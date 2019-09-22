MLB scores: Astros' George Springer makes history by homering three times in first four innings
It's the penultimate Sunday of the regular season, and that means there's a full slate of baseball goodness on tap.
Some of the storylines worth watching on Sunday include how the Rays and Indians perform (as it pertains to the wild card race) and whether the Cubs can get back on track and save what remains of their playoff hopes.
Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, September 22
- Orioles 2, Mariners 1 (box score)
- Blue Jays vs. Yankees (GameTracker)
- Red Sox vs. Rays (GameTracker)
- Mets vs. Reds (GameTracker)
- Nationals vs. Marlins (GameTracker)
- Tigers 6, White Sox 3 (box score)
- Giants vs. Braves (GameTracker)
- Angels vs. Astros (GameTracker)
- Pirates vs. Brewers (GameTracker)
- Royals vs. Twins (GameTracker)
- Cardinals vs. Cubs (GameTracker)
- Rangers vs. Athletics (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks vs. Padres (GameTracker)
- Rockies vs. Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Phillies vs. Indians 6:37 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Springer hits three home runs in three at-bats
This has been the season of the home run, thanks in large part to the altered baseball. On Sunday, George Springer authored the 22nd three-homer game of the year, tying the record for the most in a single season -- and he did it within the first four innings, becoming the first Astros player who can claim such a feat. Springer went deep in each of his first three at-bats.
The game remains in progress at this point, so obviously Springer is going to have ample opportunity to up the first four-homer game of the year -- and since J.D. Martinez did it in September 2017.
Four home runs is, obviously, the most ever hit within a game. Springer probably won't change that fact on Sunday, but you never know.
Quick hits
- Here's this week's edition of "What We Learned" featuring the Cardinals and Yankees.
- The Rays surprisingly had an All-Star return from the injured list on Sunday.
- The Cubs, meanwhile, may have lost Kris Bryant to injury.
- The Yankees honored CC Sabathia prior to his final regular-season home game.
