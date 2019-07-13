MLB scores: Cubs have seven-run first inning; Yankees avoid first shutout loss since last July
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thanks to a doubleheader in Baltimore, there are 16 games on the schedule Saturday. Only four afternoon games, however, so it'll be a busy night of baseball. Here's what you need to know going into Saturday's action:
- The 2018 World Series rematch continues at Fenway Park. The Dodgers are 1-8 all-time at Fenway Park, postseason included, and they take a four-game losing streak into Saturday night's game.
- The Twins and Indians continue their important three-game series at Progressive Field. Minnesota won Friday night's series opener to increase their AL Central lead to 6 1/2 games.
- Trade candidate Madison Bumgarner will take the mound in Milwaukee against a Brewers team that reportedly has some interest in acquiring him. The trade deadline is in 18 days.
- Matt Harvey rejoins the Angels' rotation Saturday night. He'd been out since close to two months with back trouble.
Baseball scores for Saturday, July 13
- FINAL - Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1 (box score)
- FINAL, Game 1 - Orioles 2, Rays 1 (box score)
- LIVE - Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox at Athletics (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Marlins, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING, Game 2 - Rays at Orioles, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at Indians, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Cardinals, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals at Phillies, 7:15pm ET(GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Royals, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Brewers, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Astros at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Rockies, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves at Padres, 8:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners at Angels, 9:07pm ET (GameTracker)
Chicago teams involved in seven-run first innings
Depending which Chicago team you support, the first inning either went very well or very poorly Saturday. Over at Wrigley Field, the Cubs hung a seven-spot in the first inning against Jordan Lyles and the Pirates. Jon Lester's booming two-run single to the opposite field was the highlight of the inning.
Lester added a solo home run in the third inning for good measure. It was his first home run of the season and the third of career, all with the Cubbies. The Cubs took all the mystery out of Saturday's game early. They hammered Lyles (and Chris Stratton).
Meanwhile, out in Oakland, the White Sox were on the wrong end of a seven-run first inning. The Athletics put up seven runs on Dylan Covey and Ross Detwiler at the ... checks notes ... RingCentral Coliseum, thanks largely to Franklin Barreto's three-run home run. To the action footage:
The seven-run first inning ties the largest offensive inning of the season for the Cubs. As for the White Sox, the seven-run first inning is not their worst defensive inning of the year. They allowed nine runs in the third inning against the Red Sox on May 4.
Yankees narrowly avoid being shut out
The fifth longest "no shutout" streak in baseball history remains alive. Saturday afternoon the Yankees scored at least one run for the 172nd consecutive game, though it wasn't until Aaron Judge's two-out run-scoring single in the ninth inning that they got on the board.
Only one other time during this 172-game no shutout streak did the Yankees go into the ninth inning without a run. Here are the five longest no shutout streaks in baseball history:
- Yankees: 308 games (August 3, 1931 to August 2, 1933)
- Brewers: 212 games (August 11, 1978 to September 29, 1979)
- Reds: 208 games (April 3, 2000 to May 23, 2001)
- Phillies: 174 games (September 20, 1992 to September 29, 1993)
- Yankees: 172 games (July 1, 2018 to present)
The Yankees did manage to keep their no shutout streak alive Saturday. They could not win the game, however. New York has dropped three of their last four dating back to prior to the All-Star break.
Quick hits
- The Rays traded IF Nick Solak to the Rangers for RHP Peter Fairbanks, both teams announced. Our R.J. Anderson recently reported Tampa was looking to deal Solak for pitching help, specifically a player in his pre-arbitration years like Fairbanks.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer will start Tuesday, reports the Washington Post. He was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday with back tightness. Scherzer appears to have avoided a major issue.
- The Yankees activated 1B Luke Voit off the 10-day injured list, the team announced. He missed 12 games with an abdominal injury. IF Breyvic Valera was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Orioles placed RHP Dylan Bundy on the 10-day injured list with a knee tendinitis, the club announced. He allowed seven runs in one inning Friday. RHP Tayler Scott was called up in a corresponding move.
-
