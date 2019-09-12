MLB scores: Brewers in playoff position (for the moment); Mets crush D-Backs again

By the standards of Thursday's, we've got a pretty hefty MLB slate of 16 games, including a Yankees-Tigers doubleheader in Detroit. We've also got games with playoff implications in Miami, Arizona, Colorado, San Diego, Philly, Minnesota, Texas, and Houston. That should be enough to keep us busy, so let's jump in.

Baseball scores for Thursday, Sept. 12

Brewers win seventh in a row

The Christian Yelich-less Brewers stayed hot, as they edged the Marlins in Miami on Thursday for their seventh straight win. Ryan Braun hit his 19th home run of the season, and four Milwaukee relievers combined for four perfect innings to lock down the win.

The win temporarily nudged the Brewers one-half game past the Cubs and into second place all by themselves in the NL Central. More important, it also gave them sole possession of the second NL wild-card spot. Only until the Cubs beat the Padres a few hours later, however. Now Milwaukee and Chicago are tied for the second wild-card spot.

It's a crowded fray for that last playoff spot in the NL. Coming into Thursday, five teams -- the Cubs, Brewers, Mets, Phillies, and Diamondbacks -- were within 2 1/2 games of that coveted berth. As for the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter), it gives the Brewers the highest playoff odds of that quintet at 55.1 percent.

Mets hit six homers against Diamondbacks

The Mets crushed the D-Backs by a score of 9-0 on Wednesday, and on Thursday the slaughter was even bloodier with a score of 11-1. Along the way, the Queenslanders crushed six home runs, including Michael Conforto's 30th and a pair by Juan Lagares, who entered this one with just three home runs in 119 games this season. Those six dingers are the most the Mets have hit in a game since April 11, 2017. It's also the first time in franchise history that the Mets have hit at least five home runs in back-to-back games.

Rather than inundate you with highlights of all those Mets homers, we'll instead show you a glimpse of the "rode hard and put away wet" apple in the outfield, which clearly had enough on Thursday:

Yep, that apple is done for the day. Let it also be noted that Mets righty Marcus Stroman twirled 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in this one.

As for those ever-vacillating Mets, they've now won four in a row (i.e., they swept the four-game set from the Diamondbacks), and as noted above they're very much in the thick of the NL wild-card race. Up next is a mettle-testing three-game series against the Dodgers.

Highlight of the day: Ravelo hits longest Cardinals homer of Statcast era

Check out this 487-footer off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Rangelo Ravelo on a sunny day at Coors Field:

That came the very pitch after Ravelo was brushed back up and in, so he no doubt enjoyed laying into that one. Ravelo's missile is the longest Cardinals home run of the Statcast era (i.e., since 2015), and it's the second-longest homer of 2019. Only Nomar Mazara's 505-foot blast on June 21 covered more ground. Ravelo's left the bat at 111.5 mph.

In very limited action this season at the MLB level, Ravelo is now slugging .536.

Quick hits

