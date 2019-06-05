MLB scores: Bruce Bochy gets 1,000th win with Giants; Marlins go off in Milwaukee

We have a full slate of games this Tuesday after a shortened schedule on Monday, day one of the MLB Draft. Speaking of which, we have you covered on that end:

As for the games themselves, Tuesday's schedule included a matchup between the first-place Twins and Indians, who entering Tuesday sat 11 1/2 games back in the AL Central. The Yankees made the trip to Toronto to face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays for the first time this season. The Giants took on the Mets at Citi Field, where Giants manager Bruce Bochy was looking for his 1,000th win as Giants manager.

All that and more in our daily roundup.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday

Surging Marlins unload on Brewers

The Marlins came into Tuesday night's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee with MLB's worst offense. They ranked last among all 30 teams in runs, runs per game, OPS, home runs, total bases, RBI, and slugging percentage. Could we go on? We could go on.

In this one, though, some combination of Miller Park, Chase Anderson, the Milwaukee Bullpen, the Milwaukee defense, and the awakening Marlins offense allowed Miami to put 16 runs on the board. Coming in, the 2019 Marlins hadn't scored more than nine runs in game. On Tuesday, they put beat that figure in fifth inning alone, when they scored 11. That's a franchise record for runs scored in a single inning. Speaking of which ...

The @Marlins entered today as the lowest-scoring team in MLB, but tonight they scored 11 runs in the 5th.



That's the biggest inning by a team that entered the day last in the majors in runs per game in June or later since the Boston Bees had an 11-run first inning on 8/25/1936. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 5, 2019

Read more here about the Marlins' historic night at the plate.

Bochy wins 1,000th with Giants

The Giants topped the Mets in extras, which gave them their 25th win of the season. Longtime San Fran manager Bruce Bochy came into the night with 999 wins in his 12-plus seasons in the Giants dugout High-level calculus will tell you that he needed just one more win to reach 1,000 for this Giants career. He got it:

Bruce Bochy joins John McGraw as @SFGiants managers with 1,000+ victories.



McGraw, like Bochy, led the (New York) Giants to three #WorldSeries championships. pic.twitter.com/Ld2dLNY3OY — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 5, 2019

For his career, Bochy 1,951 wins, so he might get to 2,000 this season. He's actually 27 games below .500 for his managerial career, but his three World Series wins and four pennants (one with the Padres) mean he's almost certainly headed for the Hall of Fame.

Stat of the day: Alonso becomes second Mets rookie to reach 20 HR



With a blast off Giants' Madison Bumgarner, Mets rookie outfielder Pete Alonso pushed his home run total to 20 on the season. Alonso ranks third in MLB with his 20 homers, behind Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) and Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (20).

Alonso, 24, is just the second Mets rookie to reach 20 home runs in a season. The other was Darryl Strawberry, who holds the franchise rookie record with 26 HR.

.@Pete_Alonso20 is just the 2nd @mets rookie ever with 20+ homers in a season (Strawberry, 1983).



Today is June 4th. pic.twitter.com/DZygJER1Rb — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 5, 2019

Getting to 20 that soon also puts Alonso in elite company among rookies:

National League rookies with 20+ HR in 1st half, since 1st ASG in 1933:



2019 Pete Alonso

2017 Cody Bellinger

2016 Trevor Story

2015 Joc Pederson

2001 Albert Pujols

1972 Dave Kingman — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 5, 2019

Alonso is now batting .260/.340/.618 for the year.

Choo hits milestone homer

Here's Shin-Soo Choo of the surprisingly relevant Rangers hitting his 200th career home run:

Shin-Soo Choo goes deep for the 200th time. 👏



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/at0aMjfclF — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019

At the same time, he also made a bit of history:

Congratulations to Shin-Soo Choo, who became the first Asian-born MLB player to reach the 200 home run milestone! 🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷 https://t.co/bAGjtMDChd — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) June 5, 2019

For those wondering, Hideki Matsui got to 175 MLB home runs, and Ichiro retired with 117 home runs in MLB. That's also Choo's 11 home run of the season. The 36-year-old is now batting .303/.388/.558 for the year. That's coming off an All-Star season in 2018. In related matters, Choo is at 34.1 WAR for his MLB career. He's not in any serious Hall of Fame discussion, of course, but that's a darn nice career.

Quick hits

