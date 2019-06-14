MLB scores: First-place Braves sweep Pirates, run winning streak to seven games

Thursday brings us an abbreviated schedule of 11 games, including the first MLB game played in the state of Nebraska. The Tigers vs. Royals game will be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, where the College World Series has been played since 2011.

Braves sweep Pirates, win 7th straight game

The Braves completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates on Thursday, and won their seventh straight game in the process. Atlanta moves to 40-29 (.580) on the season, and the reigning NL East champions have passed Philadelphia for the division lead.

Braves right-hander Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings in Thursday's series finale against Pittsburgh. Teheran has not allowed more than one earned run in his last eight starts.

Freddie Freeman tripled and drove in two runs in the win, on an emotional day for the first baseman. June 13 is the anniversary of his mother's passing.

"I know she's watching every single game, but I wanted to put a smile on her face, especially today."



-- Freddie Freeman on another big day for him on June 13, the anniversary of his mother's passing. @Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/Qq9lmYFYz2 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 13, 2019

Think about you everyday. Miss you mom! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SRtStAZu7X — Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) June 13, 2019

The Phillies and Braves will open a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta with first place on the line. Friday will mark the first time the division rivals have met since March 31, when the Phillies swept the Braves in a three-game series to open the season.

