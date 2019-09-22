MLB scores: Astros' George Springer makes history by homering three times in first four innings

It's the penultimate Sunday of the regular season, and that means there's a full slate of baseball goodness on tap.

Some of the storylines worth watching on Sunday include how the Rays and Indians perform (as it pertains to the wild card race) and whether the Cubs can get back on track and save what remains of their playoff hopes.

Keep it here all day and night for the latest news, notes, and scores from across the land.

Springer hits three home runs in three at-bats

This has been the season of the home run, thanks in large part to the altered baseball. On Sunday, George Springer authored the 22nd three-homer game of the year, tying the record for the most in a single season -- and he did it within the first four innings, becoming the first Astros player who can claim such a feat. Springer went deep in each of his first three at-bats.

George Springer is the first player in @Astros history to hit 3 HR within the first 4 innings of a game.



Will he make it 4 today? pic.twitter.com/Zc6uUoWtZO — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 22, 2019

The game remains in progress at this point, so obviously Springer is going to have ample opportunity to up the first four-homer game of the year -- and since J.D. Martinez did it in September 2017.

Four home runs is, obviously, the most ever hit within a game. Springer probably won't change that fact on Sunday, but you never know.

