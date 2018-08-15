MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Acuna hits leadoff homer in third straight game
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
As is typically the case on Tuesdays, we've got a full slate of MLB action, including a key matinee at Wrigley. Let's do this ...
Monday's baseball schedule and scores
- Brewers 7, Cubs 0 (box score)
- Rays at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Mets at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Indians at Reds (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Braves (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Astros (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Twins (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Royals (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Acuna does it again
Braves rookie phenom Ronald Acuna got work done early against the Marlins on Tuesday night ...
That's his 18th home run in just 67 games this season. It's also, as noted, his fifth straight game with a home run. Some further info on that streak ...
Acuna came into 2018 as the top prospect in baseball, and thus far he's exceeded even those lofty expectations. The 20-year-old is looking every bit like a future superstar.
Brewers draw first blood in big series against Cubs
The Brewers and Cubs began a two-game set in Wrigley on Tuesday, and the Brewers struck the first blow. Jhoulys Chacin fired seven shutout innings and struck out 10 along the way. On offense, Ryan Braun did big damage twice in this one ...
That second one left the bat at almost 109 mph and traveled 443 feet. Braun how has 14 jacks on the season, and he's now batting .255/.304/.466 in this, his age-34 campaign. Erik Kratz and Lorenzo Cain also homered for the Crew. (Speaking of Cain, our own Matt Snyder recently broke down the center fielder's big first season in Milwaukee.)
On the other side, Jose Quintana of the Cubs got knocked around for the third time in his last four starts ...
Quintana after a strong start against the Cardinals on July 22 had an ERA of 3.87. Now that figure is up to 4.46. Given the downward-trending performance of Jon Lester, the Cubs have some rotation concerns. The addition of Cole Hamels of course helps, but what they could really use is a return to health and form from Yu Darvish.
The Brewers win means the Cubs' lead in the NL Central is down to two games. The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) still likes the Cubs in the division by a large margin, but the Brewers continue to pester the back-to-back NL Central champs.
Quick hits
- The Indians have placed RHP Trevor Bauer on the DL with a small stress fracture in his right fibula. Get the details here.
- The Rays received a top-100 prospect from the Pirates to complete the Chris Archer trade.
- The Nationals have placed RHP Ryan Madson on the DL with back problems.
- The Dodgers have placed RHP John Axford on the DL with fractured right fibula.
- Our R.J. Anderson breaks down J.D. Martinez's ridiculous last calendar year.
- The Rangers have acquired OF Alexander Ovalles from the Cubs to complete the Cole Hamels trade.
Live team updates
