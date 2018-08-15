MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Acuna hits leadoff homer in third straight game

As is typically the case on Tuesdays, we've got a full slate of MLB action, including a key matinee at Wrigley. Let's do this ...

Acuna does it again

Braves rookie phenom Ronald Acuna got work done early against the Marlins on Tuesday night ...

THREE straight games with a leadoff homer.

FIVE straight games with a homer.



Insane. 😱 pic.twitter.com/xa1IO2zyOm — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2018

That's his 18th home run in just 67 games this season. It's also, as noted, his fifth straight game with a home run. Some further info on that streak ...

Ronald Acuña Jr. strikes again!



His leadoff HR today matches the Braves' franchise record of 5 straight games with a homer.



He's also the youngest to homer in 5 straight games. Acuña Jr. has a leadoff HR in 3 straight games, the longest streak since 1996.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/CKDUnNlnjg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2018

Acuna came into 2018 as the top prospect in baseball, and thus far he's exceeded even those lofty expectations. The 20-year-old is looking every bit like a future superstar.

Brewers draw first blood in big series against Cubs

The Brewers and Cubs began a two-game set in Wrigley on Tuesday, and the Brewers struck the first blow. Jhoulys Chacin fired seven shutout innings and struck out 10 along the way. On offense, Ryan Braun did big damage twice in this one ...

That second one left the bat at almost 109 mph and traveled 443 feet. Braun how has 14 jacks on the season, and he's now batting .255/.304/.466 in this, his age-34 campaign. Erik Kratz and Lorenzo Cain also homered for the Crew. (Speaking of Cain, our own Matt Snyder recently broke down the center fielder's big first season in Milwaukee.)

On the other side, Jose Quintana of the Cubs got knocked around for the third time in his last four starts ...

View Profile Jose Quintana CHC • SP • 62 vs. MIL, 8/14 IP 5 H 6 ER 5 SO 5 BB 1 HR 3

Quintana after a strong start against the Cardinals on July 22 had an ERA of 3.87. Now that figure is up to 4.46. Given the downward-trending performance of Jon Lester, the Cubs have some rotation concerns. The addition of Cole Hamels of course helps, but what they could really use is a return to health and form from Yu Darvish.

The Brewers win means the Cubs' lead in the NL Central is down to two games. The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) still likes the Cubs in the division by a large margin, but the Brewers continue to pester the back-to-back NL Central champs.

Quick hits



