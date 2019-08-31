MLB scores: A's stay unbeaten against Yanks; Wilson Ramos extends hit streak as Mets finally win
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Labor Day weekend begins with a full 15-game slate of big league action, including series with postseason implications in the Bronx, Philadelphia, St. Petersburg, and on Chicago's north side. Now here's what you need to know.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 30
- FINAL - Cubs 7, Brewers 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 7, Marlins 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 11, Phillies 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 8, Yankees 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 7, Blue Jays 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 13, Tigers 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 4, Indians 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 10, White Sox 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 6, Mariners 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Orioles at Royals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Pirates at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Giants (GameTracker)
- POSTPONED - Reds at Cardinals
Castellanos slugs two more homers for Cubs
Coming off an authoritative sweep at Citi Field, the Cubs opened maybe their most important series of the regular season (to date) on Friday afternoon. The NL Central rival Brewers are visiting Wrigley Field for three games this weekend. The Cubs sit in the second wild-card spot with Milwaukee four games back coming into the series.
It did not take the Cubbies long to take control of Friday afternoon's game. Three pitches into the bottom of the first inning, they led 2-0. Ian Happ smacked a first pitch double and Nicholas Castellanos followed with a two-run home run.
Castellanos added a second two-run home run in the second inning. He has 11 home runs in 27 games with the Cubs after hitting 11 home runs in 100 games with the Tigers earlier this season. Chicago needed a shot in the arm offensively and Castellanos has certainly provided that since coming over at the deadline.
As for the Brewers, they have now lost four of their last five games and seven of their last 11 games. Chase Anderson put them in an early hole Friday and they were unable to escape. Milwaukee is now five games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot and six games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central.
Profar heating up for A's
Infielder Jurickson Profar enjoyed a breakout season in 2018 in terms of both production and health, and that's why expectations were high after the A's acquired him from the Rangers this past December. For much of the 2019 season, though, Profar has been a disappointment for Oakland.
But maybe something's started to click? Coming into Friday night's series opener against the Yankees, Profar for the month of August was hitting .235/.385/.510 with more walks than strikeouts. Then in the Bronx, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double. He also made a pretty nifty ranging play to end it:
Profar's long had star upside, and he's still just 26 years of age. If he could thump down the stretch for Oakland while manning an up-the-middle position, then he'll greatly aid their playoff aspirations.
Also in this one, Marcus Semien hit his 25th home run of the season and 100th home run of his career. The A's are now 4-0 against the Yankees this season, and they've out-scored them 25-11 over that span. More important, Oakland maintains its one-game lead over the Rays for the second AL wild-card spot. They're also now only a half-game behind the Indians for the top wild-card spot.
Mets snap losing streak; Ramos extends hit streak
Coming off a crushing sweep at the hands of the Cubs and having lost six in a row overall, the Mets picked up a sorely needed win in Philly on Friday night. They were down 1-0 against a cruising Aaron Nola in the seventh when pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos came up with a clutch knock:
Like the tweet says, that single extends Ramos' hitting streak to 23 games. His was already the longest hit streak of 2019, and Ramos is now tied for the fifth longest hit streak in Mets franchise history. On the season, Ramos is now batting .293/.356/.421 with more than 850 defensive innings behind the plate.
As for his Mets, they padded their lead with a total of 10 runs after the seventh (Todd Frazier had a pair of three-run homers in the late innings) and wound up winning for the first time in more than a week. Zack Wheeler twirled six strong innings.
Quick hits
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry released his latest Star Power Index. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich has a chance to do something this season that has never been done in baseball history.
- An autopsy report reveals Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs had opioids and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. The report lists his death as an accident. Skaggs was found dead at the team hotel in Texas on July 1.
- Royals owner David Glass announced an agreement to sell the team to John Sherman. The price is reportedly north of $1 billion. The sale will be final once the other 29 owners ratify the deal at the November owners meetings.
- Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu has really struggled in his last three starts. With a big division lead and rosters set to expand on Sunday, the team can give him extra rest in September and prepare him for October.
- The Yankees activated 1B Luke Voit and placed 3B Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. Urshela is the 29th different Yankees to land on the injured list this year. That is a new MLB record.
- Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff threw a 15-pitch bullpen session, reports MLB.com. He is out with an oblique injury. Manager Craig Counsell said the team hopes to get Woodruff back in the second half of September.
- The Nationals activated LHP Roenis Elias (injured list) and RHP Hunter Strickland (paternity list), the club announced. To make room on the roster, C Spencer Kieboom was sent down and LHP Matt Grace was designated for assignment.
- The White Sox placed OF Jon Jay on the 10-day injured list with a hip strain, the team announced. He missed three months with the same injury earlier this year. OF Ryan Cordell was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Dodgers have placed INF Max Muncy on the IL with a wrist fracture. Muncy, however, is optimistic that he'll need to miss just two weeks.
