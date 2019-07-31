MLB scores: Cardinals beat Cubs, take first in NL Central; Justin Verlander stymies Cleveland
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We're only one day from the July 31 trade deadline, and on that front we've got you covered with our regularly updated trade rumor roundup. As for the on-field action, we've got you covered on that, too. Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate with all but one contest under the lights. Said slate includes big games in Philly, D.C., Cleveland, Boston, St. Louis, and Oakland, so playoff implications abound. Now let's jump in.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, July 30
- Orioles 8, Padres 5 (box score)
- Phillies 4, Giants 2 (box score)
- Braves 11, Nationals 8 (box score)
- Diamondbacks 4,Yankees 2 (box score)
- Pirates 11, Reds 4 (box score)
- Twins 2, Marlins 1 (box score)
- Astros 2, Indians 0 (box score)
- Rays 6, Red Sox 5 (box score)
- Mariners 8, Rangers 5 (box score)
- Mets 5, White Sox 2 in 11 (box score)
- Cardinals 2, Cubs 1 (box score)
- Blue Jays 9, Royals 2 (box score)
- Dodgers 9, Rockies 4 (box score)
- Brewers at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Angels (GameTracker)
Cardinals top Cubs, take first place
The Cubs and Cardinals entered Tuesday and the start of their three-game series tied for the top spot in the NL Central. The winner, then, would claim first -- at least for a night. The Cardinals, as the subhead suggests, were the winners, taking the first of three by a 2-1 final.
Though Yu Darvish recorded a quality start -- holding the Cardinals to two runs over six innings while fanning nine and permitting zero walks -- he ended up on the wrong side of the ledger. Credit Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning.
On the Cardinals' side, Adam Wainwright kept Chicago in check for one run over 5 2/3 innings. He didn't post the strikeout numbers Darvish did, but it didn't matter. The St. Louis bullpen -- Giovanny Gallegos, Andrew Miller, and Carlos Martinez -- then combined for 3 1/3 innings in which they allowed one hit, no runs, and three walks while striking out five.
Rays drop Red Sox
Coming into Tuesday's series with the Red Sox, the Rays held a half-game lead over Boston for second in the AL East. A win on Tuesday extended the lead back to 1 1/2 games.
Though the Rays received an uncharacteristically short outing from Charlie Morton -- who ducked out before completing five frames -- they were able to touch up former Tampa Bay ace David Price for four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The game turned into a battle of the bullpens, with both sides using six different relievers before the night's conclusion.
Obviously the Rays' side got the better of the deal, with Avisail Garcia -- who had been ice cold the past two months -- driving in three thanks to a solo home run and a two-run double. Garcia's night overshadowed that of Andrew Benintendi -- he drove in three of his own as part of a three-hit, one-homer effort.
Verlander stymies Cleveland
Cleveland made more noise off the field -- trading Trevor Bauer as part of a three-team deal -- than on the field on Tuesday. That's because Astros right-hander Justin Verlander shut down Cleveland in a potential postseason preview.
Verlander held Cleveland to two hits and no walks over seven innings while fanning 13 batters. Verlander's performance was enough to outshine Cleveland's Shane Bieber, who had a good outing himself, striking out eight and allowing two runs in seven innings.
The Astros, by the way, got their runs thanks to a Robinson Chirinos home run and later a Michael Brantley single. Both came in the fifth inning.
Reds, Pirates brawl
One of the top stories of the night was the Reds and Pirates throwing hands after Amir Garrett charged the Pittsburgh dugout. You can read more about that story here.
Bauer, Puig traded
Believe it or not, the fight arguably wasn't the biggest story of the night involving the Reds, who reportedly acquired Trevor Bauer as part of a three-team trade that cost them Yasiel Puig and top prospect Taylor Trammell. You can read more about that one here.
Thor shoves in potential final Mets start
Noah Syndergaard may or may not be a Met this time tomorrow night. If he's not, he went out in style, dominating the White Sox. Read more about that here.
Stat of the day: Vlad makes history
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his second career grand slam on Tuesday. In doing so, he became the youngest player in history with multiple grand salamis:
It's perhaps easy to overlook just how young Guerrero is -- especially given how hyped he's been since this time last season. But while he hasn't been among the game's best hitters as expected, he's still finding a way to make some history. That's neat.
Quick hits
- The Braves acquired RHP Chris Martin from the Rangers in exchange for LHP prospect Koby Allard.
- The Cubs have acquired RHP David Phelps and cash from the Blue Jays in exchange for RHP prospect Thomas Hatch.
- The Phillies have signed RHP Blake Parker to a major-league contract. To make room on the roster, they've designated INF Mitch Walding for assignment.
- The Cardinals have claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the Angels.
- The Cardinals have demoted OF Harrison Bader and replaced him on the active roster with OF Lane Thomas.
- The Indians say they will activate RHP Danny Salazar from the 60-day IL prior to Thursday's game. Salazar hasn't appeared in the majors in almost two years because of shoulder problems.
- The Orioles have claimed INF Jose Rondon off waivers from the White Sox.
- The Cubs have placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL with neck tightness.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Puig gets in brawl after he's traded
Yasiel Puig ended his career in Cincinnati with an ejection
-
Syndergaard deals amid trade rumors
This was a reminder of just how good Syndergaard can be
-
Report: Bauer, Puig in three-team deal
The second blockbuster of the 2019 deadline happened Tuesday night
-
Tracking every notable MLB trade made
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
-
Braves trade for reliever Chris Martin
The Rangers get 21-year-old lefty Kolby Allard in return
-
Top 50 MLB trade deadline targets
The one and only 2019 trade deadline is on Wednesday