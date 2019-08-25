MLB scores: Dallas Keuchel, Josh Donaldson lead Braves to sweep of Mets, eighth straight win

Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball

It's the last Sunday of August baseball, and we're treated to the usual full-slate of games. As we near the final month of regular season, we're treated to plenty of games with playoff implications, beginning with the Braves holding off the Mets to complete a three-game sweep in New York and win their eight straight game.

Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores from across the league.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, August 25

Braves sweep Mets for eighth straight win

Braves left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitched the best game of his abbreviated season in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field. Keuchel pitched seven shutout innings, and the 2015 Cy Young winner has allowed just one run over his past 19 innings.

Here's Keuchel's final line:

View Profile
Dallas Keuchel ATL • SP • 60
IP7.0
H4
R0
BB3
K7
P111

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson was responsible for the Braves runs in the game, hitting two solo homers. With the two blasts, Donaldson's total goes up to 32.

Donaldson, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman have each reached the 30-home run club this season. It's the seventh time, and first since 2003 that the Braves have had three players hit at least 30 home runs.

Atlanta's bullpen picked up the game's final six outs, and extended a team-record streak of 25 scoreless relief innings before the Mets scored in the ninth inning. The winning streak is the Braves' longest of the season, while the Mets dropped to 5-11 against first-place Atlanta.

Quick hits

  • On Sunday, the Indians announced that third baseman Jose Ramirez was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. Here's more on the unfortunate news for Cleveland.
  • Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his hip impingement injury.
  • The Rays activated second baseman Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list.
  • The Yankees sent left-hander Jordan Montogmery on a rehab assignment to Class A-Advanced Tampa.
  • The Indians sent right-hander Carlos Carrasco on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus.
  • The Cubs placed left-hander Derek Holland on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 24) with a left wrist contusion. Third baseman David Note was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take his roster spot.
  • The Diamondbacks activated left-hander Robbie Ray from the 10-day injured list.
  • The Twins sent center fielder Byron Buxton on a rehab assignment to Class-A Cedar Rapids.
Katherine Acquavella joined CBS Sports in 2018. Her work has appeared in Yankees Magazine and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Memories and Dreams magazine. She is a graduate of St. John's... Full Bio

