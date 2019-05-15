MLB scores: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits first two career homers; Chris Sale strikes out career high 17

It's Tuesday and that means it's a busy day across Major League Baseball. Keep it here all night for everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball scores for Tuesday, May 14

Vlad Jr. hits first two career home runs

Nick Vincent will forever be the answer to a trivia question. The question: Who gave up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first big-league home run? The Blue Jays wunderkind swatted his first MLB dinger Tuesday night and it was not a cheapie. He went out to dead center field at Oracle Park. Then, a few innings later, Guerrero hit his second career homer, also to dead center.

Usually you need a relay man to get the ball this far in San Francisco at night:

That is a 20-year-old kid, remember. Statcast clocked the first homer at 111 mph off Guerrero's bat and says it traveled 438 feet. The second checked in at 113.7 mph and 451 feet. Goodness. Vlad Jr. added a single and a walk on the night for good measure.

Vladito went into Tuesday's game hitting .191/.283/.234 with 12 strikeouts through 13 big-league games. He's not the first player to struggle in his first two weeks as a big leaguer and he won't be the last. Not many players in history have shown as much potential with the bat at such a young age as Vlad Jr. though.

Sale strikes out career high 17

Welcome back, Chris Sale. His early season struggles feel like a distant memory. On Tuesday night against the Rockies, Sale set a new career high with 17 strikeouts in seven innings. His previous career high was 15 strikeouts, done three times.

Tuesday's game is the sixth time in Red Sox franchise history that a pitcher struck out 17 batters in a game. Roger Clemens had a pair of 20-strikeout games, Pedro Martinez had a pair of 17-strikeout games, and Bill Monbouquette had a 17-strikeout game. Now Sale has a 17-strikeout game as well.

Furthermore, Sale struck out 17 batters without issuing a walk Tuesday night. He is only the 11th pitcher in history with 17 strikeouts and zero walks in a game. (Those 11 pitchers have combined to do it 16 times.) The last to do it before Sale was Nationals ace Max Scherzer. He had zero walks in his 20-strikeout game against the Tigers in 2016.

Sale's last five starts have been vintage Chris Sale after his sluggish start to the season. He's struck out 41 batters against just one walk (!) in his last 21 innings, but his dominance goes back further than that:



IP ERA K/9 BB/9 HR/9 First 4 starts 18 8.50 7.0 2.5 2.5 Last 5 starts 33 1.91 16.1 1.6 0.9

Despite his dominance, Sale was left with a no decision Tuesday night. Reliever Brandon Workman served up a two-run home run to Charlie Blackmon in the eighth inning, which turns a 3-2 Red Sox lead into a 4-3 Rockies lead. Colorado eventually won the game in extra innings. That doesn't take away anything from Sale, of course. He was marvelous and looks to be back on track after a slow start to 2019.

Another day, another Astros blowout win

There is no team I would want to play less right now than the Astros. On Tuesday night Houston demolished the Tigers for its seventh straight win and 10th win in the past 11 games. George Springer homered for the eighth time in his last 14 games, except Tuesday's homer was an inside-the-parker.

The 'Stros have outscored their opponents 45-15 in their last four games and 93-38 in their last 11 games. Five times in those 11 games they won by at least seven runs. Even with Jose Altuve on the injured list, the Astros have been on the warpath these last few weeks. They've pitched well all season and now the offense is taking no prisoners.

At 28-15, Houston has baseball's best record, and both SportsLine and FanGraphs put their postseason odds at north of 99 percent. With the A's struggling in the early going, there is no obvious challenger to the AL West title. The Astros have the easiest path to October of any team in baseball.

Paddack gets hit hard by Dodgers

Padres rookie Chris Paddack ran into the Dodgers buzz saw Tuesday night. After allowing eight runs total in his first seven starts and 40 2/3 innings this season, Los Angeles hammered Paddack for six runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger, the latter of whom looks to be using a cheat code right now, both took Paddack deep for two-run homers. He'd allowed two homers in his first seven starts combined.

View Profile Chris Paddack SD • SP • 59 May 14 vs. Dodgers IP 4 2/3 H 5 R 6 ER 3 BB 1 K 3 HR 2

With Tuesday's rough start, Paddack's ERA has shot all the way up to ... 1.99. The updated MLB ERA leaderboard:

Tuesday's game was not only the worst start of Paddack's brief big-league career, it was also the first time he allowed six runs in a game as a professional. In 37 career minor-league games he allowed four runs twice and five runs once, and never more than that.

Ramos slams struggling Nats

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos showed no mercy against his former team Tuesday night. The former National, who went into Tuesday's game hitting a weak .235/.299/.287 on the season, reached down and golfed a Jeremy Hellickson changeup into the left-field seats for a first inning grand slam in Washington. Check it out:

Noah Syndergaard took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Dominic Smith added a home run in the late innings to help the Mets even up their record at 20-20.

As for the Nationals, they are now 16-25 on the season. Only the Marlins (10-30), Royals (14-27), and Orioles (14-29) have a worse record. Washington has lost 25 of their first 41 games for the first time since starting 13-28 in 2009.

Carrasco throws another scoreless outing

Despite an un-Carrasco-like 4.18 ERA on the season, Indians righty Carlos Carrasco has now allowed zero runs in four of his last six starts. On Tuesday afternoon he tossed seven shutout frames against the White Sox. He's allowed a run(s) in five of his last 30 full innings pitched.

View Profile Carlos Carrasco CLE • SP • 59 May 14 vs. White Sox IP 7 H 6 R 0 BB 0 K 6

Jordan Luplow socked two homers to support Carrasco in the blowout win. The Indians scored nine runs Tuesday after scoring nine runs in their previous three games combined. Jose Ramirez and Jake Bauers went deep as well.

As for Carrasco, he and Trevor Bauer (and, to a lesser extent, Shane Bieber) will be counted on for not just dominance every fifth day, but length. The Indians are without Corey Kluber and Mike Clevinger, so they need Carrasco and Bauer to soak up as many innings as possible. Carrasco did exactly that Tuesday.

Quick hits

