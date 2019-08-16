MLB scores: Bryce Harper stuns Cubs with walk-off grand slam; Dodgers' Cody Bellinger first to 40 home runs

Thursday is typically a travel day in baseball and, as such, there were just 10 games on the day's abbreviated schedule. One-third of MLB enjoyed an off-day, but we still saw plenty of action -- much of it with playoff implications attached. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's baseball action:

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, August 15

Harper sinks Cubs walk-off grand slam

The Cubs got yet another gem from Yu Darvish on Thursday night, and they led 5-0 going into the eighth inning. At one point in the bottom of the ninth, the Cubs had a 99.4 percent chance of winning the game. That's when the bullpen meltdown began. With one out, a David Bote error allowed the gates to open. Rowan Wick, Pedro Strop, and then Derek Holland proved unable to stop the bleeding.

The Phillies pulled to within 5-3, and with one out and the bases loaded Bryce Harper stepped in against Holland. First comes the power, then comes the glory:

Second deck, throwback unis, presumably the fastest home run trot of Harper's career -- This one's got it all. Once he touched home plate, this became true:

Bryce Harper's walkoff grand slam capped the @Phillies' comeback from a 5-1 deficit entering the 9th inning.



Prior to tonight, the Cubs had won 489 straight games when leading by 4+ runs in the 9th or later, the longest active streak in the NL.#RingTheBell — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 16, 2019

That's also the first Phillies come-from-behind, walk-off grand slam since September of 1983.

For the Cubs, this means they remain tied with the Cardinals atop the NL Central standings, and the Phillies are now just one game behind the Cubs/Cardinals for the second NL wild-card spot. If the Phillies claw their way into the playoffs in Harper's first season in town, then this moment won't soon be forgotten. Actually, this moment probably won't soon be forgotten no matter what happens.

Bellinger first to 40

The Dodgers fell to the Marlins on Thursday, but NL MVP frontrunner Cody Bellinger provided some consolation as he became the first to reach 40 home runs for the 2019 season. Here's the blast of note:

A career-high 40 homers!



Say hello to your new MLB home run leader, @Cody_Bellinger! pic.twitter.com/dKVXhKBvdy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 15, 2019

That one went 412 feet, but, hey, we'll take the over on that measurement. Bellinger came into Thursday tied with Mike Trout and Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in home runs with 39, and now he's the first to 40. That's also the 104th home run of Bellinger's young career.

Speaking of youth, Bellinger becomes just the 26th player in MLB history to have a 40-homer campaign at age 23 or younger (and the first since Bryce Harper in 2015). Bellinger almost cracked that list twice, as he hit 39 home runs in 132 games as a rookie in 2017. As for this season, Bellinger is now batting .317/.416/.664 with 72 walks against 81 strikeouts -- an impressive ratio for a power hitter in 2019. Throw in his plus defense and, yes, you've got the likely NL MVP on your hands.

Alonso ties NL rookie record for home runs

Here's Pete Alonso of the Mets -- "Petaters" to those in the know -- hitting his 39th home run of the season:

That's Lake Alonso now.@Pete_Alonso20 just tied the NL rookie home run record in STYLE! 💪 pic.twitter.com/6jb4I07XUj — New York Mets (@Mets) August 15, 2019

As noted that ties the NL record, which Alonso now shares with the above mentioned Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, who (see above) hit his 39 rookie bombs in 2017. The MLB rookie record belongs to Aaron Judge of the Yankees, who hit 52 also in 2017.

Alonso wound up going 5 for 5 with a walk and six RBI in this game, and he's now batting .264/.369/.595 for the season. Will he take NL Rookie of the Year honors? It'll likely come down to Alonso and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres, but if Alonso gets to 50 homers, which he's on pace to do, then he'll be tough to out-ballot.

Highlight of the day: Acuña elevates

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been one of the most valuable players in all of baseball this season because of his power, his speed on the bases, and his defense. Insofar as his fielding is concerned, please regard this act of outfield pilfering:

That would've been J.D. Davis' 15th home run of the season, but alas and alack a certain 21-year-old superstar was on the case. Also much respect to Acuña for slow-playing it and perhaps letting Davis and the Mets think the ball had cleared the fence until the throw came in. Troll whenever possible, kids.

Quick hits

