MLB scores: Cleveland's playoff odds take another hit with loss; Wheeler shows in potential final Mets start

Thursday brings us a healthy 11-game slate with plenty of day baseball on the docket. While most playoff races have been decided, we've still got games with postseason implications going down in Cincy, Chicago, and Seattle. Let's jump in.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, Sept. 26

Cleveland drops another to ChiSox, putting playoff hopes in jeopardy

Entering the week, it looked like Cleveland had a real chance to run down the Rays for the second wild card spot. After all, Cleveland would be playing the White Sox while the Rays were slated to face the Red Sox and Yankees.

Yet on Thursday, Cleveland lost to the White Sox in blowout fashion, ensuring a series loss at a time in which they could use it least. Now, with just three days to go in the season, Cleveland will enter its final series of the year (against the Nationals) with its back against the wall.

Given that Cleveland trails Tampa Bay two games, the math is pretty simple. Cleveland must win at least two of the three games, and ideally all three -- this while Tampa Bay loses at least two of its games against the Blue Jays.

It's not going to be easy and it's not going to be likely, but this is the spot Cleveland finds itself in.

Wheeler pitches well in potential last Mets start

Zack Wheeler may have made his final start with the Mets on Thursday night. If so, at least he went out with a strong effort.

Wheeler threw eight frames against the Marlins, striking out 10 and permitting three earned runs on five hits and no walks. He even helped himself at the dish:

Wheeler figures to draw interest this winter from numerous contenders. In his previous 11 starts since returning from injury, he'd reeled off a 2.77 ERA across 68 innings while striking out nearly 40 more batters than he'd walked.

To be fair, Wheeler's performance might've not been the best among starters in the Mets-Marlins game. Jordan Yamamoto threw six one-hit innings, during which he allowed no runs and fanned 10 while walking three.

Brewers keep closing Central gap

The Brewers moved to 13-2 since Christian Yelich was lost to a fractured kneecap with their win over the Reds on Thursday. More importantly, they're now just one game back of the Cardinals in the NL Central with three to play.

In this one, Chase Anderson continued the recent trend of strong Milwaukee starting pitching by allowing one run in five innings, Orlando Arcia had a pair of hits, and Josh Hader recorded a save requiring more than three outs for the 15th time this season. Hader on this day looked especially dominant:

This three pitch sequence from Josh Hader to get Joey Votto on 3 pitches was just...wow.



- 95 mph elevated heat

- 82 mph breaker that makes Votto buckle

- 81 mph breaker in that same place that fools Votto again. pic.twitter.com/37I4fSSdBX — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) September 26, 2019

The win completes the three-game sweep in Cincy and gives the Brewers a record of 20-4 for the month of September.

Up next is a three-game series at Colorado to conclude the regular season. At the same time, the Cardinals will host the Cubs. St. Louis, by virtue of its lead, remains the favorite to win the division, which would force the Brewers into the NL Wild Card Game against the Nationals. Recent trends, however, are coming up Brewers. This one's looking like a photo finish. Around the time the Brewers were hit with the Yelich news, getting to this point seemed almost impossible. Yet here they are.

Twins become first team to hit 300 homers in a season

The headline says it all. The 2019 Twins on Thursday picked up win No. 99 on the year and also became the first team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season. Here's the history-making blast from Jonathan Schoop:

Obviously, the AL Central champs also lead the majors in homers and also presently own the all-time record (now 301 and counting). Nelson Cruz leads the squad with 40. Five different Twins have hit 30 or more, and 11 have reached double figures.

It's worth noting that the Yankees have 299 home runs at the moment, so the Twins will very likely soon have company in the 300 club. As well, they're status as MLB leaders and record holders is not yet secure.

