MLB scores: Cubs, Brewers keep rolling as wild-card race continues; Twins drop magic number to eight

It's the second-to-last Monday of the 2019 MLB regular season. We have our usual abbreviated schedule of games tonight, with a few matchups with playoff implications like Nationals-Cardinals and Reds-Cubs. Plus, the A's and Brewers each look to keep making their push toward the playoffs for the AL and NL wild-card spots.

We'll have everything you need to know from Sunday's MLB action in our roundup below.

Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, September 16

Brewers stay hot in wild-card pursuit

The Brewers entered Monday night a game back of the Cubs in the chase for the second spot in the NL wild-card game. The Brewers didn't gain much ground on Monday -- only a game on the Nationals, since the Cubs and Cardinals both won -- but they didn't cede any, either.

Rather, Milwaukee won its 10th game in its last 11 tries by defeating the Padres 5-1. Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs as part of a two-hit effort, Travis Shaw hit his seventh home run of the season, his first since June, and Zach Davies threw five innings of one-run ball. That was about the long and short of the evening.

Twins extend AL Central lead

The Twins just took two of three from Cleveland over the weekend to extend their lead in the AL Central. On Monday, they edged even farther away -- defeating the White Sox on a night when Cleveland had no scheduled contest.

Encouragingly, Jose Berrios had himself a fine start. He threw 7 ⅓ innings, striking out eight and permitting just two earned runs. Meanwhile, the Twins saw second baseman and leadoff hitter Luis Arraez deliver three hits, including this odd (but clutch) one late in the contest:

The Twins are now five games up with 12 games to play. In other words, their magic number is down to eight.

Richards returns

As mentioned above, the Brewers defeated the Padres. On the bright side for San Diego, Garrett Richards made his club debut by returning for his first big-league start since last July. Richards, of course, spent most of the season rehabbing following Tommy John surgery. You can read about how his night went by clicking here.

Giolito to miss rest of season

Lucas Giolito had one of the best turnaround seasons in baseball. Alas, the White Sox ace will miss the rest of the season because of an injury. Click here to read more about that story.

Stat of the day: Castellanos joins select company

The Cubs kept their winning ways going on Monday, recording their fifth consecutive victory. Along the way, Nicholas Castellanos made history by becoming the third right-handed hitter with 55 doubles and 25 homers in a season, joining a pair of Hall of Famers:

Quick hits

