MLB scores: Dallas Keuchel, Josh Donaldson lead Braves to sweep of Mets; Phillies struggles vs. Marlins continue

It's the last Sunday of August baseball, and we're treated to the usual full-slate of games. As we near the final month of regular season, we're treated to plenty of games with playoff implications, beginning with the Braves holding off the Mets to complete a three-game sweep in New York and win their eight straight game.

Braves sweep Mets for eighth straight win

Braves left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitched the best game of his abbreviated season in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field. Keuchel pitched seven shutout innings, and the 2015 Cy Young winner has allowed just one run over his past 19 innings.

Here's Keuchel's final line:

View Profile Dallas Keuchel ATL • SP • 60 IP 7.0 H 4 R 0 BB 3 K 7 P 111

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson was responsible for the Braves runs in the game, hitting two solo homers. With the two blasts, Donaldson's total goes up to 32.

This is Donaldson's 20th career multi-homer game and his fourth of this season. He has 23 HR in 227 at-bats (9.87 AB/HR) dating back to June 14. Acuna (21) and Bellinger (20) were the only other NL players who entered today with at least 20 HR within this span. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 25, 2019

Donaldson, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman have each reached the 30-home run club this season. It's the seventh time, and first since 2003 that the Braves have had three players hit at least 30 home runs.

Atlanta's bullpen picked up the game's final six outs, and extended a team-record streak of 25 scoreless relief innings before the Mets scored in the ninth inning. The winning streak is the Braves' longest of the season, while the Mets dropped to 5-11 against first-place Atlanta.

Phils continue to struggle against Fish

Despite the fact that the Marlins have predictably been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, the contending Phillies have been unable to take advantage. The Marlins came into their three-game home set against Philly with a mark of 4-16 in August, and the Phillies came in having won six of eight, including two- and three-game sweeps of the Red Sox and Cubs, respectively.

Well, as you see above the Phillies fell in the rubber match of the series on Sunday. Ace Aaron Nola gave the Phils seven strong innings, but but the Bryce Harper-less offense (Harper is expected to return from the paternity list on Monday) was able to scratch out just two runs on four hits against Elieser Hernandez and three Miami relievers. Hernandez, it should be noted, entered his Sunday start with a 5.18 ERA and a 6.27 FIP for the season.

With the loss, the Phillies slipped further back in the NL wild-card standings, and they also dropped to 7-9 against the Marlins this season. Stated another way, 19.1 percent of the Marlins' wins this season have come against the Phillies. Against the rest of the NL East -- i.e., the Braves, Nationals, and Mets -- are the Marlins are just 11-36. If the Phillies wind up missing out on the postseason but a mere game or two, then they can point to their failure to handle business against Miami as one of the primary reasons.

