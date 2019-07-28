MLB scores: Cubs' Kyle Schwarber cranks two homers in RBI-filled day; Stephen Strasburg quiets Dodgers

The July 31 trade deadline swiftly approaches, and as usual we've rounded up the hottest rumors of the day. As for on-field action, Sunday as usual brings us a full 15-game slate, and 14 of those will be day games. Notably, the Indians have a shot to pull into a tie with the Twins at the top of the AL Central standings, and the Red Sox will be going for a four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway. That, of course, is just a taste. Let's jump in.

Schwarber hits longest slam of Statcast era (and that's not all!)

Here's a grand slam off the bat of Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber that probably should've counted five runs:

That pitch by Zach Davies did not perform as intended, and Schwarber made him pay dearly for the mistake. Some relevant digits:

Kyle Schwarber: 473-foot grand slam



It's the Cubs' longest HR this year.

And the longest grand slam in MLB since Statcast's intro in 2015. pic.twitter.com/xJ2erWkEw8 — David Adler (@_dadler) July 28, 2019

Yes, that wasn't a cheap one. Less authoritative but still worth three whole runs was Schwarber's shot his next time up:

He pretty much just flicked his hands at that one, but the lively ball of 2019 is such that it was good for an opposite-field homer. That gives Schwarber 24 home runs on the season, and he's now got a slash line of .226/.313/.483. Schwarber is now also the first Cub to have a grand slam and a three-run shot in the same game since Derek Lee in 2009. And there's this:

Schwarber joins David Bote (June 5 this year), Geovany Soto (Aug. 26, 2008) and Adolfo Phillips (June 11, 1967) as only Cubs players with 7+ RBI out of 8th spot. All of them had exactly 7.



Schwarber and Phillips are the only ones on that short list with 2+ HR. Phillips had 3. https://t.co/s2P7jGjI90 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 28, 2019

The Cubs were trying to avoid a road sweep at the hands of the Brewers, so Schwarber's early blows were important ones.

Strasburg dominates Dodgers

The Nats avoided a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers and remained in the thick of the NL wild-card race with their easy Sunday win. Anthony Rendon and Victor Robles each had three hits, and Brian Dozier and Juan Soto each homered. The big story, though, was the dominance of Stephen Strasburg:

View Profile Stephen Strasburg WAS • SP • 37 vs. LAD, 7/28/19 IP 7 H 2 R 1 SO 9 BB 0

Mind you, he authored those numbers against an L.A. offense that leads the NL in OPS and runs scored and came into this one with a slash line of .267/.349/.485 against right-handers, of which Strasburg is one. Peep the filthy changeup:

Stephen Strasburg, Ridiculous 89mph Changeup. 😮 pic.twitter.com/ilH4QrJq2L — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 28, 2019

Strasburg's occasionally hittable and has had his health issues, but his stuff remains some of the nastiest in baseball. Speaking of which, with that gem Strasburg now has a 3.26 ERA in 140 2/3 innings this season with 168 strikeouts against 34 walks.

Bauer heaves ball over outfield wall in mound tantrum

The Indians on Sunday barged to a 3-0 lead over the Royals in the first inning. With the ace-ish Trevor Bauer on the mound, it figured to be a good day for Cleveland as the team looked to pull even with the Twins in the AL Central. Instead, here's how Bauer's day wound up:

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 vs. KC, 7/28/19 IP 4 1/3 H 9 ER 7 SO 6 BB 4

More notable than the numbers is how Bauer comported himself upon being pulled from the game in the fifth inning. The summary:

Never seen that before. Trevor Bauer gave up two runs and chucked the ball into the netting behind home plate out of anger after the play. Terry Francona then came out to get him and before he left, he launched the ball over the center field wall from the mound. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 28, 2019

And here are some relevant moving pictures:

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. 😬#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 28, 2019

Impromptu long toss! Visible frustration on the mound isn't all that uncommon when a pitcher is being pulled from the game, but this is on another level. He could've hurt someone, as the story goes. Speaking of which, infielder Mike Freeman seemed to fear for an instant that he was in the line of fire:

MLB.com

We have more on the outburst from Bauer -- a rumored trade candidate -- here.

Ray looks strong in last start before deadline

Trade rumors have swirled about Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray, and it's looking increasingly likely that Arizona will deal him before Wednesday's trade deadline. On cue, Ray crafted a strong outing against the Marlins on Sunday:

View Profile Robbie Ray ARI • SP • 38 vs. MIA, 7/28/19 IP 6 H 7 ER 2 SO 11 BB 0

Of Ray's 101 pitches on the day, an impressive 81 went for strikes. That effort gives Ray a 3.91 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 129 innings this season. The 27-year-old Ray also isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season, so any team that acquires him gets more that just a stretch-drive rental.

The D-Backs are within range of wild-card position in the NL, but it's a crowded fray and the front office may determine that a sell-off is in the organization's best long-term interests. Ray may have helped that particular cause with his Sunday outing.

