MLB scores: Bryce Harper goes deep against the Nationals again; Jacob deGrom's shutout streak ends

Tuesday brought us a few day games, including the Boston Red Sox's home opener at Fenway Park. The Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series championship with a few special guests featured in a pregame ceremony. The schedule features 11 night games. It'll be a lot of baseball action happening all at once but we'll keep you updated on the latest news and scores in real-time right here.

We have a prime-time pitching matchup with Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg (1-0) and Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Nola (1-0) facing off at Citizens Bank Park. Strasburg has allowed eight hits or fewer in each of his past 53 starts while Nola, who finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting last year, looks to rebound against Washington's lineup. Nola tied a career-worst mark as he gave up three home runs in his start against the Nationals last Wednesday.

The Nationals (4-5) are trying to bounce back after losing to the Phillies in Monday's series opener. The Phillies (7-3), meanwhile, is looking to continue their hot start to the 2019 season and extend their first-place lead in the National League East.

Harper goes deep against Nats (again)

It appears Bryce Harper enjoys playing against his former teammates. One week after his return to Nationals Park, Harper hit another home run against his former team Tuesday, this time taking Stephen Strasburg out to left field. It was a three-run opposite field shot.

Here is Harper's fourth home run of the season and his fourth home run with the Phillies:

Through that at-bat Harper was 6 for 12 with a double, a home run, six runs driven in, four walks, and three strikeouts against Washington. Sources confirm that is really good.

Harper went into Tuesday's game hitting .345/.525/.759 on the season overall, yet he was only second on the team in OPS. Rhys Hoskins went into the game with a .367/.513/.933 batting line.

Sale struggles again in loss

Three starts into the season, Red Sox ace Chris Sale is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA. The Blue Jays roughed him up for five runs in four innings Tuesday afternoon. Sale threw 75 pitches and generated 10 swings and misses, though only one on his fastball. He has thrown 88 fastballs this season with only one swing and miss (1.1 percent). Last year Sale had a 15.5 percent swing and miss rate on his fastball.

View Profile Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 April 19 vs. Blue Jays IP 4 H 7 R 5 ER 5 BB 0 K 3

As for fastball velocity, Sale's heater sat 91.8 mph and topped out at 94.7 mph Tuesday. That was his best velocity of the season but it's still down from years past. His fastball averaged 93.4 mph (97.9 mph max) in April 2018 and 95.3 mph (99.0 mph max) in April 2017. Right now he's topped out around where he used to average.

Asked Sale is he’s ever felt this lost on the mound. “Never in my life,” he said. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) April 9, 2019

The Red Sox said Sale was sick prior to his last start, which prevented him from going through his usual between-starts routine, and thus reducing his velocity. That's possible, sure, but the team also said Sale was holding back intentionally last September when his velocity was down. Coming up with explanations after the fact creates questions about what's happening in real time.

No matter the problem, Sale has allowed 13 runs in 13 innings this season. It happened and it's in the books. Sale did not allow his 13th run until his 50th inning last season. Also, the Red Sox are now 3-9. Nine losses in 12 games after suffering their ninth loss in their 31st game last year. Boston is already six games out of first place. The Red Sox haven't been that far back since the final game of the 2015 season.

Twins end deGrom's shutout, quality start streaks

History was not made at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Jacob deGrom went into his start against the Twins with a chance to set two records. First, seven shutout innings would've given him the franchise record. Instead, Mitch Garver took deGrom deep in the second inning, ending the scoreless streak at 27 innings.

R.A. Dickey holds the Mets franchise record with a 32 2/3 scoreless streak set during his 2012 Cy Young season. DeGrom's streak goes into the books as the eighth longest in franchise history. The MLB record is, of course, Orel Hershiser's 59-inning shutout streak back in 1988.

Even after that homer, deGrom still had a chance at another record. A quality start (at least six innings with no more than three earned runs allowed) would've been his 27th straight, setting a new MLB record. That did not happen either. Eddie Rosario's two-run homer gave the Twins a 4-1 lead in the inning.

Garver took deGrom deep later in that third inning as well. It's the first time has deGrom given up three homers in a game since July 7, 2017. Also, Garver joined Giancarlo Stanton and Mark Teixeira as the only players to hit two home runs in one game against deGrom.

Four runs through three innings meant deGrom's quality start streak was over no matter what happened the rest of the game. Here are the longest quality start streaks in history:

Jacob deGrom, Mets: 26 (2018-19) Bob Gibson, Cardinals: 26 (1967-68) Jake Arrieta, Cubs: 24 (2015-16) Chris Carpenter, Cardinals: 22 (2005) Several with 21 (Johan Santana in 2004 most recently)

All told, the Twins hung six runs on deGrom in four innings Tuesday. It was the first time he allowed as many as six runs in a start since September 5, 2017, when the Phillies tagged him for nine runs (six earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

Merrifield extends hitting streak to 30 games

Very quietly, Royals infielder Whit Merrifield has strung together a 30-game hitting streak. It of course dates back to last year, but still, getting a hit in 30 consecutive games is mighty impressive no matter how it happens. Merrifield pushed the streak to 30 games with a triple Tuesday night.

With the triple, Merrifield tied Hall of Famer George Brett for the longest hitting streak in Royals history. Brett hit safely in 30 straight games in 1980. This is the 11th hitting streak of at least 30 games since the turn of the century. Here are the longest hitting streaks since 2000:

Jimmy Rollins, Phillies: 38 games (2005-06)

38 games (2005-06) Chase Utley, Phillies: 35 games (2006)

35 games (2006) Luis Castillo, Marlins: 35 games (2002)

35 games (2002) Dan Uggla, Braves: 33 games (2011)

33 games (2011) Several with 30 games (most recently Andre Ethier in 2011 prior to Merrifield)

Thirty games means Merrifield is 53.6 percent of the way to Joe DiMaggio's record 56-game hitting streak in 1941. Congrats, Whit. Now you have to basically do it all over again to break DiMaggio's record.

