MLB scores: Cardinals move into first place, flirt with no-hitter vs. Brewers; Nationals blow out Pirates

It's a Monday in the middle of August, which means playoff races are heating up across the land. Unfortunately, there were only nine games scheduled for Monday, only one of which featured two postseason contenders. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Cardinals flirt with no-hitter against Brewers

The Cardinals and Brewers opened an important three-game series at Busch Stadium on Monday night. The two clubs are battling for NL Central supremacy along with the Cubs.

The Cardinals started the series in spectacular fashion: Dakota Hudson and reliever Giovanny Gallegos took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Yasmani Grandal broke it up with a clean double down the right field line with two outs. St. Louis settled for a one-hitter. Hudson threw 111 pitches in 6 2/3 innings before manager Mike Shildt went to the bullpen.

View Profile Dakota Hudson STL • SP • 43 August 19 vs. Brewers IP 6 2/3 H 0 R 0 BB 4 K 7

Hudson, a sinkerballer, recorded nine outs on the ground and only four in the air. His 77.4 mph average exit velocity allowed was well below the MLB average (88.2 mph) and his season average (89.4 mph). Also, he held lefty batters to 0 for 14 on the night. Going into the game, lefties had hit .307/.400/.531 against Hudson this year.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth inning on a Kolten Wong fielder's choice and a Dexter Fowler single, then Paul DeJong chipped in a solo homer in the sixth. The Brewers did load the bases and bring the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth inning, but Andrew Miller got Mike Moustakas to ground out to second base to end the threat.

Monday's win was the eighth in the last 10 games for St. Louis. The Cardinals move a half-game up on the idle Cubs for first place in the NL Central. The Brewers, meanwhile, have lost five of their last seven games. They are three games back in the division and 2 1/2 games back of the second wild-card spot.

Nationals keep rolling with blowout win over Pirates

Make it seven wins in the last eight games for the Nationals. They bludgeoned Pirates starter Trevor Williams on Monday night, tagging him for eight runs (six earned) in two innings. Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner all took Williams deep.

On the other side, righty Joe Ross held the Pirates scoreless in 3 1/3 innings. He exited after taking a Josh Bell comebacker to the leg. Max Scherzer is expected to rejoin the rotation later this week, so in that sense the Nationals will be fine, but losing Ross for any length of time robs the club of depth. That always hurts.

Anyway, Monday's win improved Washington to 68-56 on the season -- the Nats are 49-25 since May 24, tied for the best winning percentage in baseball -- and strengthened their grip on the top wild-card spot. That said, the Nationals are only two games up on the second wild-card spot and 4 1/2 games up on a postseason spot in general. They're not exactly locked in to October yet.

As for the Pirates, gosh, they are in a brutal stretch right now. Monday's loss was their 28th in 35 games since the All-Star break. Only the Marlins have a worse record in the National League than the Pirates right now.

Murphy homers twice, McKay struggles again for Rays

Left-hander Brendan McKay, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft, started his MLB career having allowed three runs total in his first three starts. MLB.com ranks McKay has the 15th best prospect in baseball and says he has "plus command and knows how to sequence his pitches," and we saw it in those first three starts.

The following four starts did not go well, however. McKay allowed 16 runs in 17 2/3 innings in those four starts, and opponents hit .350/.409/.675 against him. McKay's struggles continued Monday night against the Mariners. He was charged with seven runs (three earned) in two innings while walking three and striking out only one. Tom Murphy and Austin Nola took him deep.

The Rays are currently without starters Tyler Glasnow (elbow), Yonny Chirinos (finger) and reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell (elbow), and while they can piece things together with openers, they are going to need McKay to give them some innings every five days. He certainly has the talent to do so, but it has been a grind the last five times out now.

Murphy, meanwhile, added a second home run later in the game. The 28-year-old backstop is now 23 for 63 (.365) with seven home runs in his last 18 games, and five of the seven home runs have come in his last three games. Not much has gone right for the Mariners this year, but in Murphy and Omar Narvaez, they've found a nice little catching tandem.

