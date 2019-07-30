MLB scores: Anthony Rendon crushes Braves with grand slam; Reds score 10 runs in second inning against Pirates

We're less than 48 hours away from the July 31 trade deadline and, as usual, we've rounded up the hottest rumors of the day. Among other things, we have updates on Edwin Diaz, the Cardinals, and Trevor Bauer. Make sure you check it out. Now here is everything you know about Monday's MLB action.

Baseball scores for Monday, July 29

Rendon slams Braves

Thanks to a two-month hot streak that saw them win 37 times in a 55-game span, the Nationals are back in the race and they opened an important three-game series with the Braves on Monday night. Washington came into the day 5 1/2 games back in the NL East. This week is a chance to gain considerable ground.

Patrick Corbin and Dallas Keuchel turned in workmanlike performances until Atlanta's bullpen, specifically righty Chad Sobotka, unraveled in the sixth inning. A walk, a single, and another walk loaded the bases for Anthony Rendon, who promptly unloaded the bases with a go-ahead two-out grand slam. To the action footage:

All things considered, that is the biggest hit of the season for the Nationals. They still have another 56 games to play, after all. Rendon gave the Nationals a four-run lead and the admittedly shaky Washington bullpen made it stand up.

The Nationals are now 38-18 in their last 56 games and have climbed to within 4 1/2 games in the NL East. A win Tuesday night would get Washington to within 3 1/2 games of first place. They haven't been that close since April 30.

Reds put up 10-run inning against Pirates

Monday afternoon, the Pirates made a small trade and shipped right-hander Jordan Lyles to the NL Central rival Brewers. A sensible move considering Pittsburgh isn't going anywhere and Lyles will be a free agent after the season.

There was one small problem though: Lyles was scheduled to start Monday night. The Pirates had to scramble, and instead had to bullpen the game. Righty Alex McRae got the start and righty Montana DuRapau was the first man out of the bullpen. The duo combined to allow 10 runs in the second inning against the Reds. Jose Iglesias chipped in a grand slam.

The Reds sent 13 men to the plate and scored their 10 runs on six hits, three walks, and a fielder's choice. The 10-run inning is Cincinnati's best since a 10-run first inning against the Tigers on Aug. 24, 2015.

As for the Pirates, the 10-run inning is their worst since allowing 13 runs (!) in the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2010. Pittsburgh went into Monday's game having lost eight straight and 14 of their last 16 games, crushing their postseason hopes.

Highlight of the day: Bichette gets first hit in first at-bat



The Blue Jays called up another one of their top prospects Monday. Shortstop Bo Bichette, son of former big-leaguer Dante Bichette, was summoned after hitting .275/.333/.473 in 56 Triple-A Games. MLB.com ranks Bichette as the eighth-best prospect in baseball and says he has the "potential to compete for batting titles in his prime."

It did not take long for Bichette to get into the hit column. In his first MLB at-bat Monday night -- on the second pitch he saw from Royals righty Brad Keller -- Bichette chopped a single through the left side. Here's the video:

Toronto now has Dante Bichette's son (Bo), Craig Biggio's son (Cavan), and Vladimir Guerrero's son (Vlad Jr.) on the roster. Also, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is the son of a Cuban baseball legend. Some pretty good bloodlines on that team.

Quick hits

