MLB scores: Harper ejected in Phillies loss to Mets; Gordon goes deep in second straight game
Monday brought us a shortened slate of just nine night games. The Tigers and Red Sox game was postponed due to inclement weather, and the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Cardinals beat the Brewers, and no, Christian Yelich didn't hit a home run. The Rockies continued their bounce back from a sluggish April start with a win over the Nationals, and have now won their last seven of eight games. The Phillies, meanwhile, dropped their second straight game in a loss to the Mets, which included a meltdown and subsequent ejection from their superstar slugger.
Baseball scores for Monday, April 22
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 12, Orioles 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 5, Phillies 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 6, Royals 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 13, Brewers 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 9, Astros 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Rockies 7, Nationals 5 (box score)
- LIVE - Rangers at Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Yankees at Angels (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Red Sox, Postponed
Harper ejected in Phillies loss to Mets
In Monday's National League East matchup at Citi Field between the New York Mets (12-10) and Philadelphia Phillies (12-10), Bryce Harper (0-for-2) was ejected in the fourth inning after arguing strike calls with home plate umpire Mark Carlson.
Harper's ejection is believed to be the first time a Phillies player has been ejected from a game since Justin DeFratus on June 16, 2015, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Harper struck out in his first two at-bats, and was visibly upset with strike calls in his at-bats. But it wasn't until Carlson called a high strike on second baseman Cesar Hernandez when Harper yelled from the dugout. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler came out to talk with Carlson, and then Harper ran out as well. Here's the exchange:
And here are the calls from Hernandez and Harper's at-bats:
With the Phillies already down Jean Segura, Odubel Herrera and Scott Kingery (all on the injured list), the club couldn't afford to lose Harper too in the intra-division game. Jake Arrieta (3-2) started for the Phillies (6 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) and he wasn't happy with Harper's ejection, calling out his teammate after the loss. The Phillies drop their second game, and have now lost their last four of five. New York and Philadelphia will continue their three-game series with game two on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Fans can stream regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).
Arenado reaches 1,000 hits with go-ahead homer
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado's 1,000th career hit was a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of the Rockies' 7-5 win over the Nationals. Arenado, 28, became the ninth player in Rockies history to reach the 1,000-hit plateau with his fourth homer of the season.
Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two doubles. His first-inning double off Jeremy Hellickson drove in a run, and also moved him past Troy Tulowitzki for fifth place (226) on the Rockies' all-time doubles list. Over the last seven games, Arenado has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with four home runs and eight RBI.
Monday's victory was Colorado's seventh win in their last eight games, the club has now shaken off their eight-game losing streak from the beginning of April. The Rockies -- who made it to the National League Division Series before falling to the Brewers last season -- currently sit 4 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, while the Nats are 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies and Mets in the NL East.
Gordon goes deep in second straight game
Royals' veteran outfielder Alex Gordon -- one of the last players still with Kansas City from the 2015 championship team -- homered off Rays' righty Lonny Chirinos (TB 6, KC 3) for his second straight, and fifth of the season.
Gordon is off to a strong start to the season, and went into Monday's game hitting .316/.398/.582. Gordon's hot start actually extends back to last season when he hit .273/.343/.445 in his final 33 games in 2018. Our own Mike Axisa took a closer look at the simple mechanical adjustment responsible for Gordon's offensive resurgence.
The Royals (7-16) continue their series against the Rays (15-8), and the last-place American League Central squad will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET at Tropicana Field. Fans can stream regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).
Quick hits
- The Cardinals have placed RHP Michael Wacha on the injured list with left knee patellar tendinitis.
- The Yankees have opted to release LHP Gio Gonzalez from his minor-league contract rather than add him to the active roster, which means Gonzalez is now a free agent. Here are a few potential fits for him.
- The Blue Jays could reportedly call up top overall prospect 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as early as this week.
- Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow) could be activated from the IL in time to face the Brewers on Friday.
- The Yankees have signed INF Brad Miller to a minor-league contract.
- The Rockies have placed LHP Kyle Freeland on the IL because of a finger blister.
- Yankees OF Clint Frazier has been thriving thus far in 2019 thanks in part to a small adjustment at the plate.
