MLB scores: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger first to 40 home runs; Mets' Pete Alonso ties NL rookie homer record

Thursday is typically a travel day in baseball and, as such, there are only 10 games on the day's abbreviated schedule. One-third of MLB is enjoying an off-day. Here is everything you need to know going into Thursday's baseball action:

Marcus Stroman will make his third start with the Mets and look to halt their three-game losing streak. New York is now three games back of the second wild-card spot. The Mets are in Atlanta to face the NL East leading Braves.

The tight AL Central race continues with the Twins and Indians each opening a four-game series on the road. The Twins get the Rangers in Texas this weekend while the Indians head to New York to take on the Yankees.

As for the tight NL Central race, the Cardinals and Brewers are idle Thursday, so the Cubs are the only division contender in action. They'll take on the Phillies again after getting bludgeoned Wednesday night.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, August 15

Bellinger first to 40

The Dodgers fell to the Marlins on Thursday, but NL MVP frontrunner Cody Bellinger provided some consolation as he became the first to reach 40 home runs for the 2019 season. Here's the blast of note:

That one went 412 feet, but, hey, we'll take the over on that measurement. Bellinger came into Thursday tied with Mike Trout and Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in home runs with 39, and now he's the first to 40. That's also the 104th home run of Bellinger's young career.

Speaking of youth, Bellinger becomes just the 26th player in MLB history to have a 40-homer campaign at age 23 or younger (and the first since Bryce Harper in 2015). Bellinger almost cracked that list twice, as he hit 39 home runs in 132 games as a rookie in 2017. As for this season, Bellinger is now batting .317/.416/.664 with 72 walks against 81 strikeouts -- an impressive ratio for a power hitter in 2019. Throw in his plus defense and, yes, you've got the likely NL MVP on your hands.

Alonso ties NL rookie record for home runs

Here's Pete Alonso of the Mets -- "Petaters" to those in the know -- hitting his 39th home run of the season:

As noted that ties the NL record, which Alonso now shares with the above mentioned Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, who (see above) hit his 39 rookie bombs in 2017. The MLB rookie record belongs to Aaron Judge of the Yankees, who hit 52 also in 2017.

Alonso, the 2019 Home Run Derby champ, is now batting .258/.364/.592 on the season, and that's his fifth home run in his last nine games. Will he take NL Rookie of the Year honors? It'll likely come down to Alonso and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres, but if Alonso gets to 50 homers, which he's on pace to do, then he'll be tough to out-ballot.

Quick hits

