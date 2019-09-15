MLB scores: Dellin Betances makes season debut in Yankees loss to Blue Jays; Cubs' Kris Bryant continues hot streak
With a little over a week left in the regular season, there's going to be plenty of games with playoff implications. We'll be paying close attention to today's games in St. Louis, Queens, D.C. and Minneapolis. For now, here's everything you need to know from Sunday's MLB action.
Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, September 15
- FINAL - Red Sox 6, Phillies 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 7, Twins 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 7, Braves 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Orioles 8, Tigers 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Astros at Royals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins at Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox at Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Reds at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Dodgers at Mets, 7:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees' Betances, Montgomery make their season debuts
The Yankees may have lost to the Blue Jays on Sunday (TOR 6, NYY 4), but at least, they gained back some players from their absurdly long injured list. Reliever Dellin Betances and starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery both made their respective returns to the mound during Sunday's game. Montgomery made his 2019 debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, and Betances made his 2019 debut after dealing with multiple shoulder and lat injuries over the past few months. Here's the final numbers for both pitchers:
Montgomery allowed three runs and four hits in two innings, while reaching a velocity in the low 90 mph range. He threw 26 of 41 pitches for strikes. Meanwhile, Betances faced two Toronto batters, throwing seven of eight pitches for strikes.
Nat avoid sweep, Sanchez blanks Braves
The Washington Nationals prevented a three-game sweep, behind Anibal Sanchez's seven scoreless innings, beating the NL East's first-place Braves, 7-0 on Sunday. Sanchez (9-8) gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out three and not allowing a runner past second base in his seven innings of work.
Sunday's win was Washington's 82nd on the season, and the club has now had a winning record in eight consecutive seasons. But, the Nats have struggled against the Braves this season. They finish the season series 8-11 against Atlanta.
Stat of the day: Cubs' Bryant sets a franchise HR record
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant continued his hot streak during Sunday's game against the Pirates. He hit two home runs, a three-run homer in the first inning followed by a solo shot in the third inning. With the two homers, Bryant's season total is now 31. More importantly, Bryant sets a new franchise record for most home runs in the first five years of his career with a total of 137 homers.
Another noteworthy milestone for the 27-year-old:
Over the past six games, Bryant is slashing .524/.560/.1.238 in 25 plate appearances, and Chicago might need Bryant to continue to produce like this after Anthony Rizzo left the game vs. the Pirates with a sprained ankle. The Cubs currently hold a one-game lead over the Brewers for the final NL wild card spot.
Quick hits
- Here's what we learned this past week in baseball.
- For a regularly updated look at the playoff picture, including magic numbers and postseason odds, bookmark this link right here.
- The Angels announced on Sunday that Mike Trout will undergo season-ending foot surgery. Here's more.
