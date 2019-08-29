MLB scores: Cubs hand Noah Syndergaard worst outing ever; Mets' rookie Aristides Aquino keeps making history

The final Wednesday of August brings us a full, 15-game slate. In day action, the hottest team in baseball finally lost another game and the Bronx Bombers bombed away, winning again. At night we saw Thor completely knocked around, a Reds rookie continue his historic career start and of course our nightly barrage of home runs.

That and more in our daily roundup. Let's get to it.

Baseball scores for Wednesday, August 28

Cubs obliterate Syndergaard

The Cubs got six runs on Noah Syndergaard in the first inning:

They would add with two-run homers from Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos. Noah Syndergaard's final line -- not good:

View Profile Noah Syndergaard NYM • SP • 34 Aug. 28 vs. CHC IP 3.0 H 9 R 10 ER 9 K 5 BB 1

The only start of Syndergaard's career that was shorter when he allowed runs -- so we're excluding him leaving due to injury or weather -- came on April 30, 2017, when he gave up five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. His previous career high in runs and earned runs allowed was seven (6-2-2015).

This was all kinds of ugly for Thor and he had been locked in, too. He came in with eight straight quality starts, a stretch in which he pitched to a 1.82 ERA. Baseball can turn fast, huh?

The Mets almost made the most epic comeback of the season. It was 10-1 at one point and they clawed back to 10-7 with the tying run at the plate with no outs in the ninth, but Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel got three straight outs to end it.

Also, this was the Cubs' first road series win -- without winning on a neutral site -- since May 17-19. For more on that, click here. The Cubs move to within two games of the Cardinals for first in the Central.

Aquino just keeps making history

Reds rookie Aristides Aquino set another record. This time, he has the most home runs in history through 100 career plate appearances. For more on that, click here.

Keep an eye on the Red Sox ...

The Rays lost their fourth straight game on Wednesday. The A's lost to the Royals, so that means the AL wild card situation with the three teams we've grown used to seeing fighting for the two spots looks like this at present:

Indians +1.5

A's

Rays 1.0 GB

The Red Sox won for the fourth time in the last five games and they've now won nine of their last 12. Every time they've gotten hot this season, they've gone into a down cycle and given it back, but they are now five games back and worth watching. There's plenty of talent here for a run. A lot can happen in a month.

Brewers avoid sweep; Flaherty's dominant run ends

The Cardinals came into Wednesday looking for a sweep of their division rival Brewers and were the hottest team in baseball, having won 15 of their last 18 games. They had to like their chances, thanks to Jack Flaherty being the scheduled starter. A cursory glance at Flaherty's stats show him as a good pitcher, but he'd been an elite-level ace of late. In the month of August, Flaherty had only allowed one run in 32 innings (0.28 ERA). Going back to his last nine starts, he allowed two runs once, one run three times and zero runs five times. He had a 0.80 ERA in that span.

While Flaherty wasn't shelled or anything, the Brewers did stick him with his worst game in two months. He allowed three runs on five hits, though only two of the runs were earned, in six innings of work. Hardly a bad outing, but it does kind of break up his string.

On the Brewers' end, rookie Keston Hiura was the offensive star, clubbing a home run and RBI double.

The Brewers are back within 5 1/2 of the Cardinals for first in the NL Central, though the Cubs are in the way.

Sanchez blasts his 30th HR; Judge on a tear

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez put New York on the board first against the Mariners with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the first inning. The homer, interestingly enough, came off former Yankees top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield. The Yankees traded Sheffield for Wednesday's starting pitcher James Paxton last offseason. Anyways, I digress. Now, admire this bomb from Sanchez:

Later Aaron Judge joined in on the fun:

Judge has now homered in five of his last six games and has six homers in his last nine. Also of note was Mike Ford hitting his ninth home run. The Yankees have 11 players with at least 10 home runs. The record is 12 (last year's Yankees). Cameron Maybin has eight. Edwin Encarnacion is on the IL, but he has nine with the Yankees. It's possible they get to 14.

The Yankees hold onto the AL's best record (they entered Wednesday with a half-game lead over the Astros) with their 88th win.

Stat of the night: Cole's strikeout history

The Astros have a rich history of big-time strikeout pitchers. J.R. Richard, Nolan Ryan, Mike Scott, Justin Verlander and more. And yet, Gerrit Cole has this franchise record after his work on Wednesday night:

.@GerritCole45 stands alone.



He is the 1st player in @Astros history with 15 10+ K games in a season. pic.twitter.com/XGFUopVHjd — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 29, 2019

Cole struck out 14 in 6 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs. He's up to 252 strikeouts on the season.

Highlight of the day: DeShields the thief

The Rangers have seen possibly the greatest center field robbery of all-time from Gary Matthews Jr. This wasn't that, but Delino DeShields Jr. did some serious work in keeping this run off the board.

Quick hits

