MLB scores: Athletics drop sixth straight game; Bryan Reynolds continues hot streak for Pirates

Thanks to doubleheaders in Kansas City and on Chicago's south side, Wednesday brings us a jam-packed day of baseball with 17 games. 17 games! Thank goodness for that. The more baseball, the better. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday

Struggling A's drop sixth straight

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Athletics. Wednesday's loss was their sixth straight, ninth in their last 12 games, and 11th in their last 15 games. They've sunk into the AL West cellar at 14-19. Their minus-16 run differential is sixth worst in the American League.

Starter Mike Fiers and reliever J.B. Wendelken combined to put the Athletics in a 6-1 hole through six innings Wednesday. Andrew Benintendi knocked a two-run single to more or less put the game to bed.

As R.J. Anderson writes, Oakland's offseason is looking worse and worse as the season progresses. Fiers and Marco Estrada, the team's two big pitching additions, have combined for a 6.83 ERA in 60 2/3 innings, and Jurickson Profar is both struggling at the plate (.495 OPS) and with the yips (six throwing errors already).

The good news is it only May 1, so there is plenty of time to recover from the losing streak. The bad news is the A's have some very real problems to address, particularly in the rotation.

Reynolds extends hitting streak with clutch double

After eight consecutive losses, the Pirates bounced back with back-to-back wins over the Rangers in Texas this week. On Wednesday, rookie outfielder Bryan Reynolds again played hero with a bases-clearing double against Shelby Miller.

Here's the video:

That sure is a sweet lefty swing. MLB.com ranks Reynolds as the eighth best prospect in Pittsburgh's system, and adds his "ceiling is that of a solid big league regular."

Reynolds, who came over from the Giants in the Andrew McCutchen trade, went 1 for 3 with a walk Wednesday, and he's hitting .414/.433/.724 nine games into his MLB career. He has a base hit in all nine games. Here are the last five players to begin their MLB career with a nine-game hitting streak:

Bryan Reynolds, Pirates: 9 games and counting (2019)

9 games and counting (2019) Magneuris Sierra, Cardinals: 9 games (2017)

9 games (2017) David Dahl, Rockies: 17 games (2016)

17 games (2016) Ben Paulsen, Rockies: 9 games (2014)

9 games (2014) Gregory Polanco, Pirates: 11 games (2014)

Dahl and Chuck Aleno, who broke in with the 1941 Reds, share the record with a 17-game hitting streak to begin their MLB careers. Reynolds is now more than halfway to the record. More importantly, the Pirates have snapped out of their little funk in Arlington.

Royals sweep Rays in doubleheader

In front of sparse crowds at Kauffman Stadium -- to be fair, half of Wednesday's doubleheader was unscheduled -- the Royals swept two games from the Rays on Wednesday. The combined score: 11-4. Jake Junis held Tampa to two runs in 6 1/3 innings in the first game. Glenn Sparkman tossed seven shutout frames in the nightcap.

Kansas City put up seven runs in three innings against reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the second game. Prospect Kelvin Gutierrez, who came over in last year's Kelvin Herrera trade, slugged his first MLB homer against Snell.

The Rays have lost seven of 12 games since their molten hot 14-4 start. The ship is not sinking, obviously, but Tampa has come back to Earth a bit. It was inevitable.

Quick hits

