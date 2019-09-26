MLB scores, highlights: Cardinals' magic number is stuck at three; Alonso hits number 51

The number of good remaining races is dwindling, but the NL Central lead for the Cardinals is shrinking and the AL wild card race remains hotly contested. Plus, we're getting down to the last few days of the season and individual stat races can be fun. Let's check out what's happening on Wednesday in Major League Baseball action, shall we?

Cardinals hold on NL Central now tenuous

After dispatching of the Cubs with a four-game sweep over the weekend, the path for the Cardinals to the NL Central title seemed clear. Now, however, it's another matter. The Brewers basically never lose, even without MVP candidate Christian Yelich, and the Cardinals dropped their second straight game in Arizona Wednesday afternoon.

This one was a gut punch, too. The Cardinals held a 5-2 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth. They would then cough up seven runs in a disaster of an inning.

Just about the same time the Cardinals' loss was coming to fruition, Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun hit a grand slam:

As of this writing, the Brewers had an 8-2 lead in the fourth inning in Cincy. The likeliest outcome here is a Brewers win, which would trim the deficit in the Central to 1 1/2 games with the Cardinals' magic number stuck on three for the third straight day. On Sept. 5, the Brewers were 7 1/2 games out, by the way. They've only lost twice since then.

The Brewers will play Thursday in Cincinnati, likely with the chance to move to just one game back of the Cardinals, who will be idle. Then it's off to Colorado for the Brewers for the final three games while the Cardinals face what's left of the Cubs, who will surely have shut down Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez for good by then. Still, the Cubs likely want at least some level of retribution.

Alonso hits number 51

Pete Alonso has long since set the Mets' club record and NL rookie home run record, but he's now eyeing the MLB rookie record of 52, which was set by Aaron Judge in 2017. Wednesday, Alonso hit his 51st homer of the season.

