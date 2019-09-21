MLB scores: Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos becomes 10th player ever with this many doubles

There are eight days remaining in the 2019 regular season. Saturday brings us a full slate of 15 big league games, including games with major postseason implications in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Oakland, St. Pete, on Chicago's North side. Here is the postseason picture coming into Saturday and here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Saturday's clinching scenarios

Three of the six division titles have been claimed (AL East, NL East, NL West) and a fourth can come off the board Saturday. Here is the day's only clinching scenario:

Astros clinch AL West title with a win or an A's loss.

Houston has already secured a postseason berth -- their worst case scenario right now is hosting the Wild Card Game -- but they still have to lock down the AL West title. A win over the Angels or an A's loss to the Rangers on Saturday will do the trick.

Castellanos becomes 10th player ever with 58 doubles

Another day, another double for Nicholas Castellanos. The Tigers-turned-Cubs slugger inside-outed his 58th -- 58th! -- double of the season in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Here's the video:

Nicholas Castellanos picks up his 58th double of the year!



It’s just the 10th time in @MLB history a player has hit 58 doubles in a single season. pic.twitter.com/qHxE2owGwi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2019

Castellanos is the first player with 58 doubles in a season since Todd Helton had 59 with the 2000 Rockies. He is only the 10th player in history with 58 doubles in a single season. The single-season doubles leaderboard:

Earl Webb, 1931 Red Sox: 67 George Burns, 1926 Indians: 64 Joe Medwick, 1936 Cardinals: 64 Hank Greenberg, 1934 Tigers: 63 Paul Waner, 1932 Pirates: 63 Charlie Gehringer, 1936 Tigers: 60 Chuck Klein, 1930 Phillies: 59 Tris Speaker, 1923 Indians: 59 Todd Helton, 2000 Rockies: 59 Nicholas Castellanos, 2019 Tigers/Cubs: 58

Awful lot of Hall of Famers on that list. Castellanos has a good chance to become the first player with 60 doubles in a season since before World War II. The Cubs hope he gets there too. They need as much help as they can get to qualify for the postseason.

