MLB scores: Astros continue winning streak, Yankees walk off against Rays to take AL East lead

It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry has blessed us with another edition of his Star Power Rankings. And, as usual, Friday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including several big matchups between contenders on the East Coast. We have what you need to know about Friday's games below.

Baseball scores for Friday, May 17

Astros win their ninth straight game



In the rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series, the Astros took the opener of the three-game series from the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Houston has extended their win streak to nine straight games, and have extended their AL West lead to eight and a half games for the largest division lead in baseball. The Astros longest win streak in franchise history is 12 games in a row, which they accomplshed in 1999 and 2004.

George Springer continued his incredible streak at the plate with an American League-leading 17th home run.

Houston reliever Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect eighth inning, and set an MLB record with his 39th consecutive scoreless appearance. Current free agent, and former Red Sox closer, Craig Kimbrel had 38 straight in 2011 while he was with the Atlanta Braves. Pressly's fantastic play got the final out of his 1-2-3 inning.

The Astros have gone 12-3 during the month of May and the squad matched the 2017 World Series championship team for the best start in franchise history at 30-15.

Yankees walk off Rays, take AL East lead

The Yankees scored three runs in the ninth inning to win the series opener over the Rays, 4-3 at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees are now a half-game ahead of the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Bronx Bombers entered the ninth inning down 3-1, and it was third baseman Gio Urshela had the game-winning, walk off RBI single with two outs.

Walk it off, Gio! Walk. It. Off. Gio Urshela's third hit of the night was his biggest! pic.twitter.com/KjVb7Er5JD — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 18, 2019

In their last 10 games, the Yankees have gone 8-2 and have gone 10-4 during the month of May.

