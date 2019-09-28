MLB scores: A's, Rays clinch wild-card berths; Mets' Pete Alonso ties rookie home run record
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The final weekend of the 2019 MLB regular season kicks off tonight with a full slate of night games. The playoff picture continues to come into focus, but a race or two remains undecided. Let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, September 27
- LIVE - Marlins at Phillies (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Pirates 6, Reds 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 8, Indians 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 6, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 4, Braves 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Orioles 4, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- LIVE - Yankees at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cubs at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Royals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Astros at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Giants (GameTracker)
- POSTPONED - Game 1, Tigers at White Sox
- CANCELLED - Game 2, Tigers at White Sox
A's, Rays punch playoff tickets
On Friday night, the Indians fell to the Nationals, and around the same time the Rays topped the Blue Jays. The Cleveland loss punched the Athletics' ticket to the postseason, and the Rays' win means they'll play Oakland in the AL Wild Card Game. The Indians, meantime, are done.
That AL Wild Card Game will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with the winner advancing to the ALDS, likely to oppose the Astros. Where that Wild Card Game will be played is still uncertain. At this writing, the Rays trail the A's by just a half-game in the race to determine home-field advantage for that one-and-done affair. If both teams finish with the same record, then Oakland would host by virtue of their winning the season series over the Rays.
For the A's, it's their second straight trip to the Wild Card Game. They fell to the Yankees last season. The A's also played in the Wild Card Game in 2014, when they lost to the Royals. Oakland hasn't advanced beyond the LDS round in the postseason since 2006. Manager Bob Melvin has now led the A's to the playoffs five times.
The Rays return to the postseason for the first time since 2013, when they lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS. This will mark the fifth playoff appearance in franchise history, and the first under manager Kevin Cash. The Rays previously won the pennant in 2008 with Joe Maddon in the dugout. The Rays this year make the postseason despite ranking last in MLB in Opening Day payroll.
Speaking of that:
While the A's punched their ticket just before taking the field against the Mariners, the Rays had to take care of their own business in Toronto. Doing so occasioned an on-field celebration:
Rays-A's. It rhymes and everything.
Mets' Alsono ties rookie HR record
Standout rookie first baseman Mets' Pete Alonso tied Yankees' Aaron Judge's record for the most home runs by a rookie in MLB history. Alonso hit the 52nd long ball -- a solo homer -- of his first-year season in the first inning off Braves lefty Dallas Keuchel.
Here's the top four sluggers for the most home runs in a rookie season:
T-1. Alonso - 52, 2019
T-1. Judge 52, 2017
2. Mark McGwire 49, 1987
3. Cody Bellinger 39, 2017
Alonso's not only atop this season's rookie home run leaderboard, but he also has the most home runs in the league as well. Reds' Eugenio Suarez with 49 home runs and Dodgers' Cody Bellinger with 46 sit behind Alonso.
Alonso still has time to pass Judge in the history books. There's still innings to be played in Friday's game (GameTracker) and then two more games on Saturday and Sunday. Alonso, 24, is already this year's Home Run Derby champion and the obvious NL Rookie of the Year favorite, and it's going to be fun to watch him chase the record in this final weekend.
Yankees hit 300th home run
On Thursday, the Twins became the first team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season, and on Friday night the Yankees promptly joined him. No. 300 from the Yanks was a no-doubter from Giancarlo Stanton:
Thanks to injuries, Stanton has just three home runs in 16 games this season, but this 440-footer was a pretty important one in historical terms. It's also the Yankees' 120th home run in their last 53 games. Their race with the Twins for both the all-time MLB record and the MLB lead for 2019 should be a photo finish over this last weekend of the regular season.
Quick hits
- This week's Star Power Index from our Dayn Perry takes a look at how Ryan Braun helped the red-hot Brewers sneak into the playoffs without Christian Yelich, Craig Kimbrel's possible demise, why Mookie Betts deserves to stay in Boston and how King Felix will be remembered in Seattle. Read the full piece here.
- Take a look at our staff picks for every 2019 MLB Award.
- Yankees' Aaron Judge topped MLB's jersey sales for the third consecutive season. Find out which player jerseys made it in the top 20.
- MLB will experiment with robot umpires during Arizona Fall League games.
- Our own RJ Anderson is ranking each MLB team's best prospects for 2020. Take a look at the Blue Jays here, Mariners, Pirates and Rockies, with more teams to come.
- Red Sox owner John Henry says the team plans to cut payroll before the 2020 season. Read more here.
-
