MLB scores: First-place Braves win seventh in a row; two Angels make history
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thursday brought us an abbreviated schedule of 11 games, including the first MLB game played in the state of Nebraska. The Tigers vs. Royals game was played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, where the College World Series has been played since 2011. Elsewhere, a pair of Angels sluggers made history, and the Diamondbacks' ace reminded us that he's still a dominator at age 35.
Braves sweep Pirates, win 7th straight game
The Braves completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates on Thursday, and won their seventh straight game in the process. Atlanta moves to 40-29 (.580) on the season, and the reigning NL East champions have passed Philadelphia for the division lead.
Braves right-hander Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings in Thursday's series finale against Pittsburgh. Teheran has not allowed more than one earned run in his last eight starts.
Freddie Freeman tripled and drove in two runs in the win, on an emotional day for the first baseman. June 13 is the anniversary of his mother's passing.
The Phillies and Braves will open a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta with first place on the line. Friday will mark the first time the division rivals have met since March 31, when the Phillies swept the Braves in a three-game series to open the season.
Pujols joins elite company with 200th Halo homer
Albert Pujols of the Angels on Thursday night against the Rays hit career home run No. 645. The blast also occasioned an extra layer of significance for the future Hall of Famer:
Yep, that's No. 200 as an Angel to go with the 445 he hit as a member of the Cardinals from 2001-11. As you see above, Pujols joins Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, and Jimmie Foxx as the only players to hit at least 200 homers for two different teams. That homer also puts Pujols in slightly less exclusive company on another front:
The 39-year-old Pujols has also been somewhat productive this season, as he's presently batting .239/.318/.463 with 12 home runs in 57 games. If he maintains his current 2019 home run pace, then he'll catch Willie Mays (660) for fifth place on the all-time list at some point late in the season.
Ohtani notches historic cycle
Pujols wasn't the only Halo having a notable night. Angels DH Shohei Ohtani also made history against the Rays as he became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit for the cycle.
Ohtani cinched the feat with a seventh-inning single:
Ohtani homered in the first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and then hit the single you saw above in the seventh. His was the first cycle by an Angel since teammate Mike Trout achieved the feat in 2013. Chone Figgins in 2006 was the last Angel to notch a cycle in a road game.
Ohtani, 24, is now batting .281/.350/.512 in his second MLB season with eight home runs in 31 games. His start to the season was delayed because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While the two-way phenom won't pitch in 2019, he'll continue serving as the Angels' primary DH. As was the case in his rookie campaign of 2018, Ohtani is putting up impressive numbers at the plate.
Oh, and speaking of "two-way phenom" ...
Not bad company, that.
Former Creighton star hits first MLB home run in state of Nebraska
In advance of the College World Series in Omaha, the first MLB game ever held in the state of Nebraska went down. On Tuesday night, the Royals hosted the Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. While Nebraska native and University of Nebraska product Alex Gordon wasn't in the KC lineup the night after being struck by a pitch, on-field local flavor wasn't hard to find.
Namely, Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez, a 2016 fifth-rounder out of Creighton (which is in Omaha), accounted for the first ever MLB home run in Nebraska. Dig it:
That's also the first home run of Lopez's MLB career.
As for the College World Series itself, it gets underway on Saturday.
Greinke dominates
Check out Zack Grienke's night at the office, which came at the expense of the Nationals:
Greinke had a no-hitter through six and was at just 75 pitches (54 strikes) for the night. Likely, he would've notched his first complete game since 2017, but a one-hour, three-minute rain delay got in the way. It still qualifies as a gem.
Coming out of the 2016 season, Greinke looked like he was in decline, but he subsequently reminded us that decline isn't linear for great performers. Since that 2016 season, he's put up an ERA+ of 141, and this year he's now running an ERA of 2.65 with 85 strikeouts against just 14 walks. He's a big reason why the Diamondbacks are shaping up to be surprise contenders in the NL.
Quick hits
- Here is the latest on David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic late Sunday night. Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery after the bullet penetrated his back and exited through his stomach. Dominican Republic police have arrested six suspects, including the alleged shooter, but a seventh suspect is at large.
- Our own Mike Axisa has the latest MLB Free Agent Stock Watch. Check out which impending free agents are on the rise and who's trending down.
- Cubs' Cole Hamels is quietly building his Hall of Fame resume with another strong season. Read more from Matt Snyder here.
- The Dodgers officially placed Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Here's why the NL's best team will be able to absorb the blow.
- The Brewers have played baseball's toughest schedule to date, but the next month should provide Milwaukee with a chance to rack up some wins.
