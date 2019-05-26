MLB scores: Chris Archer hit hard again as Austin Meadows goes deep; Cavan Biggio hits first MLB home run

Memorial Day weekend continues with a full 15-game slate of big league action on Sunday. Unlike Saturday, the weather should not impact any games. Here's what you need to know heading into Sunday's games:

At seven games, the Yankees have baseball's longest active winning streak. A win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon would give New York its first perfect road trip of at least seven games since 1953.

The Astros and Red Sox wrap up their ALCS rematch in Houston. The 'Stros have won the first two games of the series and four of five games against the BoSox this year. After Sunday, if these teams play again in 2019, it'll be in October.

The Padres have won five straight games by the combined score of 35-12. A win Sunday would complete a sweep of the Blue Jays and give San Diego their first six-game winning streak since a seven-gamer in 2013.

Jean Segura has baseball's longest active hitting streak at 16 games. With another hit Sunday, the Phillies shortstop will tie Anthony Rendon for the longest hitting streak in the National League this season.



Archer rocked as Meadows goes deep

The Chris Archer trade continues to look worse and worse for the Pirates. The Dodgers hammered Archer for four runs on six hits and a career-high tying six walks in five innings Sunday. He struck out three and threw 105 pitches. Eight starts and 40 2/3 innings into the season, Archer has a 5.75 ERA.

View Profile Chris Archer PIT • SP • 24 May 26 vs. Dodgers IP 5 H 6 R 4 ER 4 BB 6 K 3 HR 1

Following Saturday's game, Joe Musgrove called on Pittsburgh's management to get rotation help. Jameson Taillon (elbow) and Trevor Williams (side) are both on the injured list, forcing the Pirates to use an opener twice in the last four games. Top prospect Mitch Keller is coming up to start one game of Monday's doubleheader, and there's a chance he'll stick around long-term.

Of course, the Pirates wouldn't be as desperate for rotation help if Archer were pitching like the pitcher the Pirates thought they were acquiring last summer. He has a 5.03 ERA in 93 total innings with Pittsburgh, and because that's not bad enough, Tyler Glasnow has a 3.12 ERA in 104 innings since the trade, and Austin Meadows is breaking out as well. He launched a monster leadoff home run Sunday.

Statcast measured that home run at 431 feet. Meadows added two singles and a hit-by-pitch later in the game, raising his season batting line to .336/.415/.648. Going into Sunday, Meadows and Glasnow combined for 3.4 WAR with the Rays. Archer was at 0.3 WAR with the Pirates before Sunday's debacle. As a small market team, Pittsburgh can not afford to miss this badly on a trade.

Biggio hits first career home run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not the only son of a Hall of Famer in the Blue Jays lineup. Earlier this week Toronto called up Cavan Biggio, Craig's son, and inserted him into the lineup. After going 0 for 6 with three strikeouts in his first two games as a big leaguer, Biggio smacked a single Sunday for his first career base hit.

A few innings later, Biggio launched his first career MLB home run. It landed in the fourth deck at Rogers Centre. Here's the video:

Biggio, 24, is not as highly regarded as Vlad Jr. -- MLB.com ranks Biggio as the ninth best prospect in Toronto's system -- though few are. Still, before being called up, Biggio authored a .307/.445/.504 batting line in 42 Triple-A games. The Blue Jays aren't any good this year, but at least now you can begin to see the makings of their next contending lineup.

