1920.

Either way, Pujols is on the very short list of the best run producers in baseball history. He'll soon become the third official member (and fifth unofficial member) of the 2,000-RBI club.

Bellinger leads Dodgers to comeback win

Make that four straight wins for the Dodgers and eight straight losses for the Pirates. Super early NL MVP favorite Cody Bellinger led the way as Los Angeles erased an early 5-1 deficit Sunday afternoon. Bellinger socked his 14th home run and also singled in an insurance run in the late innings.

Here is Bellinger's latest homer. A year ago there's no way he's able to go down and get this pitch:

Bellinger went 2 for 3 with the home run and 3 RBI on Sunday. There are currently 188 players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title. Here are Bellinger's ranks:

Batting average: 427 (1st by 42 points over Tim Anderson)

427 (1st by 42 points over Tim Anderson) On-base percentage: .500 (1st by four points over Mike Trout)

.500 (1st by four points over Mike Trout) Slugging percentage: .913 (1st by 109 points over Christian Yelich)

.913 (1st by 109 points over Christian Yelich) OPS: 1.413 (1st by 149 points over Yelich)

Bellinger also has more walks (17) than strikeouts (14). Last season he struck out in 23.9 percent of his plate appearances. That number is down to 11.3 percent this year. No, Bellinger is not a true talent .427/.500/.913 hitter (no one is), but there are enough underlying indicators to believe he is truly a much-improved hitter, and he was pretty good to start with.

Blue Jays stun A's, remain undefeated in Vlad Jr. era

Considering the team is not expected to contend in 2019, this might've been the best weekend of the season for Blue Jays. Wunderkind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his big league debut Friday night, and, on Sunday, Toronto stunned the Athletics with a four-run game-winning rally in the 11th inning to complete the sweep.

The A's scored three runs in the top of the 11th to take what appeared to be a comfortable lead, but, in the bottom half, Brandon Drury tied it with a three-run homer against all-world closer Blake Treinen. Drury, who lost his third-base job to Vlad Jr., hit a walk-off homer Friday and this game-tying homer Sunday:

A few batters later Justin Smoak shot a walk-off single to left field to win the game. Treinen was charged with four runs in 1 2/3 innings. It is the first time he's been charged with four runs since a five-run outing in August 2016, when he was still with the Nationals. Heck, Treinen allowed three runs total in 32 1/3 innings in the second half last season. Gosh.

Sunday's win got the Blue Jays back even at 14-14 on the season. It was also the first career big-league win for 19-year-old Rule 5 Draft pick Elvis Luciano. Luciano is the first MLB player born in the 2000s and now he is the first player born in the 2000s to record a win. Pretty cool. Oh, and the Blue Jays are undefeated in the Vlad Jr. era. Not too shabby.

Yankees win again, but lose two more to injury

No team has been beset by injuries more than the Yankees this season, yet no team in the big leagues may be hotter right now. The Yankees bludgeoned the Giants on Sunday to finish a three-game series sweep. The makeshift Bronx Bombers have won 11 of their last 13 games and are only 1 1/2 games behind the Rays in the AL East.

And yet, because these are the 2019 Yankees, they had two players exit Sunday's game with injuries. They seem cursed. DJ LeMahieu exited with a tight knee -- that dates to Friday night, when he fouled a pitch into the knee -- and fill-in third baseman Gio Urshela exited after taking a pitch to the hand. It didn't look (or sound) good:

Fortunately for the Yankees, X-rays came back negative on both LeMahieu's knee and Urshela's hand. They're not out of the woods yet though. Urshela is day-to-day and LeMahieu will go for an MRI on Monday to make sure he's not dealing with anything more than a deep bruise:

Boone says LeMahieu will be sent for an MRI and see an orthopedist. Urshela is day-to-day. They hope they’ve avoided something serious with both guys. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 28, 2019

The Yankees currently have 13 players on the injured list, including three starting infielders (Miguel Andujar, Didi Gregorius, Troy Tulowitzki), four starting outfielders (Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton), their ace (Luis Severino) and their top setup man (Dellin Betances). It is remarkable they are not only keeping their head above water, but thriving.

Nats' trio makes home run history

After a series of bullpen meltdowns in recent days, the Nationals got back into the win column Sunday, and they can thank Matt Adams for the walk-off home run. Adams stopped the bleeding and improved Washington to 12-14 on the year.

Earlier in the game a trio of impressive young Nationals combined to make home run history. Juan Soto (20 years, 185 days), Victor Robles (21 years, 344 days), and the recently called up Carter Kieboom (21 years, 237 days) all went deep Sunday. According to the Nationals, they are the first trio of teammates younger than 22 to homer in the same game.

The Nationals are the only team in baseball to get home runs from multiple under-22-year-olds this season, nevermind three in one game. Soto, Robles, Kieboom and the currently injured Trea Turner make for an awfully bright position-player core going forward in Washington.

Quick hits

