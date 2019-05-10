MLB scores: Gio Gonzalez, Brewers blank Cubs at Wrigley for season-high seventh straight win

Friday brings us a stuffed slate of MLB action, including one day game. Headliners include the Brewers shutting out the Cubs at Wrigley for their season-high seventh straight victory, and the Yankees going on the road to face the first-place Rays. Speaking of that latter series, our own Mike Axisa broke down the biggest AL East encounter of the season to date. Now let's jump into Friday.

Gio has been just what the Brewers needed

Given the loss of Wade Miley to free agency and the uncertain status of Jimmy Nelson, the Brewers have rotation concerns. To address those concerns they recently inked veteran lefty Gio Gonzalez, who helped them to the division title last season after he was acquired in trade from the Nationals. This year Gonzalez had been in the minors for the Yankees, but the Yanks opted to allow him to become a free agent rather than add him to the active roster. So need and familiarity intersected for the Brewers and Gonzalez. It's been a nice addition for Milwaukee.

Speaking of which, here's what Gio did against the Cubs in the opener of their key NL Central clash on Friday:

View Profile Gio Gonzalez MIL • SP • 47 vs. CHC, 5/10/19 IP 5 2/3 H 2 R 0 SO 3 BB 3

Add those outputs to Gonzalez's prior two starts for the Brewers this season, and in 2019 he's now pitched to a 1.69 ERA in three starts with 12 strikeouts and four walks in 16 innings. Gonzalez's velocity is what it is, but he's balanced out an already balanced repertoire. This season, he's yet to throw any one of his four pitches more than 28.4 percent of the time, and he's yet to throw any one of them less than 21.9 percent of the time. That keeps hitters guessing, which allows him to keep runs off the board despite sub-par velo and average stuff. So long as he keeps commanding that full bag of tricks, he should be key to the Brewers' hopes to repeat in the NL Central.

Also in this one, Ryan Braun did what he does at Wrigley Field:

As MLB.com's Adam McCalvy notes, Braun was 106 for 324 (.327) with 18 home runs and 69 RBI in 84 career games at Wrigley Field through Friday's homer. He finds the Friendly Confines, well, friendly. The Brewers' Friday win means there's now a tie atop the NL Central standings.

