MLB scores: Astros continue winning streak, Yankees walk off against Rays to take AL East lead
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry has blessed us with another edition of his Star Power Rankings. And, as usual, Friday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including several big matchups between contenders on the East Coast. We have what you need to know about Friday's games below.
Baseball scores for Friday, May 17
- FINAL - Yankees 4, Rays 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 5, Rockies 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Cubs 14, Nationals 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Dodgers 6, Reds 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 7, Tigers 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Marlins 8, Mets 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 3, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Orioles 5, Indians 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 12, Brewers 8 (box score)
- LIVE - Cardinals at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays at White Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Pirates at Padres (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Mariners (GameTracker)
Astros win their ninth straight game
In the rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series, the Astros took the opener of the three-game series from the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Houston has extended their win streak to nine straight games, and have extended their AL West lead to eight and a half games for the largest division lead in baseball. The Astros longest win streak in franchise history is 12 games in a row, which they accomplshed in 1999 and 2004.
George Springer continued his incredible streak at the plate with an American League-leading 17th home run.
Houston reliever Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect eighth inning, and set an MLB record with his 39th consecutive scoreless appearance. Current free agent, and former Red Sox closer, Craig Kimbrel had 38 straight in 2011 while he was with the Atlanta Braves. Pressly's fantastic play got the final out of his 1-2-3 inning.
The Astros have gone 12-3 during the month of May and the squad matched the 2017 World Series championship team for the best start in franchise history at 30-15.
Yankees walk off Rays, take AL East lead
The Yankees scored three runs in the ninth inning to win the series opener over the Rays, 4-3 at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees are now a half-game ahead of the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Bronx Bombers entered the ninth inning down 3-1, and it was third baseman Gio Urshela had the game-winning, walk off RBI single with two outs.
In their last 10 games, the Yankees have gone 8-2 and have gone 10-4 during the month of May.
Quick hits
- The Astros and Marlins are going in very different directions. Dayn Perry breaks down just how disparate the two offenses have been this season. Miami has hit one -- one! -- home run May going into Friday's game.
- The Nationals activated SS Trea Turner off the injured list. Turner missed 39 games with a broken finger and Washington's shortstops hit .199/.273/.301 in his absence. IF Wilmer Difo was sent down in a corresponding move.
- The Twins placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured with a wrist injury, the team announced. He's been out of the lineup the last few days and there's no firm timetable for his return. IF Luis Arraez was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Mets have placed OF Michael Conforto on the 7-day concussion injured list and called up OF Carlos Gomez, the team announced. Conforto suffered the concussion when he collided with 2B Robinson Cano chasing a pop-up Thursday.
- Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi has resumed playing catch and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, reports Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. Eovaldi had surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow in late April.
- The Dodgers placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor contusion, the club announced. RHP Ross Stripling is expected to replace him in the rotation. UTIL Matt Beaty was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Red Sox placed C Sandy Leon on the paternity list, the club announced. Leon is expected back Sunday. C Oscar Hernandez was called up and RHP Chandler Shepherd was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.
