MLB scores: Cleveland's playoff odds take another hit with loss; Wheeler shows in potential final Mets start
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thursday brings us a healthy 11-game slate with plenty of day baseball on the docket. While most playoff races have been decided, we've still got games with postseason implications going down in Cincy, Chicago, and Seattle. Let's jump in.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, Sept. 26
- Brewers 5, Reds 3 (box score)
- Twins 10, Tigers 4 (box score)
- Rangers 7, Red Sox 5 (box score)
- Dodgers 1, Padres 0 (box score)
- Giants 8, Rockies 3 (box score)
- Nationals 6, Phillies 3 (box score)
- Pirates 9, Cubs 5 (box score)
- Marlins 4, Mets 2 (box score)
- White Sox 8, Indians 0 (box score)
- Astros at Angels (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Mariners (GameTracker)
Cleveland drops another to ChiSox, putting playoff hopes in jeopardy
Entering the week, it looked like Cleveland had a real chance to run down the Rays for the second wild card spot. After all, Cleveland would be playing the White Sox while the Rays were slated to face the Red Sox and Yankees.
Yet on Thursday, Cleveland lost to the White Sox in blowout fashion, ensuring a series loss at a time in which they could use it least. Now, with just three days to go in the season, Cleveland will enter its final series of the year (against the Nationals) with its back against the wall.
Given that Cleveland trails Tampa Bay two games, the math is pretty simple. Cleveland must win at least two of the three games, and ideally all three -- this while Tampa Bay loses at least two of its games against the Blue Jays.
It's not going to be easy and it's not going to be likely, but this is the spot Cleveland finds itself in.
Wheeler pitches well in potential last Mets start
Zack Wheeler may have made his final start with the Mets on Thursday night. If so, at least he went out with a strong effort.
Wheeler threw eight frames against the Marlins, striking out 10 and permitting three earned runs on five hits and no walks. He even helped himself at the dish:
Wheeler figures to draw interest this winter from numerous contenders. In his previous 11 starts since returning from injury, he'd reeled off a 2.77 ERA across 68 innings while striking out nearly 40 more batters than he'd walked.
To be fair, Wheeler's performance might've not been the best among starters in the Mets-Marlins game. Jordan Yamamoto threw six one-hit innings, during which he allowed no runs and fanned 10 while walking three.
Brewers keep closing Central gap
The Brewers moved to 13-2 since Christian Yelich was lost to a fractured kneecap with their win over the Reds on Thursday. More importantly, they're now just one game back of the Cardinals in the NL Central with three to play.
In this one, Chase Anderson continued the recent trend of strong Milwaukee starting pitching by allowing one run in five innings, Orlando Arcia had a pair of hits, and Josh Hader recorded a save requiring more than three outs for the 15th time this season. Hader on this day looked especially dominant:
The win completes the three-game sweep in Cincy and gives the Brewers a record of 20-4 for the month of September.
Up next is a three-game series at Colorado to conclude the regular season. At the same time, the Cardinals will host the Cubs. St. Louis, by virtue of its lead, remains the favorite to win the division, which would force the Brewers into the NL Wild Card Game against the Nationals. Recent trends, however, are coming up Brewers. This one's looking like a photo finish. Around the time the Brewers were hit with the Yelich news, getting to this point seemed almost impossible. Yet here they are.
Twins become first team to hit 300 homers in a season
The headline says it all. The 2019 Twins on Thursday picked up win No. 99 on the year and also became the first team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season. Here's the history-making blast from Jonathan Schoop:
Obviously, the AL Central champs also lead the majors in homers and also presently own the all-time record (now 301 and counting). Nelson Cruz leads the squad with 40. Five different Twins have hit 30 or more, and 11 have reached double figures.
It's worth noting that the Yankees have 299 home runs at the moment, so the Twins will very likely soon have company in the 300 club. As well, they're status as MLB leaders and record holders is not yet secure.
Quick hits
- Our own Mike Axisa takes a (very early) look at where the 2020-21 class of free agents might wind up.
- Speaking of Mr. Axisa, he's also got a look at what the Mets need to do to improve in 2020.
- Our man in the chopper Matt Snyder has prescribed six bold moves for the eliminated Cubs.
- Phillies OF Bryce Harper thinks Nationals fans crossed the line in their taunting on Wednesday.
- The Angels reportedly may have interest in Joe Maddon if the Cubs decide to part ways with the veteran manager.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Felix shows appreciation in final SEA GS
Hernandez has spent his entire career with the Mariners, but will be a free agent this winter
-
Alou withdraws from Padres MGR process
Alou has been a member of the Padres front office for years and that's seemingly all he wants...
-
Astros' Correa out until postseason
Correa will have appeared in a career-low 75 games this season
-
Maddon not worried about Brewers fans
Maddon may or may not be managing his final games with Chicago
-
Minor gets controversial 200th K
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not happy about the play
-
Phils' Harper discusses Kapler's future
Harper joined CBS Sports HQ's Reiter's Block to discuss a variety of topics