MLB scores: Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos becomes 10th player ever with this many doubles
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
There are eight days remaining in the 2019 regular season. Saturday brings us a full slate of 15 big league games, including games with major postseason implications in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Oakland, St. Pete, on Chicago's North side. Here is the postseason picture coming into Saturday and here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, Sept. 21
- LIVE - Blue Jays at Yankees (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cardinals at Cubs (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Reds, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals at Marlins, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - White Sox at Tigers, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Red Sox at Rays, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners at Orioles, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Brewers, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Astros, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Phillies at Indians, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Royals at Twins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Braves, 7:20pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Padres, 8:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at Athletics, 9:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies at Dodgers, 9:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Saturday's clinching scenarios
Three of the six division titles have been claimed (AL East, NL East, NL West) and a fourth can come off the board Saturday. Here is the day's only clinching scenario:
- Astros clinch AL West title with a win or an A's loss.
Houston has already secured a postseason berth -- their worst case scenario right now is hosting the Wild Card Game -- but they still have to lock down the AL West title. A win over the Angels or an A's loss to the Rangers on Saturday will do the trick.
Castellanos becomes 10th player ever with 58 doubles
Another day, another double for Nicholas Castellanos. The Tigers-turned-Cubs slugger inside-outed his 58th -- 58th! -- double of the season in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Here's the video:
Castellanos is the first player with 58 doubles in a season since Todd Helton had 59 with the 2000 Rockies. He is only the 10th player in history with 58 doubles in a single season. The single-season doubles leaderboard:
- Earl Webb, 1931 Red Sox: 67
- George Burns, 1926 Indians: 64
- Joe Medwick, 1936 Cardinals: 64
- Hank Greenberg, 1934 Tigers: 63
- Paul Waner, 1932 Pirates: 63
- Charlie Gehringer, 1936 Tigers: 60
- Chuck Klein, 1930 Phillies: 59
- Tris Speaker, 1923 Indians: 59
- Todd Helton, 2000 Rockies: 59
- Nicholas Castellanos, 2019 Tigers/Cubs: 58
Awful lot of Hall of Famers on that list. Castellanos has a good chance to become the first player with 60 doubles in a season since before World War II. The Cubs hope he gets there too. They need as much help as they can get to qualify for the postseason.
Quick hits
- The Red Sox are at a crossroads after being eliminated from postseason contention. The team needs a new baseball operations head and RF Mookie Betts is one only year away from free agency.
- The Padres fired manager Andy Green on Saturday. The team went 274-366 in his four seasons at the helm. Here are eight possible candidates to become San Diego's next manager.
- Yankees IF Gleyber Torres had an MRI on his hamstring Saturday and it came back negative, according to NJ.com. Torres left Friday night's game after slipping while making a play at shortstop. He is day-to-day.
- Yankees DH Edwin Encarnacion is expected to return to the lineup this coming week, according to MLB.com. Encarnacion has been sidelined by a minor oblique strain the last week or so.
-
