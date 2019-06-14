MLB scores: First-place Braves win seventh in a row; two Angels make history

Thursday brought us an abbreviated schedule of 11 games, including the first MLB game played in the state of Nebraska. The Tigers vs. Royals game was played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, where the College World Series has been played since 2011. Elsewhere, a pair of Angels sluggers made history, and the Diamondbacks' ace reminded us that he's still a dominator at age 35.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, June 13

Braves sweep Pirates, win 7th straight game

The Braves completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates on Thursday, and won their seventh straight game in the process. Atlanta moves to 40-29 (.580) on the season, and the reigning NL East champions have passed Philadelphia for the division lead.

Braves right-hander Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings in Thursday's series finale against Pittsburgh. Teheran has not allowed more than one earned run in his last eight starts.

Freddie Freeman tripled and drove in two runs in the win, on an emotional day for the first baseman. June 13 is the anniversary of his mother's passing.

"I know she's watching every single game, but I wanted to put a smile on her face, especially today."



-- Freddie Freeman on another big day for him on June 13, the anniversary of his mother's passing. @Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/Qq9lmYFYz2 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 13, 2019

Think about you everyday. Miss you mom! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SRtStAZu7X — Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) June 13, 2019

The Phillies and Braves will open a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta with first place on the line. Friday will mark the first time the division rivals have met since March 31, when the Phillies swept the Braves in a three-game series to open the season.

Pujols joins elite company with 200th Halo homer

Albert Pujols of the Angels on Thursday night against the Rays hit career home run No. 645. The blast also occasioned an extra layer of significance for the future Hall of Famer:

.@PujolsFive is just the 6th player EVER (Foxx, Griffey Jr., McGwire, Palmeiro, M. Ramirez) to hit 200 home runs with multiple teams. pic.twitter.com/ndRIXDr1rg — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 14, 2019

Yep, that's No. 200 as an Angel to go with the 445 he hit as a member of the Cardinals from 2001-11. As you see above, Pujols joins Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, and Jimmie Foxx as the only players to hit at least 200 homers for two different teams. That homer also puts Pujols in slightly less exclusive company on another front:

it's a longer list, but there's this too:



Albert Pujols now has 200 HR as an AL player to go along with his 445 as an NL player.



Players with 200 HR in Each League:

Albert Pujols

Vladimir Guerrero

Mark McGwire

Carlos Beltran

Ken Griffey Jr.

Frank Robinson

Fred McGriff — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 14, 2019

The 39-year-old Pujols has also been somewhat productive this season, as he's presently batting .239/.318/.463 with 12 home runs in 57 games. If he maintains his current 2019 home run pace, then he'll catch Willie Mays (660) for fifth place on the all-time list at some point late in the season.

Ohtani notches historic cycle

Pujols wasn't the only Halo having a notable night. Angels DH Shohei Ohtani also made history against the Rays as he became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit for the cycle.

Ohtani cinched the feat with a seventh-inning single:

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first-ever Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle in the MLB. pic.twitter.com/NET3D006rj — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 14, 2019

Ohtani homered in the first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and then hit the single you saw above in the seventh. His was the first cycle by an Angel since teammate Mike Trout achieved the feat in 2013. Chone Figgins in 2006 was the last Angel to notch a cycle in a road game.

Ohtani, 24, is now batting .281/.350/.512 in his second MLB season with eight home runs in 31 games. His start to the season was delayed because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While the two-way phenom won't pitch in 2019, he'll continue serving as the Angels' primary DH. As was the case in his rookie campaign of 2018, Ohtani is putting up impressive numbers at the plate.

Oh, and speaking of "two-way phenom" ...

Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels becomes the second player in the modern era (since 1900) to win multiple games as a pitcher and also hit for the cycle as a batter in his career.



The other was Hall of Famer George Sisler (5 wins, 2 cycles).#TheHaloWay — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 14, 2019

Not bad company, that.

Former Creighton star hits first MLB home run in state of Nebraska

In advance of the College World Series in Omaha, the first MLB game ever held in the state of Nebraska went down. On Tuesday night, the Royals hosted the Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. While Nebraska native and University of Nebraska product Alex Gordon wasn't in the KC lineup the night after being struck by a pitch, on-field local flavor wasn't hard to find.

Namely, Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez, a 2016 fifth-rounder out of Creighton (which is in Omaha), accounted for the first ever MLB home run in Nebraska. Dig it:

.@nick3lopez is the first @MLB player to hit a homer in the state of Nebraska …



Lopez played his college ball at the University of Creighton. #MLBInOmaha



(MLB x @GEICO) pic.twitter.com/xw1Y5F0Qqb — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 14, 2019

That's also the first home run of Lopez's MLB career.

As for the College World Series itself, it gets underway on Saturday.

Greinke dominates

Check out Zack Grienke's night at the office, which came at the expense of the Nationals:

View Profile Zack Greinke ARI • SP • 21 vs. WAS, 6/13/19 IP 7 1/3 H 2 R 0 SO 3 BB 0

Greinke had a no-hitter through six and was at just 75 pitches (54 strikes) for the night. Likely, he would've notched his first complete game since 2017, but a one-hour, three-minute rain delay got in the way. It still qualifies as a gem.

Coming out of the 2016 season, Greinke looked like he was in decline, but he subsequently reminded us that decline isn't linear for great performers. Since that 2016 season, he's put up an ERA+ of 141, and this year he's now running an ERA of 2.65 with 85 strikeouts against just 14 walks. He's a big reason why the Diamondbacks are shaping up to be surprise contenders in the NL.

Quick hits

