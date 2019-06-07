MLB scores: Cubs' Javier Baez continues busting out of slump with third homer in June

The 2019 draft is over and the All-Star break is a mere four weeks away. Make sure you get your votes in. As usual, Friday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action. Here's what you need to know going into Friday's contests:

• The Cubs and Cardinals open a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The first place Cubbies are 2 1/2 games up on the third place Cardinals. The Cardinals swept three games from the Cubs in St. Louis last weekend

• The Rays and Red Sox begin a four games in three days weekend series at Fenway Park. (They have a doubleheader Saturday). Boston has won four straight games, but they're still five games behind second place Tampa.

• The Rangers and Athletics are separated by two games in the standings and they'll open a four games in three days series Friday night. (They also have a doubleheader Saturday.) Texas is entering an important stretch of the season.

• Didi Gregorius is back. The Yankees shortstop has not played this season after having Tommy John surgery last October. He's been activated off the injured list and will play in Friday night's series opener in Cleveland.

Baez hits third homer in five days

May was not too kind to Javier Baez. While dealing with a nagging heel issue, Baez went 8 for 42 (.190) with 19 strikeouts in his final 12 games of the month. He's been on a tear in June though, going 7 for 20 (.450) with two homers in five games.

Thursday afternoon, Baez made it three homers in six games. It's three homers in the last five days, technically. His first inning opposite field shot against Miles Mikolas gave the Cubbies an early 2-0 lead in their series opener with the Cardinals.

Baez came into the weekend 4 for 19 (.211) with one home run and seven strikeouts in five games against the Cardinals this season. He didn't wait too long to make his presence felt this weekend though.

Last weekend the Cardinals swept three games from the Cubs in St. Louis. They enter this weekend's series 2 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central, so this is an important weekend.

