MLB scores: Four Astros pitchers throw combined no-hitter against Mariners and more from Saturday

Welcome to the first Saturday after the trade deadline. This one is super-sized, too, with the Yankees hosting the Red Sox for a split doubleheader. The Brewers and Cubs also played a matinee while the rest of the league plays night games.

As we do every day of the season, CBS Sports will cover the entire day of Major League Baseball action right here. Let's get to the first version of our daily roundup with news on a top tier starting pitcher continuing to struggle against his rivals.

Baseball scores for Saturday, Aug. 3

Astros throw combined no-hitter vs. Mariners

Four Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners in a 9-0 win at Minute Maid Park on Friday. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez tossed the first six, no-hit innings, in his debut with Houston after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Blue Jays. Astros pitchers Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski helped keep and secure the combined no-hitter.

We have more on the game here, as well as how Sanchez used his Houston debut to rebound from an otherwise rough 2019 season.

Acuna walks it off for the Braves

The Braves came back to walk off against the Reds 5-4 in 10 innings. The eventual win came after the Braves blew two leads. Trade deadline get Shane Greene blew his first save opportunity as Atlanta's new closer. Greene gave up consecutive singles to begin the ninth inning before Tucker Barnhart's single to left field scored Jose Iglesias for the tying run.

It was Atlanta's outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. who had the game-winning hit, with a walk-off RBI single off off Robert Stephenson with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. Acuna Jr. also put the Braves back on top with an RBI walk in the 8th inning.

Dallas Keuchel took the mound for Atlanta, while Trevor Bauer made his debut for Cincinnati after getting traded from Cleveland prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Neither Keuchel nor Bauer received a decision. Here's how the pair of starters fared:

View Profile Dallas Keuchel ATL • SP • 60 IP 7.0 H 4 ER 3 BB 1 K 4

View Profile Trevor Bauer CIN • SP • 27 IP 4.2 H 7 ER 3 BB 3 K 4









LeMahieu, Yankees tag Sale

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu greeted Red Sox starter Chris Sale with authority in the front end of the Yankee Stadium twin-billing:

The 16th homer marked a career high for LeMahieu. He'd later hit a three-run homer off Sale to put the game into blowout territory. LeMahieu continues to be one of the biggest bargain signings of this past offseason and he's going to get some second- or third-place MVP votes. It's been a remarkable season for a guy thought to be a bit of a depth signing.

The story here also needs to include Sale. His final line: 3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. His ERA is now 4.68. This qualifies as one of the worst starts of his career. The eight earned runs ties a career high, and it's the first time it has happened to him in a Red Sox uniform. He was angry about a few calls and got tossed as he was being removed from the game, too.

Further, the Yankees have owned Sale this season. He's faced them four times and has allowed 22 earned runs in 20 innings (9.90 ERA).

The Red Sox entered Saturday four games out of a playoff spot. The champs won't even get a shot to repeat in October unless their so-called ace gets on track.

The Red Sox ultimately fell to the Yankees in both games of Saturday's doubleheader. The Game 2 loss (NYY 6, BOS 4) was the seventh straight for Boston. Every single time this season it looks like they are "back," they follow it with a string of poor play.

Stroman makes Mets debut

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman, who was acquired from the Blue Jays for two pitching prospects in a deadline trade, made his debut for his hometown team in a comeback win against the Pittsburgh Pirates (NYM 7, PIT 5) on Saturday.

Stroman was shaky to start the game, giving up four consecutive singles before recording his first out as a Met. Stroman then gave up a walk with the bases loaded to allow the Pirates' second run of the game. With two outs in the first inning, Stroman barehanded a hopper from Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman and fired off a throw to home plate to get the force-out. Take a look:

"My command was a little iffy but my body felt great," Stroman told reporters after the game. "Just need to make a few adjustments on my mechanics and I think I'll be ready for my next one."

Stroman's final line ended up looking like this: 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB and 3 K.

Hamels excellent in return from IL

The Cubs got one core piece back from the injured list and lost another during Saturday's win over the Brewers. Cole Hamels returned from several weeks away to twirl a gem. He was limited in pitch count, so he only worked five innings, but those five were scoreless as he only allowed four singles without walking anyone and striking out six. He didn't get the win, as the Brewers tied the game after he departed, but we know that's an incredibly overrated stat anyway. His ERA is down to 2.84. Not too shabby for the 35-year-old.

On the bad news side of things, All-Star catcher Willson Contreras pulled his hamstring in the bottom of the seventh inning and left the game. He'll miss several weeks as a result and the Cubs can't make trades, so it'll be Victor Caratini for the foreseeable future with Taylor Davis likely coming up from Triple-A. Of note: The Angels recently designated Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. If he's outrighted, perhaps the Cubs take a flier. They also could just claim him off waivers.

Later in the inning, Albert Almora tried to cheer up Cubs nation with a go-ahead solo shot:

Almora went 3 for 3 and added a sac fly for insurance run in the eighth.

The Cubs have taken the first two games of the series and are 38-18 this season at home versus a wretched 21-33 on the road.

Dodgers' Buehler K's 15 in win

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler struck out 15 in his second career complete game, as the Dodgers beat the Padres 4-1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Buehler (10-2) allowed one run on six hits in the complete-game win. He threw 80 of his 110 pitches for strikes. The 15 strikeouts were his second-highest total in an outing, behind only the 16 he tossed June 21 versus the Rockies in his only other career complete game.

It's the fourth time Buehler has reached double digits in strikeouts this season, and was the fifth double-digit strikeout game of his young career.

Buehler joins a pretty elite company with another dominant performance on the mound. He's just the third different pitcher in MLB history (since 1908) to have multiple starts with 15 strikeouts and 0 walks in the same season. Buehler joins Pedro Martinez (1999 and 2000) and Dwight Gooden (1984).

Stat of the day: Cruz has three-homer game (again)

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit three home runs against the Royals on Saturday. It's the second time in 10 days that Cruz has achieved a three-homer game. The last time he hit three homers was on July 25 against the White Sox.

The 39-year-old made history with his second three-homer game:

Nelson Cruz of the @Twins is the first player in MLB history to have multiple 3-HR games after turning 39 years old.#MNTwins — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 4, 2019

Nelson Cruz of the @Twins also becomes the 3rd player in MLB history to have two 3-HR games within 10 days of each other (he also had one on July 25).



He joins the Angels' Doug DeCinces (August 3 & 8, 1982) and the Cardinals' Johnny Mize (July 13 & 20, 1938).#MNTwins — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 4, 2019

Cruz has 30 home runs -- tied with Max Kepler for the team lead -- on the season, and he's hit 11 homers in his last nine starts. Cruz's three home runs went along with Jorge Polanco and CJ Cron's homers in Saturday's win. The first-place Twins notched their 10th game in 2019 with five or more homers, extending their MLB record for most such games in a season. The Twins have now clubbed 216 homers as a team this season, the third-most in franchise history and only nine shy of the club record of 225.

Quick hits

