MLB scores: Gary Sanchez slams Giants; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches base twice in second game

A jam-packed weekend of MLB action continues on Saturday with 14 games, the scheduled White Sox-Tigers game was postponed due to inclement weather. In the rematch of last year's American League Division Series, the Indians and Astros will take the field for game two of their four-game series, with right-handers Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.47 ERA) and Brad Peacock (2-1, 4.29 ERA) facing off on the mound.

We have everything you need to know from Saturday in our roundup.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday

Sanchez breaks out of slump with grand slam

The Yankees are starting to get some of their players back from the injured list. Catcher Gary Sanchez, who missed two weeks with a calf strain, returned earlier this week, though he slumped initially. He went hitless with seven strikeouts in his first nine at-bats.

Saturday afternoon, Sanchez broke out of his post-injured list slump with a long grand slam against Derek Holland and the Giants. To the action footage:

Holland pounded Sanchez inside with fastballs in his first two at-bats and he tried to do it again there -- look where catcher Buster Posey wanted the pitch -- but missed out over the plate. Sanchez parked it halfway up the bleachers and followed with an "I don't need this anymore" bat flip.

The grand slam is the first of Sanchez's career and, at 467 feet, it is longest grand slam in the Statcast era. It is also the fourth longest home run in baseball on the young season. Here's the list:

Sanchez returned from the injured list last week. Troy Tulowitzki and Miguel Andujar could return next weekend, Giancarlo Stanton shortly after that, and Aaron Hicks shortly after that. In the meantime, the fill-in Yankees have won nine times in 11 games going into Saturday. Rather than crumble amid the injures, the Yankees have thrived.

Vlad Jr. records infield hit in second game

Friday night, Blue Jays super-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his long-awaited MLB debut and he did not disappoint. He doubled to right field to start a game-winning ninth inning rally. It was his first career hit.

With the pomp and circumstance of his debut over, Vlad Jr. and the Blue Jays could get back into the normal day-to-day grind of baseball on Saturday. Guerrero went 1 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts in his team's blowout win over the Athletics. The one hit was an infield single. Here is a recap of Vlad Jr.'s second game in the big leagues:

1st at-bat: Strikeout looking with the bases loaded in the first inning.

Strikeout looking with the bases loaded in the first inning. 2nd at-bat: Lined out to second with a runner on first in the second inning.

Lined out to second with a runner on first in the second inning. 3rd at-bat: Lead-off walk in the fifth inning (technically not an at-bat, but you know what I mean).

Lead-off walk in the fifth inning (technically not an at-bat, but you know what I mean). 4th at-bat: Strikeout swinging with a runner at second in the sixth inning.

Strikeout swinging with a runner at second in the sixth inning. 5th at-bat: Infield single with a runner on first in the eighth inning.

Guerrero also had to make two defensive plays at third base. Vlad's batting line is sitting at .250/.333/.375 through two games. His at-bats are crazy impressive. He is a 20-year-old kid who takes at-bats like a 10-year veteran. Guerrero is a special hitter with a special approach at the plate.

Quick hits

