MLB scores: Dellin Betances makes season debut in Yankees loss to Blue Jays; Cubs' Kris Bryant continues hot streak

With a little over a week left in the regular season, there's going to be plenty of games with playoff implications. We'll be paying close attention to today's games in St. Louis, Queens, D.C. and Minneapolis. For now, here's everything you need to know from Sunday's MLB action.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, September 15

Yankees' Betances, Montgomery make their season debuts

The Yankees may have lost to the Blue Jays on Sunday (TOR 6, NYY 4), but at least, they gained back some players from their absurdly long injured list. Reliever Dellin Betances and starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery both made their respective returns to the mound during Sunday's game. Montgomery made his 2019 debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, and Betances made his 2019 debut after dealing with multiple shoulder and lat injuries over the past few months. Here's the final numbers for both pitchers:

View Profile Dellin Betances NYY • RP • 68 IP .2 H 0 R 0 K 2 BB 0

View Profile Jordan Montgomery NYY • SP • 47 IP 2.0 H 4 R 3 BB 0 K 2

Montgomery allowed three runs and four hits in two innings, while reaching a velocity in the low 90 mph range. He threw 26 of 41 pitches for strikes. Meanwhile, Betances faced two Toronto batters, throwing seven of eight pitches for strikes.

Nat avoid sweep, Sanchez blanks Braves

The Washington Nationals prevented a three-game sweep, behind Anibal Sanchez's seven scoreless innings, beating the NL East's first-place Braves, 7-0 on Sunday. Sanchez (9-8) gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out three and not allowing a runner past second base in his seven innings of work.

Sunday's win was Washington's 82nd on the season, and the club has now had a winning record in eight consecutive seasons. But, the Nats have struggled against the Braves this season. They finish the season series 8-11 against Atlanta.

Stat of the day: Cubs' Bryant sets a franchise HR record

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant continued his hot streak during Sunday's game against the Pirates. He hit two home runs, a three-run homer in the first inning followed by a solo shot in the third inning. With the two homers, Bryant's season total is now 31. More importantly, Bryant sets a new franchise record for most home runs in the first five years of his career with a total of 137 homers.

.@KrisBryant_23 sets a new franchise record for most home runs in the first five years of his career (137)!#KBoom #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/4Cok3rARIz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2019

Another noteworthy milestone for the 27-year-old:

KB is the 3rd #Cubs 3B ever with multiple 30-homer seasons.



(Santo 4x, Ramírez 3x) pic.twitter.com/f2ZOrP3LZ8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2019

Over the past six games, Bryant is slashing .524/.560/.1.238 in 25 plate appearances, and Chicago might need Bryant to continue to produce like this after Anthony Rizzo left the game vs. the Pirates with a sprained ankle. The Cubs currently hold a one-game lead over the Brewers for the final NL wild card spot.

Quick hits

