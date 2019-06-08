MLB scores: CC Sabathia denied 250th career win as Yankees fall; Phils win fourth straight behind Pivetta's complete game

Thanks to doubleheaders in Boston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, there are a whopping 17 MLB games on the schedule Saturday. Here's what you need to know going into the day's action:

For the first time in MLB, Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi and Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani will face each other Saturday. They faced each other five times in Japan. Kikuchi and Ohtani attended the same high school, but not at the same time.

With the one win over the Red Sox and a Yankees loss Saturday, the Rays are tied with the Yankees for first place in the AL East. Tampa has won four straight games while the Yankees have dropped five of their past six.

The Cubs are looking for their second straight win over the Cardinals. The home team is a perfect 7-0 in their head-to-head games this season. The Cubs and Cardinals are playing three games at Wrigley Field this weekend.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 8th

Sabathia denied 250th career win for third straight outing

Yankees lefty CC Sabathia is still looking for his 250th career win after the Indians defeated the Yankees 8-4 on Saturday at Progressive Field, where Sabathia made his MLB debut with Cleveland. It's the third straight outing where Sabathia, 38, was denied the milestone victory.

2019 CC Sabathia Run Support by Start

0 (ND)

3 (W)

2 (ND)

1 (L)

7 (W)

2 (ND)

1 (ND)

7 (W)

2 (L)

2 (L)

His 3 games with 3+ runs of support were wins, the other 7 with 2 or fewer support runs were all no decisions or losses. He has a 3.86 ERA in his 7 ND/L's. — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 8, 2019

In the fifth inning, Sabathia (3-3) appeared to injure his leg fielding a high chopper to the left of the mound. Sabathia got to the ball quickly and made a strong throw to first for the out, but came up limping. After the game, Sabathia told reporters that there was some sharp pain in his knee when he planted on it, but the pain eventually went away. Sabathia was on the injured list from May 23-June 2 with right knee inflammation.

CC Sabathia: It's been a tough stretch for us, but we'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/fCb7j4Z8Sc — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 8, 2019

The Yankees have now lost five of their past six games, but are still in first place (tied with the Rays) in the American League East.

Pivetta shines in first career complete game

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta dominated the Reds in a 4-1 win at Citizens Bank Park. Pivetta was demoted to the minors in April, and Saturday was his third start since being recalled. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched the first complete game of his career, in which he allowed just six hits and one run. He struck out six, and retired 17 consecutive batters. Pivetta (4-1) is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The NL East-leading Phillies have won four games in a row. With the series win over Cincinnati, the Phillies are are now 8-2-1 in 11 series at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Davies sets Brewers record with 7-0 start

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Zach Davies became the franchise's first starting pitcher to go 7-0 to start a season as the Brewers defeated the Pirates 5-3 on Saturday. Mike Moustakas' solo home run in the third inning tied the game while Ryan Braun's fourth-inning RBI single gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead.

Davies had to battle his way through five innings, but didn't let the game get away, and he left the game with the Brewers holding a 4-3 lead. Here's the final line from Davies' seventh win:

View Profile Zach Davies MIL • SP • 27 IP 5.0 H 7 ER 3 BB 1 K 3

Milwaukee is now 5-1 against the Pirates this season. With Saturday's win, the Brewers moved a season-high nine games over .500.

Eloy goes deep, Giolito dominates for White Sox



Eloy Jimenez's rookie season has not gone according to plan thus far. The White Sox wunderkind went into Saturday's game hitting .227/.278/.383. His 31.1 percent strikeout rate is 12th highest among the 236 players with at least 150 plate appearances.

Jimenez went into Saturday's game mired in a 13-for-62 (.210) skid since returning from his ankle injury last month. The noted power prospect was homer-less in his past 53 plate appearances. On Saturday, Jimenez cranked an opposite field two-run shot against Royals righty Brad Keller that will maybe, possibly, perhaps help get his rookie season on track.

Although young players are coming up and having an immediate impact more right now than ever before, that jump from Triple-A to the big leagues can be a doozy. Look at Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Both experienced adjustment periods and are now key contributors to an up-and-coming White Sox team. Give Jimenez time and he'll do the same.

Speaking of Giolito, the 24-year-old right-hander turned in another gem Saturday, striking out 11 Royals in 7 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed only three hits. Giolito's 2.28 ERA is second lowest in the American League behind Jake Odorizzi (1.96 ERA), and his 30.8 percent strikeout rate is fifth highest in baseball overall.

A year ago Giolito threw 173 1/3 innings with a 6.13 ERA and became the first pitcher in a decade to throw enough innings to qualify for the ERA title with an ERA north of 6.00. This year he is among the game's best thanks to two small adjustments. Jimenez may be struggling, but Giolito is coming into his own, and the makings of the next contending White Sox team is beginning to come into focus.

Highlight of the day: Gurriel covers ground with sliding grab



Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ran a long way toward the foul line in left field to make a tremendous diving catch on Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed's fly ball in the eighth inning. It's hard to pick what's more impressive; the sprint to get the ball or the catch itself. Take a look:

