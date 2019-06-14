MLB scores: First-place Braves sweep Pirates, run winning streak to seven games
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thursday brings us an abbreviated schedule of 11 games, including the first MLB game played in the state of Nebraska. The Tigers vs. Royals game will be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, where the College World Series has been played since 2011.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, June 13
- Braves 6, Pirates 5 (box score)
- Twins 10, Mariners 5 (box score)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks vs. Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays vs. Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cardinals vs. Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers vs. Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Angels vs. Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers vs. Royals (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Yankees vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Braves sweep Pirates, win 7th straight game
The Braves completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates on Thursday, and won their seventh straight game in the process. Atlanta moves to 40-29 (.580) on the season, and the reigning NL East champions have passed Philadelphia for the division lead.
Braves right-hander Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings in Thursday's series finale against Pittsburgh. Teheran has not allowed more than one earned run in his last eight starts.
Freddie Freeman tripled and drove in two runs in the win, on an emotional day for the first baseman. June 13 is the anniversary of his mother's passing.
The Phillies and Braves will open a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta with first place on the line. Friday will mark the first time the division rivals have met since March 31, when the Phillies swept the Braves in a three-game series to open the season.
Quick hits
- Here is the latest on David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic late Sunday night. Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery after the bullet penetrated his back and exited through his stomach. Dominican Republic police have arrested six suspects, including the alleged shooter, but a seventh suspect is at large.
- Our own Mike Axisa has the latest MLB Free Agent Stock Watch. Check out which impending free agents are on the rise and who's trending down.
- Cubs' Cole Hamels is quietly building his Hall of Fame resume with another strong season. Read more from Matt Snyder here.
- The Dodgers officially placed Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Here's why the NL's best team will be able to absorb the blow.
- The Brewers have played baseball's toughest schedule to date, but the next month should provide Milwaukee with a chance to rack up some wins.
