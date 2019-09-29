MLB scores: Cardinals take huge lead against Cubs, close in on NL Central title

The final day of the 2019 regular season has arrived. Most postseason races have been decided, but the NL Central title is still up for grabs, so that is the day's big story. Here is everything you need to know from the final day of the 2019 regular season. As a reminder, every game began at approximately 3 p.m. ET for maximum drama.

Baseball scores for Sunday, Sept. 29

Sunday's clinching scenarios

The NL Central title is still on the line. The Cardinals enter Sunday with a one-game lead over the Brewers, though that doesn't guarantee anything. Here's a breakdown of Sunday's clinching scenarios:

Cardinals clinch NL Central with a win or a Brewers loss.

a Brewers loss. Brewers force a Game 163 tiebreaker Monday with a win and a Cardinals loss.

There is no scenario in which the Brewers can win the NL Central title on Sunday. The best they can do a force a Game 163. As a reminder, both the Cardinals and Brewers have clinched a postseason spot, so one team will win the division and the other will go on the road to face the Nationals in the NL Wild Card Game.

Cardinals take huge early lead

For the Brewers to have a shot at winning the NL Central, they have to win Sunday, and Yasmani Grandal gave Milwaukee an early 2-0 lead. He clocked a first inning two-run homer, his career high 28th of the season, against Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the Cardinals wasted no time blowing their game open against the Cubs. Dustin Fowler and Tommy Edman worked leadoff walks against Cubs lefty Derek Holland in the first inning, and Paul Goldschmidt brought a run home with a single. Marcell Ozuna plated a second run with a double play ground ball to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Dexter Fowler added a two-run home run in the second inning to double the lead, then Matt Carpenter really broke the game open with a three-run home run in the third inning. Carpenter's blast gave St. Louis an 8-0 lead over the rival Cubs.

No matter what the Brewers do on Sunday, the Cardinals can clinch their first NL Central since 2015 with a win over Chicago. Goldschmidt, Fowler, Carpenter, and staff ace Jack Flaherty have St. Louis well on its way to the division title and a date with the Braves in the NLDS.

