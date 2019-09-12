MLB scores: Brewers in playoff position (for the moment); Mets crush D-Backs again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
By the standards of Thursday's, we've got a pretty hefty MLB slate of 16 games, including a Yankees-Tigers doubleheader in Detroit. We've also got games with playoff implications in Miami, Arizona, Colorado, San Diego, Philly, Minnesota, Texas, and Houston. That should be enough to keep us busy, so let's jump in.
Baseball scores for Thursday, Sept. 12
- FINAL - Brewers 3, Marlins 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)
- FINAL/Game 1 - Yankees 10, Tigers 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Royals 6, White Sox 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 10, Rockies 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Cubs 4, Padres 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 4, Giants 2 (box score)
- LIVE/Game 2 - Yankees at Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Blue Jays, (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Braves at Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Nationals at Twins (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Astros (GameTracker)
- Reds at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Brewers win seventh in a row
The Christian Yelich-less Brewers stayed hot, as they edged the Marlins in Miami on Thursday for their seventh straight win. Ryan Braun hit his 19th home run of the season, and four Milwaukee relievers combined for four perfect innings to lock down the win.
The win temporarily nudged the Brewers one-half game past the Cubs and into second place all by themselves in the NL Central. More important, it also gave them sole possession of the second NL wild-card spot. Only until the Cubs beat the Padres a few hours later, however. Now Milwaukee and Chicago are tied for the second wild-card spot.
It's a crowded fray for that last playoff spot in the NL. Coming into Thursday, five teams -- the Cubs, Brewers, Mets, Phillies, and Diamondbacks -- were within 2 1/2 games of that coveted berth. As for the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter), it gives the Brewers the highest playoff odds of that quintet at 55.1 percent.
Mets hit six homers against Diamondbacks
The Mets crushed the D-Backs by a score of 9-0 on Wednesday, and on Thursday the slaughter was even bloodier with a score of 11-1. Along the way, the Queenslanders crushed six home runs, including Michael Conforto's 30th and a pair by Juan Lagares, who entered this one with just three home runs in 119 games this season. Those six dingers are the most the Mets have hit in a game since April 11, 2017. It's also the first time in franchise history that the Mets have hit at least five home runs in back-to-back games.
Rather than inundate you with highlights of all those Mets homers, we'll instead show you a glimpse of the "rode hard and put away wet" apple in the outfield, which clearly had enough on Thursday:
Yep, that apple is done for the day. Let it also be noted that Mets righty Marcus Stroman twirled 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in this one.
As for those ever-vacillating Mets, they've now won four in a row (i.e., they swept the four-game set from the Diamondbacks), and as noted above they're very much in the thick of the NL wild-card race. Up next is a mettle-testing three-game series against the Dodgers.
Highlight of the day: Ravelo hits longest Cardinals homer of Statcast era
Check out this 487-footer off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Rangelo Ravelo on a sunny day at Coors Field:
That came the very pitch after Ravelo was brushed back up and in, so he no doubt enjoyed laying into that one. Ravelo's missile is the longest Cardinals home run of the Statcast era (i.e., since 2015), and it's the second-longest homer of 2019. Only Nomar Mazara's 505-foot blast on June 21 covered more ground. Ravelo's left the bat at 111.5 mph.
In very limited action this season at the MLB level, Ravelo is now slugging .536.
Quick hits
- Mike Axisa's latest Free Agent Stock Watch takes a look at Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg and his opt-out.
- Our Katherine Acquavella takes a look at the current state of the AL Manager of the Year race.
- Angels DH Shohei Ohtani is done for the season. He needs knee surgery. The Angels expect Ohtani to be ready for spring training. He is also rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, remember.
- Brewers OF and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich will not require surgery on his fractured kneecap but will likely be sidelined for the next eight to 10 weeks. Read more here.
- Yankees RHP Luis Severino (shoulder) is scheduled to make his season debut on Tuesday against the Angels. Our R.J. Anderson has more.
- Yankees DH Edwin Encarnacion left Thursday's first game against the Tigers with a left oblique strain. He's headed back to New York for tests.
