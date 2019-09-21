MLB scores: Cardinals land death blow on Cubs; Yankees' James Paxton wins 10th straight start

There are eight days remaining in the 2019 regular season. Saturday brings us a full slate of 15 big league games, including games with major postseason implications in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Oakland, St. Pete, on Chicago's North side. Here is the postseason picture coming into Saturday and here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Saturday's clinching scenarios

Three of the six division titles have been claimed (AL East, NL East, NL West) and a fourth can come off the board Saturday. Here is the day's only clinching scenario:

Astros clinch AL West title with a win or an A's loss.

Houston has already secured a postseason berth -- their worst case scenario right now is hosting the Wild Card Game -- but they still have to lock down the AL West title. A win over the Angels or an A's loss to the Rangers on Saturday will do the trick.

Castellanos becomes 10th player ever with 58 doubles; Cubs lose again

Another day, another double for Nicholas Castellanos. The Tigers-turned-Cubs slugger inside-outed his 58th -- 58th! -- double of the season in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Here's the video:

Castellanos is the first player with 58 doubles in a season since Todd Helton had 59 with the 2000 Rockies. He is only the 10th player in history with 58 doubles in a single season. The single-season doubles leaderboard:

Earl Webb, 1931 Red Sox: 67 George Burns, 1926 Indians: 64 Joe Medwick, 1936 Cardinals: 64 Hank Greenberg, 1934 Tigers: 63 Paul Waner, 1932 Pirates: 63 Charlie Gehringer, 1936 Tigers: 60 Chuck Klein, 1930 Phillies: 59 Tris Speaker, 1923 Indians: 59 Todd Helton, 2000 Rockies: 59 Nicholas Castellanos, 2019 Tigers/Cubs: 58

Awful lot of Hall of Famers on that list. Castellanos has a good chance to become the first player with 60 doubles since before World War II.

As for the rest of the game, it was one of the bigger gut punches the Cubs have suffered in a season that has seen many. They were able to take a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh on something you almost never see. Tony Kemp appeared to strikeout, but a balk was called, so he got another chance and hit a home run.

The Cubs would hold that lead until the ninth, when closer Craig Kimbrel gave up back-to-back homers to Yadier Molina (wind-aided, like Kemp's) and Paul DeJong (not even remotely wind-aided).

Kris Bryant would draw a leadoff walk in the bottom half, but Robel Garcia struck out, Ben Zobrist flew out, leading the way to Javier Baez surprisingly pinch hitting. He was thought to only be available as a pinch runner until maybe the end of the season. He got his money's worth on his swings, but he struck out to end the game.

In order to have a shot at the division, the Cubs probably had to win out, starting Saturday. Now they are six back of the Cardinals with eight games left. It's over. They'll have to nearly win out now and hope for help to crawl into the second wild card.

Paxton wins 10th straight start, Stanton hits first homer since return

The ALDS begins in one week and six days and, when it does, James Paxton will likely be on the mound for the AL East champion Yankees. Paxton is peaking at the right time and he turned in another gem Saturday.

View Profile James Paxton NYY • SP • 65 Sept. 21 vs. Blue Jays IP 6 H 3 R 1 ER 0 BB 0 K 7 Pitches 87

Paxton is now a perfect 10-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last 10 starts. He has 68 strikeouts in 60 innings in those 10 starts. Paxton is the first Yankee to win 10 consecutive starts since Ron Guidry won 11 straight in 1979.

Among those providing the offense for Paxton was Giancarlo Stanton, who doubled in a run in the fourth inning and hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was his first homer since being activated off the injured list this past Wednesday.

Saturday was only the 12th game of the season for Stanton. He's been out with biceps, shoulder, and most recently knee injuries. Aaron Hicks and Mike Tauchman are done for the year, so Stanton is set to play left field in October.

Also of note: Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season on Saturday. The Yankees skipper was not pleased with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak's strike zone. As far as we know, there was no profanity-laced tirade this time.

