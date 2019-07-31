MLB scores: Cardinals beat Cubs, take first in NL Central; Justin Verlander stymies Cleveland

We're only one day from the July 31 trade deadline, and on that front we've got you covered with our regularly updated trade rumor roundup. As for the on-field action, we've got you covered on that, too. Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate with all but one contest under the lights. Said slate includes big games in Philly, D.C., Cleveland, Boston, St. Louis, and Oakland, so playoff implications abound. Now let's jump in.

Cardinals top Cubs, take first place



The Cubs and Cardinals entered Tuesday and the start of their three-game series tied for the top spot in the NL Central. The winner, then, would claim first -- at least for a night. The Cardinals, as the subhead suggests, were the winners, taking the first of three by a 2-1 final.

Though Yu Darvish recorded a quality start -- holding the Cardinals to two runs over six innings while fanning nine and permitting zero walks -- he ended up on the wrong side of the ledger. Credit Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning.

On the Cardinals' side, Adam Wainwright kept Chicago in check for one run over 5 2/3 innings. He didn't post the strikeout numbers Darvish did, but it didn't matter. The St. Louis bullpen -- Giovanny Gallegos, Andrew Miller, and Carlos Martinez -- then combined for 3 1/3 innings in which they allowed one hit, no runs, and three walks while striking out five.

Rays drop Red Sox

Coming into Tuesday's series with the Red Sox, the Rays held a half-game lead over Boston for second in the AL East. A win on Tuesday extended the lead back to 1 1/2 games.

Though the Rays received an uncharacteristically short outing from Charlie Morton -- who ducked out before completing five frames -- they were able to touch up former Tampa Bay ace David Price for four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The game turned into a battle of the bullpens, with both sides using six different relievers before the night's conclusion.

Obviously the Rays' side got the better of the deal, with Avisail Garcia -- who had been ice cold the past two months -- driving in three thanks to a solo home run and a two-run double. Garcia's night overshadowed that of Andrew Benintendi -- he drove in three of his own as part of a three-hit, one-homer effort.

Verlander stymies Cleveland

Cleveland made more noise off the field -- trading Trevor Bauer as part of a three-team deal -- than on the field on Tuesday. That's because Astros right-hander Justin Verlander shut down Cleveland in a potential postseason preview.

Verlander held Cleveland to two hits and no walks over seven innings while fanning 13 batters. Verlander's performance was enough to outshine Cleveland's Shane Bieber, who had a good outing himself, striking out eight and allowing two runs in seven innings.

The Astros, by the way, got their runs thanks to a Robinson Chirinos home run and later a Michael Brantley single. Both came in the fifth inning.

Reds, Pirates brawl

One of the top stories of the night was the Reds and Pirates throwing hands after Amir Garrett charged the Pittsburgh dugout. You can read more about that story here.

Bauer, Puig traded

Believe it or not, the fight arguably wasn't the biggest story of the night involving the Reds, who reportedly acquired Trevor Bauer as part of a three-team trade that cost them Yasiel Puig and top prospect Taylor Trammell. You can read more about that one here.

Thor shoves in potential final Mets start

Noah Syndergaard may or may not be a Met this time tomorrow night. If he's not, he went out in style, dominating the White Sox. Read more about that here.

Stat of the day: Vlad makes history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his second career grand slam on Tuesday. In doing so, he became the youngest player in history with multiple grand salamis:

At 20 years and 136 days old, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player to reach 2 career grand slams.



It's perhaps easy to overlook just how young Guerrero is -- especially given how hyped he's been since this time last season. But while he hasn't been among the game's best hitters as expected, he's still finding a way to make some history. That's neat.

