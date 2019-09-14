MLB scores, highlights: Cubs' Nico Hoerner huge in Wrigley Field debut; Braves' magic number down to six
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Head on a swivel, party people: For it's Friday the 13th. The day started off as freaky as it could, with an afternoon game in Wrigley being one of the more crazy games of the year. A huge AL Central battle was postponed after a few innings. In actual night action, we saw a big outcome in the NL East, some big home runs, the Dodgers get to Thor and much more.
All that and more in our nightly roundup. Let's get to it.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, Sept. 13
- FINAL: Cubs 17, Pirates 8 (box score)
- FINAL: Braves 5, Nationals 0 (box score)
- Yankees at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Mets (GameTracker)
- FINAL: Orioles 6, Tigers 2 (box score)
- POSTPONED: Twins at Indians
- Athletics at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Astros at Royals (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Padres at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Reds at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Rays at Angels (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Giants (GameTracker)
Nico Hoerner's huge Wrigley Field debut
The Cubs recently called up top position prospect Nico Hoerner -- the 24th overall pick last year out of Stanford -- and he was promptly thrust into the mix. The Cubs are of course without star shortstop Javier Baez because of a thumb injury, and fallback Addison Russell has proved to be inadequate so far in 2019. That led to Hoerner's promotion.
He entered the season as a top-100 overall prospect on most lists, and he put up solid numbers at Double-A Tennessee earlier this year. Through the first four games of his big-league career, Hoerner has put up a strong slash line of .333/.412/.467 while spending 35 1/3 defensive innings at shortstop. He appeared in front of the home crowd in Chicago for the first time against the Pirates on Friday, and he promptly delivered a thrill:
Yep, that was the first pitch Hoerner ever saw at Wrigley Field, and he turned it around for a 411-foot homer to center. Hey, why not another angle on things:
That blast also put the Cubs back in front after Jon Lester got knocked around in the top of the first.
This was only the beginning of a wild game that would see 25 runs on 29 hits. Even more amazing, scoring only happened in four innings and only once -- a one-run Pirates eighth -- would a team score exactly one run in an inning. The Cubs scored five in the first, five in the third -- including an Anthony Rizzo grand slam -- and seven in the fifth after the Pirates had trimmed the lead to 10-7. Hoerner also became the first Cubs player ever to have multiple four-RBI games in his first five games with the team.
The Cubs are going to gain ground on someone. They started Friday four games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central and tied with the Brewers for the second NL wild card. The Cards and Brewers face each other Friday night.
Braves top Nationals, have just about put them away
The Braves beat the Nationals again on Friday, this time around they beat Max Scherzer while Mike Soroka held the Nationals offense to just one hit in six scoreless innings. It was a fine illustration of just how much better the Braves are.
We've known for a while that the Braves were probably going to win the NL East, but taking three of four from the Nats last weekend and then winning Friday night has sealed the deal. The Braves' lead is now 9 1/2 games, and the magic number is down to six with 13 Braves' games to go. Even a collapse probably doesn't matter. Just six Braves wins and Nationals losses combined means the Braves have repeated as NL East champs.
Arenado hits 40th homer
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado homered early in Friday's game, marking his 40th of the year.
This is the third time in his career he's hit 40 homers, joining only Vinny Castilla, Eddie Mathews and Mike Schmidt as the only third baseman in baseball history to hit 40 homers three times or more. He's got an outside shot to make a run at the franchise record, too, which is 49 (Todd Helton and Larry Walker), though he'd have to go nuts with the Rockies having just 14 games left.
Tigers have leg up for first overall draft pick
Who would've thought heading into the night we'd have a subhead about the worst game on the slate, right? The Orioles and Tigers played in Comerica Park and with the Orioles win, they now have a 4 1/2 game lead over the Tigers to avoid having the worst overall record in baseball this season. The Tigers have 16 games left, including three this series so I suppose there's enough time for things to turn, but it's hard to count on the Tigers to win enough games to make up a 4 1/2 game deficit. They only win 29 percent of the time.
Quick hits
- Here's a look which contenders figure to be hurt and helped the most by the remaining schedule.
- Dayn Perry's latest Star Power Index checks in on Gleyber Torres, Khris Davis, Justin Turner, and Michael Lorenzen.
- Our own Matt Snyder checks in on the state of the NL Manager of the Year race.
- R.J. Anderson takes a look at Cleveland call-up and strikeout artist James Karinchak.
- Mike Axisa explores how the Rockies can better develop pitching.
- The Braves have activated OF Nick Markakis from the IL.
- The Dodgers have activated INF Max Muncy from the IL.
- The Pirates have claimed LHP Williams Jerez off waivers from the Giants.
- The Indians have designated LHP Josh Smith for assignment.
