MLB scores: Bryce Harper goes deep against the Nationals, but Nats battle back; Jacob deGrom's shutout streak ends
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Tuesday brought us a few day games, including the Red Sox's home opener at Fenway Park. The Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series championship with a few special guests featured in a pregame ceremony. The schedule featured 11 night games. Here is everything you need to know about the night in baseball.
Baseball scores for Tuesday, April 9
- FINAL - Indians 8, Tigers 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 10, White Sox 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 14, Marlins 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 10, Phillies 6 in 10 innings (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 13, Orioles 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0 (box score)
Harper goes deep against Nats (again)
It appears Bryce Harper enjoys playing against his former team. One week after his triumphant return to Nationals Park, Harper hit another home run against his former team Tuesday, this time taking Stephen Strasburg out to left field. It was a three-run opposite field shot.
Here is Harper's fourth home run of the season and his fourth home run with the Phillies:
Through that at-bat Harper was 6 for 12 with a double, a home run, six runs driven in, four walks, and three strikeouts against Washington. Harper went into Tuesday's game hitting .345/.525/.759 on the season overall, yet he was only second on the team in OPS. (Rhys Hoskins went into the game with a .367/.513/.933 batting line.)
Despite Harper's homer, it was the Nationals who emerged victorious Tuesday night. They chipped away at a five-run deficit and Victor Robles hit a two-strike, two-out, game-tying home run in the ninth inning. In the tenth, Juan Soto clobbered a three-run homer that wrapped around the Citizens Bank Park foul pole. Check it out:
Hard to believe that kid is only 20. Harper blasted another home run against his former team. The Nationals walked away with the win. I have to think they'll trade a homer for a win every day of the week.
Sale struggles again in loss
Three starts into the season, Red Sox ace Chris Sale is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA. The Blue Jays roughed him up for five runs in four innings Tuesday afternoon. Sale threw 75 pitches and generated 10 swings and misses, though only one on his fastball. He has thrown 88 fastballs this season with only one swing and miss (1.1 percent). Last year Sale had a 15.5 percent swing and miss rate on his fastball.
As for fastball velocity, Sale's heater sat 91.8 mph and topped out at 94.7 mph Tuesday. That was his best velocity of the season but it's still down from years past. His fastball averaged 93.4 mph (97.9 mph max) in April 2018 and 95.3 mph (99.0 mph max) in April 2017. Right now he's topped out around where he used to average.
The Red Sox said Sale was sick prior to his last start, which prevented him from going through his usual between-starts routine, and thus reducing his velocity. That's possible, sure, but the team also said Sale was holding back intentionally last September when his velocity was down. Coming up with explanations after the fact creates questions about what's happening in real time.
No matter the problem, Sale has allowed 13 runs in 13 innings this season. It happened and it's in the books. Sale did not allow his 13th run until his 50th inning last season. Also, the Red Sox are now 3-9. Nine losses in 12 games after suffering their ninth loss in their 31st game last year. Boston is already six games out of first place. The Red Sox haven't been that far back since the final game of the 2015 season.
Twins end deGrom's shutout, quality start streaks
History was not made at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Jacob deGrom went into his start against the Twins with a chance to set two records. First, seven shutout innings would've given him the franchise record. Instead, Mitch Garver took deGrom deep in the second inning, ending the scoreless streak at 27 innings.
R.A. Dickey holds the Mets franchise record with a 32 2/3 scoreless streak set during his 2012 Cy Young season. DeGrom's streak goes into the books as the eighth longest in franchise history. The MLB record is, of course, Orel Hershiser's 59-inning shutout streak back in 1988.
Even after that homer, deGrom still had a chance at another record. A quality start (at least six innings with no more than three earned runs allowed) would've been his 27th straight, setting a new MLB record. That did not happen either. Eddie Rosario's two-run homer gave the Twins a 4-1 lead in the inning.
Garver took deGrom deep later in that third inning as well. It's the first time has deGrom given up three homers in a game since July 7, 2017. Also, Garver joined Giancarlo Stanton and Mark Teixeira as the only players to hit two home runs in one game against deGrom.
Four runs through three innings meant deGrom's quality start streak was over no matter what happened the rest of the game. Here are the longest quality start streaks in history:
- Jacob deGrom, Mets: 26 (2018-19)
- Bob Gibson, Cardinals: 26 (1967-68)
- Jake Arrieta, Cubs: 24 (2015-16)
- Chris Carpenter, Cardinals: 22 (2005)
- Several with 21 (Johan Santana in 2004 most recently)
All told, the Twins hung six runs on deGrom in four innings Tuesday. It was the first time he allowed as many as six runs in a start since September 5, 2017, when the Phillies tagged him for nine runs (six earned) in 3 2/3 innings.
Reds snap losing streak, offense finally breaks out
For the first time since Opening Day, the Reds won a game on Tuesday night. They snapped an eight-game losing streak with a long-awaited offensive explosion against Jose Urena and the Marlins. The Reds scored 14 runs Tuesday after scoring 16 runs total during the eight-game skid.
Most notably, Matt Kemp, Eugenio Suarez, and Scott Schebler hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning. Jesse Winker and Kyle Farmer also went deep in the game.
Reds outfielders were hitting a combined .111/.170/.162 in 106 plate appearances going into Tuesday's game. That is really, really bad. I mean, good grief. On Tuesday the three outfielders went a combined 7 for 14 with three home runs and eight runs driven in. That's much more like it.
Merrifield extends hitting streak to 30 games
Very quietly, Royals infielder Whit Merrifield has strung together a 30-game hitting streak. It of course dates back to last year, but still, getting a hit in 30 consecutive games is mighty impressive no matter how it happens. Merrifield pushed the streak to 30 games with a triple Tuesday night.
With the triple, Merrifield tied Hall of Famer George Brett for the longest hitting streak in Royals history. Brett hit safely in 30 straight games in 1980. This is the 11th hitting streak of at least 30 games since the turn of the century. Here are the longest hitting streaks since 2000:
- Jimmy Rollins, Phillies: 38 games (2005-06)
- Chase Utley, Phillies: 35 games (2006)
- Luis Castillo, Marlins: 35 games (2002)
- Dan Uggla, Braves: 33 games (2011)
- Several with 30 games (most recently Andre Ethier in 2011 prior to Merrifield)
Thirty games means Merrifield is 53.6 percent of the way to Joe DiMaggio's record 56-game hitting streak in 1941. Congrats, Whit. Now you have to basically do it all over again to break DiMaggio's record.
Quick hits
- The Red Sox finally returned to Boston on Tuesday for their home opener at Fenway Park, where the team received 2018 World Series championship rings. We've got more on the pregame ceremony here. The Sox also reinstated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Pedroia went 1 for 4 in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Former Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez said he is hopeful he will one day get into the Hall of Fame despite two performance-enhancing drug suspensions.
- Yankees ace Luis Severino has been shut down six weeks with a Grade 2 lat strain. Severino had been shut down since spring training with rotator cuff inflammation.
- A woman is suing the Astros, claiming their mascot, Orbit, broke her finger with a t-shirt cannon. The woman has required multiple surgeries and is seeking $1 million in damages.
- MLB announced suspensions for the Cincinnati Reds-Pittsburgh Pirates bench-clearing brawl during Sunday's series finale at PNC Park. Yasiel Puig and Chris Archer will both miss several games.
- The Indians placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list, and manager Terry Francona told reporters that it will be six-to-eight weeks before he resumes baseball activity.
- Cubs' left-hander Jon Lester is reportedly headed to the injured list, after tweaking his left hamstring while running the bases on Monday in the Cubs' home opening win over the Pirates.
- The Nationals are reportedly interested in free agent relief pitcher Bud Norris, with the hope that Norris could help to fix the Nats' bullpen woes.
- The Orioles placed righty Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain, the team announced. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined.
- The Rockies placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a core injury, the team announced. He is expected back in 10 days.
